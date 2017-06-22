Join the bLU cRU at the Australian Grand Prix as a Yamaha VIP

Is VR46 drinking in the last chance saloon?

Could 2017 be his final tilt at a tenth Grand Prix title? One of the most thrilling championships could be decided this year at the Italian legend’s favourite track, Phillip Island.

Don’t miss your chance to see history unfold by joining the bLU cRU in our Australian MotoGP VIP Hospitality suite for the race of the year on 20-22 October 2017.

You’ll be guaranteed the best seats in the house as we cheer on the GOAT and talented Yamaha Movistar rookie team mate Maverick Vinales along with Monster Yamaha Tech 3 livewires Johann Zarco and Jonas Folger.

Situated trackside along Gardner straight, Yamaha’s new and improved VIP suite at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix offers three days of unrivalled racing views and includes buffet catering with private cash bar, barista, grandstand seating, pit-lane walks and much more.

VIP Hospitality Inclusions

3 days circuit and VIP access to Yamaha’s corporate suite

3 days buffet catering, soft drinks included

Private cash bar facility

Barista coffee facility

Trackside plus grandstand seating

Indoor seating with lounge area

Daily pit-lane walks

Exclusive Yamaha gift pack and official programme

1 car or 2 motorcycle passes for every 4 tickets booked

Adult Price – $970.00 inc GST

Child Price – $600.00 inc GST

Tickets are selling fast and are strictly limited. So, book today here (Link)