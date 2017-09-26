Next generation AG bike set to be a farm favourite

$3499 RRP for heavily redesigned and improved new Yamaha AG125

YMA has introduced the all new AG125 at Henty Field Day – a bike designed to replace one of the longest running models in motorcycle history – the AG100, and boasting a raft of refinements, while staying true to the reliability of the original.

The AG100 was launched in 1973 and has been in production ever since – largely unchanged. Just as the needs of farmers have remained largely unchanged. The model was developed specifically for AUS and NZ farmers before other nations discovered how useful it is for rural work.

Now YMA introduces the AG125 and Australian customers got their first look of the new model at Henty Field day this week. One of the most popular of those features is the location of neutral at the bottom of the five speed gearbox – making it easy to find in a mud encrusted gumboot. This feature becomes a real bonus when you spend a lot of time opening and closing gates…

The new AG125 not only shares easy-find neutral, but also a low first gear ideal for trailing behind stock without resorting to feathering the clutch. The other four gears provide ample speed to shoot to the back paddock to round up stock or check on fencing.

A fully enclosed chain is protected from mud and dust, ensuring extended life of both chain and sprockets and keeping costs down at service time. Chain adjustment has been made easier with the use of the snail-type cam, making this job fast and easy even if not mechanically inclined.

The rear twin shocks of the AG100 have been replaced with a single monoshock that is adjustable for preload. The front forks have been beefed up to provide a smoother, plusher ride, meaning performance is closer to the AG200 at both ends.

Braking is delivered by low maintenance elements, with sealed drum brakes front and rear. Drum brakes are ideal for farm use because while disc brakes can provide better stopping power in great condtions, farmers often encounter mud and dust that can drastically reduce the ability of a disc setup. When the going gets tough, disc brakes also wear quicker and cost more to maintain…

One of the most notable new features is the addition of an electric starter button. Running push button electric start makes getting up and running a breeze and in the unlikely event of battery issues, there’s a kick-start as a backup.

Other controls are familiar and include a new dash with odometer and trip meter as well as lights to indicate neutral, high beam and indicators. The new AG125 is powered by a new 124cc four-stroke engine that offers smooth, reliable performance with minimal fuel consumption.

A key engine feature is the low noise level, which is great for following stock.

There is a fuel tap on the left side of the tank with on, off, and reserve, for when the steel 11-litre fuel tank eventually gets low and needs filling. The oil sump features a filler/dipstick mounted on the right of the engine casing for easy oil checks. Initial service for the new model is 500km and every four to six months thereafter.

Tipping the scales at only 113kg fully fuelled and oiled, the new AG125 is built tough. Chain guard, handlebar/lever protectors, engine guard, fuel tank, and carry racks front and rear are all made to last.

Large plastic mudguards front and Yamaha introduced the AG rear and rubber fork protectors are fitted features that are now common on farm bikes – like the handy to keep mud off both rider and machine.

The front and rear racks are useful for carrying wet weather gear and a few fencing tools as required. And running a sidestand on both sides of the bike – with a wide footprint – mean that you can park the AG125 just about anywhere.

Just like its forefather, the AG125 has a well padded, wide seat that provides an all-day comfortable riding perch, but now it’s longer. And the low seat height makes the new model suitable for a wide range of riders.

The large round halogen headlight is anywhere you like designed for early risers and late finishers by providing increased visibility for rounding up the cows for milking.

AG100s don’t die – they remain on farms for generataions and provide the first taste of two wheels for many a rural youngster. Now the all new AG125 is set to continue the legacy. One day it will be his…

AG125 main features and benefits

Low seat height with rolled edges to offer more comfort

Wide front mud guard to keep dirt off rider and to protect rider

Rear mud guard is also wide to protect rider

Fork gators/boots, protects forks against stone chips, keeps seals protected and stops mud from entering the forks.

Fork breather tube inside fork stops water from getting inside fork boots

Front forks, safer, longer stroke that gives a smoother ride, twice the bottoming resistance of AG100

Front wheel drum brake: a low cost brake system that offers easy maintenance and adjustment

All wiring consists of marine grade connections

Full factory 12 month parts and labour warranty

Wheel rims made from chrome that resists corrosion from effluent and dirt meaning the rims have a longer life span

Front mud guard, improved to reduce breakage compared to AG100, with additional rigid support and fastening

12 volt halogen bulb with clear plastic lens cover that is crack resistant, toughened, made from polycarbonate, impact resistant and offers more penetration in the morning fog

Front carrier comes with a spring loaded clamp, convenient for surplus light clothing • Handlebar protector is improved to provide additional strength when the bike is accidently knocked over by stock

Handlebar is 1.5 times thicker and stronger than AG100 to protect against knock overs

Electric start with start in gear function

Clutch lock can be retro fitted but there is no need for this with neutral at the bottom

Fuel tank is flat and farm friendly. Generous fuel tank capacity with wide diameter opening fuel tank lid for easy manual filling via gas cans. This also allows you to keep an eye on fuel levels while filling. Having a steel tank means it is puncture resistant, rigid, UV resistant, and easy to refurbish.

Shape of seat allows inner thigh to narrow in which makes it easier to reach the ground

Long enough seat to allow for all riders and sizes

Rear carrier provides function for easily carrying fencing reels and winders, it’s also wider and stronger. The position of the carrier also improves rider stability

Rear mud flap is wide, low and made from flexible rubber to stop mud building up

Fully enclosed chain provides protection from the elements such as mud, water and effluent. This will ensure the chain will last up to 10 times longer than an uncovered chain

Engine guards provide foot protection for rider

Dual side stands with large foot print to stops the bike from falling over on soft land and increases stability when parked. The lean angle of the stand has been improved and the bike has been put through stringent vibration testing to ensure both side stands are reliable

Transmission ratio has been reduced for low speed farm applications

Rear wheel can be easily removed without removing chain case

4-stroke engine means no oil and fuel mixing

Simple designed air cooled engine

Air filter consists of washable foam, this allows for onsite servicing and easy maintenance

12 volt maintenance free DC battery system

Time proven farm suitable wide tread tyres

Easy to read analogue simple speedometer display

Fuel tank reserve means you’ll never be stranded in the back paddock

Widened foot pegs with non-slip grip added to enhance rider comfort

Simple chain adjustment method

Easy to use cam adjusters

Yamaha AG125 Specifications