Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) topped the timesheets in each session at Laguna Seca on Friday. His consistent pace put him in control despite a crash in the middle of free practice three that put a halt to his progress in the afternoon.

WSBK Laguna Seca Friday Melandri
Marco Melandri

Marco Melandri (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) accompanied Rea in the top three, as they did in FP2. The Italian was the only one of the trio to improve his best lap time in the final session, however it was not enough to trouble Rea’s marker.

WSBK Laguna Seca Friday Sykes
Tom Sykes

A trend in recent final Friday practice sessions has seen Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia) creep up the timesheets as the day goes by. Friday was no different as the Italian, who was fourteenth in FP1, smashed his earlier times with the fourth fastest lap of the day. This also placed him above his teammate Eugene Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia), the Irish rider in fifth position.

Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) secured the sixth fastest time on combined results, jumping ahead of Brno race two winner Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team).

Eighth went to Leon Camier (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team), who found his way into tomorrow’s Superpole 2 in the final session. As did the Spanish duo of Jordi Torres (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) and Xavi Fores (Barni Racing Team), both men back up to pace in ninth and tenth respectively after struggling in the past two rounds.

The shock absence from the top 10 at the end of Friday was Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team), who couldn’t improve his best FP1 lap throughout the rest of the day, and will have to start from Saturday’s Superpole 1. The Dutchman ended up with the eleventh fastest on Friday.

As for the home riders, Jake Gagne (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team) took 14th, with wildcard Josh Herrin (Attack Performance Two Wheel Legal Yamaha) in 15th, and PJ Jacobsen (TripleM Honda World Superbike Team) in 18th.

WSBK 2018 – Laguna Seca – Friday FP1/2/3 Combined
  1. Rea – Kawasaki 1m23.104
  2. Melandri – Ducati 1m23.458
  3. Sykes – Kawasaki 1m23.502
  4. Savadori – Aprilia 1m23.510
  5. Laverty – Aprilia 1m23.586
  6. Davies – Ducati 1m23.635
  7. Lowes – Yamaha 1m23.687
  8. Camier – Honda 1m23.769
  9. Torres – MV Agusta 1m23.869
  10. Fores – Ducati 1m24.033
  11. Van der Mark – Yamaha 1m24.106
  12. Baz – BMW 1m24.175
  13. Razgatlioglu – Kawasaki 1m24.177
  14. Gagne – Honda 1m24.221
  15. Herrin – Yamaha 1m24.246
  16. Mercado – Kawasaki 1m24.375
  17. Ramos – Kawasaki 1m24.651
  18. Jacobsen – Honda 1m24.974
  19. Hanika – Yamaha 1m25.084
  20. Hernandez – Kawasaki 1m25.187

WSBK

Jonathan Rea, Tom Sykes, Davide Giugliano

WSBK heads to Laguna Seca | Yamaha men on a roll..?

World SBK Motorcycle News -
WSBK arrives in the America's for Round 8The Superbike World Championship is preparing for...
Jonathan Rea

Jonathan Rea signs with KRT for two more years

Motorcycle Racing Motorcycle News -
Rea confirms continuing in WorldSBK with KRT until 2020Jonathan Rea has signed a new...
Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark take the Brno Race 2 Yamaha 1-2

Lowes leads Yamaha 1-2 at Brno WorldSBK Race 2

World SBK Motorcycle News -
Lowes tops Brno Race 2 - Van der Mark second Ducati's Chaz Davies third Anthony West...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here