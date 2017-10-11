Yamaha Motor Australia introduces all-new website

All new website launched – www.yamaha-motor.com.au

YMA have announced the introduction of an all new customer focused website, which is designed to greatly enhance the user experience, reflecting YMA’s customer first policy.

The new site runs a responsive design framework built to display optimally on any smartphone, tablet device or retina display, offering a premium experience regardless of the platform.

A faster connection with customers and the dealer network is offered thanks to built-in integration with DRM and CRM management systems. The new look and feel of the site is highly immersive and much more user friendly, with extensive use of visual media including movies.

Other benefits include a faster load time and much more responsive design This initiative marks the start of a comprehensive digital roll-out that in the near future will include all new e-commerce in the form of Y-Shop, rideaway pricing information, the ability to register online with application forms for YMF and YMI and events, a customer portal – and new dealer website templates.

The URL remains the same as before at www.yamaha-motor.com.au (link) and customers who find themselves on the old site will be automatically redirected to the new site to facilitate the transitional period.

Please take the time to check out the new site here. More digital initiatives will be communicated as they are introduced…

Check out the all new design at www.yamaha-motor.com.au (link)