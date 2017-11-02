Yamaha Financial Services

Title sponsor of P.I. WorldSBK for three more years

Yamaha Financial Services (YFS), the finance and insurance group for the motorcycle market, is back on board with world superbikes for another three years, announcing today their long term sponsorship of the Australian opening round at Victoria’s motorcycling mecca, the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit.

The event to be held next February 23-25 will be named the Yamaha Finance round of the 2018 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship and feature the world’s leading production bikes and riders.

The partnership with the circuit and Dorna World Superbike Organisation began two years ago, when YFS took a naming right platform with the category. So successful the association, the group has signed on for a further three years, keen to utilise the event to connect to motorcycle enthusiasts, customers and the industry.

Brad Ryan

“We’re delighted to be associated with such a blue-ribbon event, and look forward to a very prosperous partnership over the next three years with Dorna and the Phillip Island GP circuit. We know many of our finance and insurance customers attend the Phillip Island round. The fantastic feedback that we received from our dealer partners, the public and our loyal customers over the last two years left us in no doubt to extend our sponsorship of the WorldSBK championship for another three years. Our business has expanded and with it has our support of grass roots racing, which includes our long-term sponsorships of the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK), Australian MX Nationals and Race Safe Medical Team. As the only specialist captive motorcycle finance and insurance company in Australia, it’s our job to give back. We believe this high level of involvement helps us understand our customers better, but is also a way to show our support of the wider industry. We encourage everyone to get behind this great event, and Make Your Dream a Reality!”

Circuit managing director, Fergus Cameron, was thrilled to continue working with the Yamaha Financial Services team.

Fergus Cameron

“The confirmation of YFS brings great stability to the event and a solid promotional partner that has proven over the last two years to be creative, committed and customer centred in their approach. We’re looking forward to a super three years together with world superbikes.”

Marc Saurina, Dorna WorldSBK Commercial and Marketing Director was also enthusiastic.

Marc Saurina

“Heading back to Phillip Island for the now traditional season opener is always fantastic for the championship, and we are delighted to have Yamaha Financial Services as Event Main Sponsor once again. To visit such a beautiful area of the world that is as passionate about racing, as it is about the WorldSBK championship, is an honour. To have a renowned local sponsor recognise this is a great asset for the championship as a whole. We look forward to the future and another successful Yamaha Finance round, surrounded by pure motorcycle enthusiasts!”

Planning is well underway with Ryan and his team trackside all three days to watch the 2018 debut of the PATA Yamaha world superbike team of Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark and to entertain and interact with the fans.

Brad Ryan – YFS

“This year we’ll have plenty of promotions for our customers to get involved with both before and during the event, and for the first time we’ll give fans an opportunity to get on board a new Yamaha at our huge retail precinct. We’ll also have our famous promotional staff riding around the track offering a chance to attend the 2018 WSBK event, as well as our bLU cRU truck, unique bikes and all of the latest Yamaha products. We’re keen for everyone to come past and say hi during the event!”

Tickets for the Yamaha Finance round, the season opener of the 2018 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship at the Australia’s Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit from February 23-25 are on sale at Ticketek now.

General admission pricing comes at just $120* for a three day pass including FREE Paddock Access; or with four nights on-circuit camping $225*, with children 15 and under free^.