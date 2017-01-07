Yamaha Motor Australia acquire YMI

Yamaha Motor Australia has acquired Yamaha Motorcycle and Marine Insurance (YMI) from its current partners, NM Insurance. The insurance division will now be known as Yamaha Motor Insurance Australia Pty Ltd.

This opportunity allows YMI to continue to strengthen its position by offering market leading, factory backed insurance programs with enhanced value for dealers and customers.

“The move allows YMI to focus more on its core business including offering exclusive and competitive YMI insurance products through the Yamaha dealer network. Our policies include benefits such as three year replacement cover and repairs by Yamaha dealers using genuine Yamaha parts in the event of an insurance claim. Our aim is to provide a number of touchpoints designed to keep customers with Yamaha for life,” says Group General Manager Financial Services, Brad Ryan.

“With this acquisition, YMI is now truly our insurance program. We are excited by the opportunity to get closer to our insurance business, and to grow it successfully,” he adds.

YMI has also revealed a new logo that covers both the motorcycle and marine brands. The new logo appears at the top of this document and is attached in various formats.

YMI has also acquired the Mi-Bike insurance brand for use by non-Yamaha dealers.

YMI will continue to work alongside NM Insurance during this transition and for our dealer and customer network it is business as usual.