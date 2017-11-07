SHARE

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP Features

  • New Öhlins remotely adjustable rear shock
  • Fully adjustable front forks with rebound and compression damping
  • Exclusive MT-10 SP inspired Silver Blu Carbon colour scheme
  • Blue stitched seams on seat
  • Blue wheels with SP graphics
  • Black handlebar controls and instruments
2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
Yamaha’s MT-09 has been a sensational hit for the brand since inception. Marrying a startingly responsive and charismatic tripe-cylinder mill to a light and agile chassis proved a winner for Yamaha with almost 50,000 of the machines in the hands of motorcyclists around the world.

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
For riders that like to punt them a little bit harder than average the only real bugbear was the suspension, predominantly it was the performance of the rear shock that left a little to be desired when the pace hotted up.

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The impending arrival of the MT-09SP will fix that issue thanks to an Öhlins shock.

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
Both the 2018 MT-09 and MT-09 SP are fitted with Kayaba front forks. The standard MT-09 has adjustable front forks where one leg is for rebound and the other is for compression.

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The MT-09 SP has adjustable front forks where both legs can be adjusted for rebound and compression damping, and this difference allows more fine-tuning of the front suspension settings.

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
To complement its premium specification, the MT-09 SP is finished in an exclusive Silver Blu Carbon colour scheme that matches the design featured on the MT-10 SP.

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The fuel tank features silver sides with blue upper sections, and has a stylish MT-09 SP water transfer graphic on each side, as well as a 3D Yamaha tuning fork logo. The headlight cowl and seat cowl are painted silver, while the front fender has a blue/black finish with SP graphics.

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
To complete the exclusive SP look the lightweight 10-spoke wheels are finished in blue – just like the MT-10 SP – and the wheels feature MT- 09 SP graphics. The SP theme is continued in the seat, which features distinctive blue stitching that complements the tank and wheels.

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
The high quality feel and exclusive looks of the MT-09 SP are complemented by the use of black handlebars, black control levers, a black handlebar crown and a special LCD instrument panel displays white information against a black background.

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP Technical Highlights

  • 847cc, 115hp, 193kg
  • Torque-rich CP3, 847cc, 3-cylinder crossplane engine
  • Quick Shift System for clutchless upshifts (QSS)
  • Assist and Slipper clutch (A&S)
  • D-MODE adjustable engine character
  • Lightweight aluminium frame and swing arm
  • Aggressive LED twin-eye headlights
  • Switchable Traction Control System (TCS)
  • Swingarm mounted licence plate holder
  • LED position lights

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP Technical Specifications
2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP Technical Specifications

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP
