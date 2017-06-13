Yamaha bring two new frames to Catalunya MotoGP Test for Rossi and Vinales to evaluate

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP‘s Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi were back on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Monday to continue the development of new items for their 2017 YZR-M1. The teammates finished second and tenth respectively in the 2017 MotoGP Catalunya Test times.

Today the Yamaha Factory riders were each able to test one of the two new frames available. Tomorrow they will switch to get a feel for the other option.

After a challenging outing yesterday, Viñales was a man on a mission: he was one of the first riders to venture out on track again this morning and the last to return to the pit box as the session closed. His goal for today was to try one of the new frames as well as improve his feeling with the bike in hot conditions. Whilst consistently featuring at the top of the charts for most of the day, the Spaniard wasn‘t shy to put in 81 laps in total and set a best time of 1‘44.437s on his penultimate lap to finish in second position, 0.366s off the front.

Teammate Rossi also made strides in the blistering Catalan sunshine. He started the day by setting the provisional fastest time of the session on his fifth lap, before it was time to switch his focus to the fine-tuning of his bike.

The Doctor spent the day testing various settings along with the second new frame option and came back with positive feedback. After completing 71 laps, Rossi ended the day in tenth place with a fastest lap of 1’45.635s, 1.564s from the top.

Following the progress booked today, the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team have decided to stay at the Barcelona circuit for one further day to conduct a private test.

The Monster Yamaha Tech3 team riders also participated in the post race Catalunya test. Jonas Folger impressively finished the blazing hot test in 3rd and as the top independent rider. The young German sampled a different chassis and also focused on the electronics of his bike.

Jonas Folger

“The testing went really well today. We sampled a different chassis, which was the main thing and I am happy that I tried it. It was more stable on the braking, yet we lost a bit of turning, unfortunately, but it was positive overall. Anyway, we switched back to the normal chassis and then worked on the engine mapping to help us at the end of the races. We found something that makes the power delivery smooth in a good way and which gives us drive. The team and I also found a few other useful things and we can use this information in Assen. In addition, we also played with the tyre pressure a bit to find out which area I prefer. I had a small crash when we were using the lower pressure, but it was nothing serious and now we know that this doesn’t work for us. Overall, it was a solid weekend, especially after Mugello where we had some issues, but here we made a big step and worked in a great way. I’m looking forward to the next race in the Netherlands and I am sure that we can have a positive time there.”

Johann Zarco continued the positive momentum by making firm steps forward regarding suspension settings as he ran on used tyres. After achieving success today, both riders now optimistically eye up the Motul TT Assen, which commences on the 23rd of June.

Johann Zarco

“The test was good for us and it is always nice to get back on the bike the day after a Grand Prix because the positive feeling is still there and you can compare a lot of things. This morning we decided to wait for the asphalt to heat up so that the conditions were similar to when we raced yesterday. When I went out on the track, we did our work on the same tyres and we focused on the suspension in order to get a better feeling and control so that I can enjoy riding more. In the end, I think that we did this well and I was quite fast with the race tyres. Therefore, it was a positive day, but I chose not to complete so many laps because it was important to rest myself and prepare for Assen. Overall, after a busy weekend, it is good to do a test like this where we tried different things with a relaxed mind. Monday was a happy day and I’m looking forward to the next race after a rest this week.“”

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez topped day one from Vinales.

Catalunya MotoGP IRTA Test – Monday Times