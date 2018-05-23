XVS650 price drop

Classic $9,299 + ORC – Custom $8,799 + ORC

Yamaha’s LAMs approved V-Star 650s have been a favourite for new riders keen to experience the freedom of the open road on a cruiser.

The Star cruisers XVS650A Classic and XVS650 Custom are both built in Japan with all the build quality and reliability that entails. These classic machines feature real steel and thick lustrous chrome – and with a five year warranty the 650 Stars are ready to deliver a long lasting affair with two wheels.

Popular over a number of years, the XVS650 shaft drive V-twins are set to appeal to a whole new generation of riders with a generous $2000 price rollback. The latest models are available now at the following incredible value.

The Yamaha V-Star XVS650A Classic is available for $9,299 +ORC, down from $11,299.

The Yamaha V-Star XVS650 Custom is available for $8799 +ORC, down from $10,799.

The Yamaha V-Star 650s are built to last and much like another classic of the automotive

world, are available in any colour. As long as it’s black.