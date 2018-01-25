2018 Yamaha YZR-M1 Reveal

Movistar Yamaha 2018 MotoGP Team Launch

Maverick Vinales signs for two more years

With the first MotoGP test of 2018 soon to get underway at Sepang, showed the new colours of their 2018 Yamaha YZR-M1 at the official team launch overnight.

Eager to take on the challenge to push the limits even further in 2018, the two companies unveiled a new team logo, that shows Movistar’s new colour scheme, with a light blue “M”.

Masters of Ceremonies, Izaskun Ruiz and Dylan Gray, presented the launch event and soon welcomed the new Yamaha Motor Racing President and General Manager of Motorsports Development Division, Kouichi Tsuji, to the stage for a Q&A session. He shed light on how Yamaha is working on pushing the limits.

Kouichi Tsuji

“We are honoured to start the fifth year with our title sponsor Movistar – a brand that has great heritage in the MotoGP championship. We enjoyed really important and very positive moments in the first four years of our collaboration. This year we launched the new 2018 bike in Madrid again, close to the home of Telefónica Spain. From this moment on we begin a new season, with a fresh livery and an updated team logo, to highlight the union between Yamaha and Movistar as well as to mark the beginning of this new chapter.

“We are very fortunate to have two incredibly talented riders in our team. Both Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales have a very strong bond with the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team. I’m sure that, together with their crews – but also thanks to the support of the sponsors, partners, and fans – they will be able to fight competitively for race wins. They can be assured that everybody involved in this project is committed to helping them achieve their goals, so we’re ready to challenge together for victory in 2018.”

Valentino Rossi is Yamaha’s most successful rider and is determined to further confirm his status in 2018, as he enters a sixth consecutive year with Yamaha Factory Racing since his return to the manufacturer in 2013. Moreover, 2018 will be his 13th season with the team since he first joined Yamaha in 2004.

Though the Italian had a strong start to the season last year – and briefly led the championship standings – two injuries sustained in separate incidents ultimately cost him a chance to fight for the 2017 title. Despite these misfortunes, the 38-year-old Italian secured six podiums in total, including a brilliant race win in the Netherlands. With a total of 115 Grand Prix victories written to his name, this year he’ll be gearing up once more for his quest to secure a tenth World Title.

Valentino Rossi

“I had a great time today! The team presentation is special every year, also for me, because when you see your bike in the new colours, you start to feel excited. During the winter break I always miss riding my M1, and after seeing it today I want to ride it as soon as possible. I only have to wait a few more days!

“Sincerely, I’m looking forward to starting the new season. Last year, I had one win and six podiums, but also some problems and injuries. We want to make our fifth year with Movistar memorable, so this year we will be pushing as hard as we can. The test in Sepang will be important. It’s the first opportunity for my guys to get together this year, which will be fun, but we’ll soon get serious, because we want to get an idea of our level as soon as possible.”

Viñales made waves on his first year with the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team. He joined the Factory Yamaha crew after gaining two years of experience in the premier class and was quick to make a name for himself as one of the key protagonists, securing third place in the overall rider standings in his first year with Yamaha.

The 23-year-old had a dream start to the 2017 season, taking two race wins at the opening rounds in Qatar and Argentina. He followed it up with a win in France to secure Yamaha’s 500th Grand Prix victory. Though the remainder of the season was more challenging for the Spaniard, he still graced the podium a total of seven times last year, which only left him hungrier to compete at the front of the MotoGP field again during the 2018 season.

Maverick Viñales

“After more than two months of waiting, we are finally kicking off the new season. I’ve been working hard to prepare for the start of the new season and I’m looking forward to riding my M1 again. The bike, the new colour scheme, and also the new team logo look good, so judging by the looks of the team, we are ready to begin testing.

“Last year we had a really strong start at the first few rounds and we finished third in the championship. This year we’ll try to improve on what we did last year. We have a really good team, so I think it’s only natural that we aim for the win in every race and ultimately for the championship title, but of course we’ll only achieve this if we stay focused every session and push as hard as we can.

“We’ll be giving the 2018 bike a try in Sepang in a few days’ time, which is also where we held our last test of 2017. We’ll use that data to start the season in the best way possible. The first time you start the engine and hear the sound of your new bike is something special – it will be the sound of the new season. I’m looking forward to a great year!”

Yamaha also announced the re-signing of Maverick Viñales with the Yamaha Factory Racing Team for two further years.

Yamaha Racing’s Managing Director was unable to make the launch due to some health issues.

Lin Jarvis – Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing

“First of all, I want to say that I’m really sorry to have missed the team presentation event due to some health problems. “The team came to Madrid again this year, to be joined by Telefónica Spain for the unveiling of the new team colours, before embarking on the 2018 season challenge. This will be the fifth year that our team continues its partnership with Movistar. The collaboration has led to many successes in the past, including the Triple Crown in 2015 and the Team Title in 2016. We have celebrated our achievements together, but we also learned together when things didn’t go our way.

“During the upcoming pre-season testing we will not be sitting still either. We see the start of 2018 as chance to start afresh. We’ll be taking new opportunities with both hands and have set the goal to push ourselves that bit further.