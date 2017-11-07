2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP Features

New Öhlins remotely adjustable rear shock

Fully adjustable front forks with rebound and compression damping

Exclusive MT-10 SP inspired Silver Blu Carbon colour scheme

Blue stitched seams on seat

Blue wheels with SP graphics

Black handlebar controls and instruments

Yamaha’s MT-09 has been a sensational hit for the brand since inception. Marrying a startingly responsive and charismatic tripe-cylinder mill to a light and agile chassis proved a winner for Yamaha with almost 50,000 of the machines in the hands of motorcyclists around the world.

For riders that like to punt them a little bit harder than average the only real bugbear was the suspension, predominantly it was the performance of the rear shock that left a little to be desired when the pace hotted up.

The impending arrival of the MT-09SP will fix that issue thanks to an Öhlins shock.

Both the 2018 MT-09 and MT-09 SP are fitted with Kayaba front forks. The standard MT-09 has adjustable front forks where one leg is for rebound and the other is for compression.

The MT-09 SP has adjustable front forks where both legs can be adjusted for rebound and compression damping, and this difference allows more fine-tuning of the front suspension settings.

To complement its premium specification, the MT-09 SP is finished in an exclusive Silver Blu Carbon colour scheme that matches the design featured on the MT-10 SP.

The fuel tank features silver sides with blue upper sections, and has a stylish MT-09 SP water transfer graphic on each side, as well as a 3D Yamaha tuning fork logo. The headlight cowl and seat cowl are painted silver, while the front fender has a blue/black finish with SP graphics.

To complete the exclusive SP look the lightweight 10-spoke wheels are finished in blue – just like the MT-10 SP – and the wheels feature MT- 09 SP graphics. The SP theme is continued in the seat, which features distinctive blue stitching that complements the tank and wheels.

The high quality feel and exclusive looks of the MT-09 SP are complemented by the use of black handlebars, black control levers, a black handlebar crown and a special LCD instrument panel displays white information against a black background.

2018 Yamaha MT-09 SP Technical Highlights

847cc, 115hp, 193kg

Torque-rich CP3, 847cc, 3-cylinder crossplane engine

Quick Shift System for clutchless upshifts (QSS)

Assist and Slipper clutch (A&S)

D-MODE adjustable engine character

Lightweight aluminium frame and swing arm

Aggressive LED twin-eye headlights

Switchable Traction Control System (TCS)

Swingarm mounted licence plate holder

LED position lights





