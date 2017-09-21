Honda Shop Midland showcases charity 1983 Honda XL350R café racer

Bike to be won by one lucky donor to the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR)

This stunning cafe racer, created by Bryce Mitchell-D’Raine from Divine Proportions and based on a 1983 Honda XL350R, is up for grabs to one lucky donor to the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR).

The bike started as a donation by Greg Simm of Perth Café Racers, when he realised he wouldn’t have time for the project, with Bryce and his two brother in laws, Peter and Nick, were interested in building a custom but individually time and cash poor, with the intent of it going to a good charity cause.

The build would rely on the Perth motorcycling community, with a number of sponsors coming on board to support a great cause, with the $25 donation fully tax deductible and all proceeds to go directly to the Movember Foundation for Men’s Health Services globally.

The end result is, as you’d expect a stunning piece of work, made possible by Reece Plumbing Supplies, Pipemaster Plumbing, Rogue Motorcycles, Retro Moto Co, Straight Line 2 Ten, Laura O’Brien Air Brushing, Nostalgic Restorations, Kel On The Coast Photography, Ride Journal, Gage Roads Brewing Co, Liquor Barons Herdsman.

The bike is currently on display at The Honda Shop in Midland, WA, where it’ll reside until Friday, with the bike to be given away a few weeks after the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR).

To enter you need to make a $25 donation to the Divine Proportions DGR Rider Page (link). For more information on the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) see their website (link).

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride takes place on Septemer 24, 2017 worldwide, and is an event where classic and vintage style motorcycles unite, for prostate cancer and men’s mental health, supporting The Movember Foundation.

To see the bike in person check out The Honda Shop.

The Honda Shop (link)

Address: 106/108 Morrison Rd, Midland WA 6056

Phone: 1800 466 321