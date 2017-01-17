Yamaha Extends AORC Partnership in 2017

Yamaha and the Australian Off Road Championships partnership will continue for the 12th consecutive year

Motorcycling Australia has announced that Yamaha Motor Australia will continue as the naming rights sponsor for the 2017 Australian Off Road Championship (AORC), making it the 12th consecutive year Yamaha has thrown its support behind the prestigious championship.

2017 will see the professional partnership continue to develop as the dedicated team at Motorcycling Australia (MA), the promoting clubs and Yamaha all strive for an improved AORC.

This partnership shows how committed Yamaha are in their continuous support of off road racing in Australia with several new plans in place for the new season. This includes an increased media package, increased staffing at events, more signage and coupled with improvements in event timing, all point to an outstanding 2017 championship.

Ray Howard – Yamaha Motorsport Manager

“Yamaha Motor Australia is very excited to continue our support of the Australian Off-Road Championships. We were pleased with the progress and improvement of the 2016 championship and have several more initiatives in place for the 2017 season that will again see further gains and a greater impact for teams and competitors. “We look forward to working closely with MA and the promoting clubs to further develop an already prestigious Championship that has proven to be a fertile ground for producing international standard riders that have had success on the world stage. The 2017 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship will be an event that competitors will enjoy and we look forward to getting the championship underway with the opening round at Dungog, NSW, on April 8 and 9.”

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“Pairing with Yamaha Motor Australia for another year running is great news. Being able to strengthen the relationship further and provide the Championship with stability is a good platform for a strong Championship. Yamaha have been a vital part of the AORC’s development by working with MA to increase the overall approach to this Off-Road discipline that fosters not only Australian Champions, but also World Champions.”

The first round of the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship will begin on the 8th of April 2017, at Dungog in New South Wales.

The 2017 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship Calendar