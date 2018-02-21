WorldSBK Rider Quotes – P.I. Test

Jonathan Rea set a 1’30.598 best lap on the final day as he found the correct feel and feedback from his machine. It was not all smooth sailing for Rea though as the Northern Irishman crashed on day one, and again at slow speed today.

Melandri, who yesterday topped the sheets with a 1:30.726 that puts him in 2nd place in the combined rankings, focused his work on the chassis to improve the overall stability in light of the strong lateral winds,

Sykes was third quickest on his Ninja ZX-10RR, with a 1’30.804 best lap; despite suffering some discomfort from the ankle he hurt in a highside crash on the first day.

Jonathan Rea – P1

“Even though the track was not in perfect condition this afternoon we managed to put together a full race simulation and we are better equipped with that information to improve the base of the bike for the race. Unfortunately yesterday I had a big crash at T11 and gave my mechanics a lot of work. They have been working super late and hard during this test and I’m so grateful for their efforts. Also a special mention should go to Arai, Alpinestars and the physio Albert, because I woke up this morning feeling relatively ok! Now we can enjoy the build up to the weekend and keep our eye on the conditions.”

Marco Melandri – P2

“It’s been a couple of intense days of testing, during which we improved under many aspects. We gathered plenty of data but today wasn’t easy because track conditions changed once more compared with yesterday, and we struggled once again with stability, especially on the main straight. Our lap times are competitive, but we still need to improve to be more consistent over the race distance. The races here are always very tactical, so it’s hard to make predictions, but we’re very motivated and keen to get started.”

Tom Sykes – P3

“Overall I am third in the lap times but I am very happy. Even happier when you consider my physical condition, after a big crash yesterday. Big thanks to the boys in the garage who worked until the early hours of the morning to be ready for today. They have given me another great bike. I have to thank Dainese and Shark for my protective equipment, and the airbag as well, as I did a few barrel rolls through the gravel in my Monday crash. I could not believe it when I woke up this morning and was ready to go. I will definitely be OK for race weekend.”

Eugene Laverty – P4

“We’ve had a really good test overall, both days we made progress and got some great data. On the first run on Monday the bike didn’t feel good and I struggled, but the guys worked so hard and within a few more runs they’d transformed the bike. I think the key here has been continuity with the team and the data, and understanding the Aprilia more and more. Tuesday was a fantastic day for us to finish P4. In the morning session I went out on old tyres and went P1 which was unexpected, and we had good pace all day. For sure we are in better shape than last year and I feel a lot more confident on the bike. Everyone is excited ahead of round 1 this weekend, we’re in a good position and I’m excited to get back on track. My aim for the weekend is to be top 6 or better, considering we are in the mix more now. The thing we can’t rely on is the weather which could be wet, but it will be wet for everybody and we’ll get stuck in and I’ll push for the best result I can get.”

Leon Camier – P8

“Overall this test helped me learn a lot about the Fireblade on a different track and we focused on trying some different things to improve our race pace. It was a good test for me to learn the adjustability of the bike and what works and what doesn’t in terms of setting for my riding style. We now have a base setting we can use this weekend for the race and all we need is to find a couple of tenths a lap so we can be in the fight with the top six.”

Loris Baz – P9

“The test hasn’t gone too badly. Yesterday morning, we were working well, improving with each exit but then things were more complicated in the afternoon due to the wind. This morning I had better feeling with the bike and we were able to close the gap to the front a little. Then, in the afternoon, warmer weather allowed me to carry out a race simulation of 15 laps. All in all, I can say I’m feeling confident.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P10

“It has been useful testing for us, we have worked hard to achieve the best set up for the race. We haven’t made many big changes to the RSV4 RF and it is more simple for me to ride, which is a very good thing. It’s difficult to compare the bike to testing in Jerez and Portimao but we used the data from those tests and have made progress here, every time we are making steps forward. My rhythm is better on the bike, and we still have more work to do. I’m looking forward to racing again and the start of the season. This is a great track and I was fast last year, and with two more days to work with the team before Free Practice I am sure we can find some new things to try.”

Chaz Davies – P11

“We focused on consistency, lapping mostly with one tire to better evaluate all the modifications we were trying. I feel better on the bike, even though the lap times don’t show it yet. We’ve basically covered all the items in the program. We’re still looking for improvements in some key areas but we have some more upgrades coming for round 1 so I’m optimistic about our chances to make steps forward and be competitive come race weekend.”

Jake Gagne – P15

“I’ve always wanted to ride the Phillip Island track so it was great to finally get out there. I had a good first day yesterday and at the start I tried to be patient and focus on working out my lines and reference points. Today I was able to use what I learned yesterday to adjust my riding style and improved in every session. I feel like I’ve come a long way in learning the track and the bike at this test, we now have a lot of good data to work with and I’m looking forward to the race.”

Now the riders will have a slightly changed weekend schedule to take part in, with three practice sessions on Friday 23rd and then race one on Saturday 24th and race two on Sunday 25th.

WorldSBK Phillip Island Revised Schedule

WSBK 2018 Phillip Island Test Combined Times

J. Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) – 1’30.598 M. Melandri (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) – 1’30.726 T. Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) – 1’30.804 E. Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia) – 1’31.074 X. Forés (Barni Racing Team) – 1’31.076 M. Van Der Mark (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) – 1’31.131 A. Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) – 1’31.370 L. Camier (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team) – 1’31.537 L. Baz (GULF ALTHEA BMW Racing Team) – 1’31.542 L. Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia) – 1’31.579 C. Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) – 1’31.614 T. Razgatlioglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) – 1’31.822 J. Torres (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) – 1’31.866 L. Mercado (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) – 1’32.069 J. Gagne (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team) – 1’32.288 T. Herfoss (Penrite Honda) – 1’32.297 (wild card) Y. Hernandez (Team Pedercini Racing) – 1’32.453 R. Ramos (Team GoEleven Kawasaki) – 1’32.520 W. Maxwell (Yamaha Racing Team) – 1’32.651 (one event) P. Jacobsen (TripleM Honda World Superbike Team) – 1’32.663 D. Falzon (Yamaha Racing Team) – 1’32.828 (wild card) O. Jezek (Guandalini Racing) – 1’33.143

WorldSBK Trap Speeds Tuesday afternoon