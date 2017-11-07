Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid now official pre-production prototype

Inspired by the remarkable levels of worldwide interest generated by the T7 concept – together with the positive feedback and encouraging reviews from those who have ridden it – Yamaha has created Ténéré 700 World Raid, a prototype model which is being used to develop the final specification of the production model.

Featuring the rugged rally-inspired character of the original T7 concept bike, and developed using the information gained from intensive testing of the T7 during 2017, this lightweight adventure bike is unlike anything else on offer in the market place.

Ténéré 700 World Raid’s low weight and slim chassis promise stellar off road performance for more extreme riding in a wide variety of terrain – and its compact 689cc parallel twin engine delivers a wide band of tractable and easy to use power that make it ideal for on and off road adventure riding.

Ténéré 700 World Raid

At the very heart of the Ténéré 700 World Raid prototype is the same highly acclaimed 689cc 2-cylinder crossplane engine that has been used in the best-selling MT-07.

With its compact design and linear torque delivery, this specially developed version of our highly acclaimed MT-07 derived engine gives plenty of power for strong performance on the tarmac and dirt, while its mass centralised layout and low weight contributes towards the bike’s agile handling characteristics. The prototype also features a custom-made rally-styleAkrapovič exhaust that reinforces the bike’s rugged looks and delivers a deep and powerful tone.

The steel chassis has been reworked and improved in key areas in order to achieve optimised on road and off road handling, and features capable upside down front forks and a monoshock rear that are designed to perform well in all conditions.

The Ténéré 700 World Raid features the same rugged looking rally bike silhouette as the T7, with a number of fine tunings such as a lower seat height, that make the future production model accessible to a wide range of adventure riders.

The fuel tank has been developed to give a useful range between refills, while at the same offering excellent ergonomics and contributing towards the machine’s low weight.

Carbon is used for the side panels, front fender and the one-piece rear tail, and the cowl is equipped with a Dakar Rally machine inspired 4-projector headlight assembly.

The cockpit area is designed to enable the rider to locate additional equipment such as navigation devices, and this exciting adventure bike features the T7-inspired colour scheme, with Racing Blue and carbon fibre bodywork.

2018 Ténéré 700 World Raid

Inspired by the huge levels of interest generated during the last 12 months, Yamaha will be taking theTénéré 700 World Raid prototype on a challenging trip across the world throughout 2018.

During this special World Raid, a team of Yamaha riders will take on a number of tough adventure stages across the globe, enabling Yamaha fans in America, Australia, Africa and Europe to see, feel and hear the future of adventure riding.