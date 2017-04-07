Yamaha launches fun bike Easter promo

Cashback and a Yamaha Racing watch worth $99 available on many models

Getting the grommets off their ipads is a challenge that every Aussie parent faces. Now Yamaha Motor Australia can help with some great factory bonuses on fun bikes into Easter and beyond.

Buy a Yamaha fun bike and benefit from up to $300 factory cashback and a free Yamaha Racing watch worth $99 – and spend some proper family time at the track this holidays. All cashback amounts are listed below and note that if you purchase older stock the benefits are higher.

The offer is at participating dealers now, while stocks last and until 28 June 2017. The Yamaha racing watch may be redeemed by customers who have purchased an applicable fun bike from www.yamaha-motor.com.au/watch