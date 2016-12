Who Won What in 2016? – Massive Winners List

Here is a Complete List by Darren Smart

Road Racing

Marc Marquez MotoGP MotoGP

Johann Zarco MotoGP Moto2

Brad Binder MotoGP Moto3

Jonathan Rea Superbike World Championships Superbike

Kenan Sofuoglu Superbike World Championships Supersport

Toy Herfoss Australian Superbike Championships Superbike

Troy Guenther Australian Superbike Championships Supersport

Zac Levy Australian Superbike Championships Yamaha R3 Cup

Robbie Bugden Australian Swann Series Superbike

Kyle Buckley Australian Swann Series Supersport

Shane Byrne British Superbike Championship Superbike

Tarran Mackenzie British Superbike Championship Supersport

Cameron Beaubier AMA Superbike Championships Superbike

Garrett Gerloff AMA Superbike Championships Supersport

Sloan Frost New Zealand SBK Series Superbike

Daniel Mettam New Zealand SBK Series Supersport

Toby Summers New Zealand SBK Series Superstock 1000

Tony Rees New Zealand Suzuki Series F1 Superbike

Damon Rees New Zealand Suzuki Series Formula 2

Glen Skachill New Zealand Suzuki Series Formula 3

Katsuyuki Nakasuga All Japan Superbike Championships Superbike

Enokido Yukihi All Japan Superbike Championships Supersport

Tony Rees Robert Holden Memorial Race 1 st

Ben Stronach Kings of Wanneroo Superbike

Lucas Mahias Endurance World Road Racing 1 st

Ayumu Sasaki Redbull Rookie Cup 1 st

John McGuinness Isle of Man Classic TT

Bruce Anstey Isle of Man Lightweight Classic TT

Michael Dunlop Isle of Man Junior Classic TT

Michael Dunlop Isle of Man Superbike Classic TT

Ian Hutchinson Isle of Man Joey Dunlop TT

Holden/Winkle Isle of Man Sidecar TT

Daniel Hegarty Isle of Man Privateer TT

Peter Hickman 50 th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix 1st

Nakasuga/Espargaro/Lowes Suzuka 8-Hours Endurance Race 1st

Motocross

Ken Roczen AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450MX

Cooper Webb AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250MX

Kylie Fasnacht AMA WMX Championship WMX

Tim Gajser FIM World Motocross Championship MXGP

Jeffrey Herlings FIM World Motocross Championship MX2

Jago Geerts FIM World Motocross Championship EMX125

Thomas Kjer Olsen FIM World Motocross Championship EMX250

Mike Kras FIM World Motocross Championship EMX300

Livia Lancelot FIM World Motocross Championship WMX

France Motocross of Nations Nations Overall

Antonio Cairoli Motocross of Nations MXGP Overall

Jeremy V Horebeek Motocross of Nations MX2 Overall Jeffrey Herlings Motocross of Nations Open Overall

Jeffrey Herlings Motocross of Nations Open Overall Dean Ferris Australian MX Nationals MX1

Jed Beaton Australian MX Nationals MX2

Mitchell Evans Australian MX Nationals MXD

Cody Cooper New Zealand Motocross MX1

Hamish Harwood New Zealand Motocross MX2

Benjamin Broad New Zealand Motocross 125cc

Cody Cooper NZ Summercross MX1

Josiah Natzke NZ Summercross MX2

Todd Waters Manjimup 15000 Motocross All Stars

Jayden Rykers Manjimup 15000 Motocross All Stars Lites

Craig Anderson Maxima Racing Oils Conondale Classic Pro Class

Akira Narita All-Japan Motocross 450

Tomohiro Nitsuka All-Japan Motocross 250

Evgeny Bobryshev Dutch Motocross MX1

Jeffrey Herlings Dutch Motocross MX2

Jeremy v Horebeek Italian Motocross MX1

Michele Cervelli Italian Motocross MX2

Evgeny Bobryshev Italian Motocross Elite

Kevin Strijbos Belgium Motocross MX1

Davi Millsaps Canadian Motocross MX1

Cole Thompson Canadian Motocross MX2

Tommy Searle British Motocross MX1

Adam Sterry British Motocross MX2

Jose Butron Spanish Motocross MX1

Oriol Casas Spanish Motocross MX2

Dennis Ullrich ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters Class

Bas Vaessen ADAC MX Masters (Germany) Youth Cup

Mike Alessi World 2-Stroke Championship 250cc

Ryan Surratt World 2-Stroke Championship 125cc

Mike Sleeter World Vet MX Championships Over 30s

Daryl Hurley World Vet MX Championships Over 40s

Kurt Nicol World Vet MX Championships Over 50s

Supercross

Ryan Dungey Monster Energy Supercross 450SX

Cooper Webb Monster Energy Supercross 250 West Region

Malcolm Stewart Monster Energy Supercross 250 East Region

Justin Brayton Australian Supercross SX1

Jackson Richardson Australian Supercross SX2

Ben Townley New Zealand Supercross 450SX

Justin Brayton Straight RhythX, Tasmania SX1

Justin Brayton RhythX Supercross, Tasmania SX1

Geran Stapleton RhythX Supercross, Tasmania SX2

Eli Tomac Monster Energy Cup ME Cup

Cameron Mcadoo Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars

Stilez Robertson Monster Energy Cup Supermini

Marvin Musquin Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open

Shane McElrath Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites

Marvin Musquin King of Lille SX1 Overall

Florent Richier Prince of Lille SX2 Overall

Marvin Musquin King of Geneva SX1 Overall

Morgan Lesiardo Prince of Geneva SX2 Overall

Ryan Dungey SMX Rider’s Cup Individual Winner

KTM SMX Manufacturer’s Cup Team Winner

Freestyle

Maikel Melero Night of Jumps Freestyle World Champion

Jarryd McNeil X-Games – Austin, TX Step Up

Josh Sheehan X-Games – Austin, TX Moto-X Freestyle

Tom Pages X-Games – Austin, TX Quarter Pipe

Jarryd McNeil X-Games – Austin, TX Best Whip

Jackson Strong X-Games – Austin, TX Best Trick

Arenacross

Gavin Faith Amsoil Arenacross Arenacross Class

Cody Vanbuskirk Amsoil Arenacross Lites West Region

Daniel Herrlein Amsoil Arenacross Lites East Region

Jess Pettis Future West Arenacross Pro Open

Jess Pettis Future West Arenacross Pro Am Lights

Thomas Ramette UK Arenacross Tour Pro Class

Rally/Desert Racing

Toby Price Dakar Rally Overall Winner

Pablo Quintanilla Cross-Country Rallies World Championship Overall Winner

Toby Price Finke Desert Race Overall Winner

Tye Simmonds Hattah Desert Race Overall Winner

Beau Ralston Hattah Desert Race 450

Lyndon Snodgrass Hattah Desert Race 2-Stroke

Jack Simpson Hattah Desert Race 250

Tye Simmonds Deep Well MX Pro Open

Tyler McCoy Deep Well MX Pro Lites

Enduro

United States International Six Days Enduro Senior Trophy Overall

Sweden International Six Days Enduro Junior Trophy Overall

Australia International Six Days Enduro Woman’s Overall

Taylor Robert International Six Days Enduro Individual Overall

Taylor Robert International Six Days Enduro E2 class

Daniel Sanders International Six Days Enduro E3 class

Jose Garcia Montana International Six Days Enduro E1 class

Matthew Phillips FIM World Enduro Championships EnduroGP

Matthew Phillips FIM World Enduro Championships E2 Class

Eero Remes FIM World Enduro Championships E1 Class

Steve Holcombe FIM World Enduro Championships E3 Class

Colton Haaker FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Pro Cass

Daniel Sanders Australian Off-Road Championships Overall

Mathias Bellino Yamaha Australian Four Days Enduro Outright

Josh Green Yamaha Australian Four Days Enduro E1

Mathias Bellino Yamaha Australian Four Days Enduro E2

Daniel Sanders Yamaha Australian Four Days Enduro E3

Tayla Jones Yamaha Australian Four Days Enduro Woman

Kailub Russell GNCC Championship XC1

Trevor Bollinger GNCC Championship XC2

Becca Sheets GNCC Championship WXC

Russell Bobbitt AMA National Enduro Championship Overall Winner

Colton Haaker AMA EnduroCross Championship Pro Class

Robbie Bell AMA WORCS Pro Class

Ricky Brabec AMA National Hare & Hound Championship Pro Class

Nick Burson AMA West Hare Scrambles Championship Pro Class

Michael Cotter New Zealand’s Race to the Sky Motorcycle Div

Beach Race

Jeffrey Herlings Red Bull Knockout Beach Race Overall Winner

Todd Kellett Weston Beach Race Overall Winner

Damien Koppe Mackay Beach Race Overall Winner

Josh Coppins Burt Munroe Beach Race Overall Winner

Trials

Toni Bou FIM Trails World Championships Overall Winner

Toni Bou FIM X-Trials World Championships Overall Winner

Spain FIM Trial des Nations Overall Winner

Great Britain FIM Women’s Trial des Nations Overall Winner

Kyle Middleton Australian Open Solo Championship Open Male

Kristie McKinnon Australian Open Solo Championship Women’s

Bradley Bryant Australian Open Solo Championship Youth

James Dabill ACU British Trials championship Overall Winner

Marc Freixa US National MotoTrials Championship Overall Winner

Hard Enduro

Graham Jarvis Roof of Africa Gold Class

Graham Jarvis Erzberg Rodeo Pro Class Overall

Graham Jarvis GetzenRodeo Pro Class Overall

Graham Jarvis Romaniacs Hard Enduro Pro Class Overall

Graham Jarvis Ukupacha Extreme Enduro Pro Class Overall

Wade Young Hell’s Gate Hard Enduro Pro Class Overall

Jonny Walker Red Bull 111 Megawatt Pro Class Overall

Lars Enöckl Red Bull Sea to Sky Pro Class Overall

Mitch Harper Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro Pro Class Overall

Speedway/Long Track

Greg Hancock Speedway Grand Prix SGP

Max Fricke Speedway Grand Prix World Under 21

Poland Speedway World Cup SWC Winners

Matthew Gilmore FIM Speedway Youth World Cup 250cc Winner

Erik Riss World Long Track champion Winner

Brad Kurtz Australian Speedway Championship Winner

Jack Holder Australian Under 21 Championship Winner

Jarred Brook Australian Longtrack Masters Pro Open

Jarred Brook Australian Longtrack Masters 250 Pro

Jarred Brook Australian Longtrack Masters 450 Pro

Todd Kurtz Australian Longtrack Masters 500 Sliders

Kyle Legault AMA Long Track Championship Winner

Billy Janniro AMA U.S. Speedway Championship Winner

Broc Nicol US Open of Speedway Winner

Flat Track/Dirt Track

Marque Marquez Superprestigio Final Winner

Bryan Smith AMA Flat Track GNC Class

Ryan Wells AMA Flat Track GNC2 Class

Jarred Mees X-Games HD Flat-Track Racing Gold Medal

Jarred Brook Australian Dirt Track Championship 250 Pro

Luke Richards Australian Dirt Track Championship 450 Pro

Jarred Brook Australian Dirt Track Championship MX Open

Luke Richards Australian Dirt Track Championship Pro Open

Briony Hendrickson Australian Dirt Track Championship Pro Open Woman

Kayden Downing North Brisbane Cup North Brisbane Cup Final

Kayden Downing North Brisbane Cup Senior Pro Open

Jarred Brook North Brisbane Cup Pro 250cc

Luke Richards 26 th Akubra Classic Final Winner

Supermoto

Thomas Chareyre FIM World Supermoto Championships 1 st

Andrew McLeish Australian Supermoto Championships Pro

Ross Taylor Australian Supermoto Championships Open

Jessica Boujos Australian Supermoto Championships Women’s

Habibullah Saleh FIM Asia Supermoto Championships 1 st

Richard Dibben New Zealand Suzuki Series Supermoto

Sidecar