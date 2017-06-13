Yamaha’s Daymon Stokie wins 2017 Finke Desert Race

Alice Springs rider Daymon Stokie was today crowned ‘King of the Desert’, winning the 2017 Finke Desert Race. Stokie won the two day grueling affair with a time of 4 hours 11 minutes 12.5 seconds on his Yamaha WR500F, marking the manufacturer’s first Finke win since 1986.

The event started well for Stokie, a resident of Alice Springs, when he posted the second best time in the prologue giving a great starting position for the trek down to Finke on day one. Despite carrying a hand injury from a previous endurance event, Stokie gritted his teeth and manned up in the countries toughest race.

Daymon Stokie

“It’s been an unbelievable couple of days. The lead up to the event has been tough on the team with Beau Ralston hurting himself and then Josh Green having to pull out yesterday so it was a huge relief to get the win and reward the team for a massive effort. I knew catching David was a tough ask but sometimes things go your way and we got a little lucky with that but that’s the way it goes at Finke, it just isn’t an easy race to win. A huge thank you to everyone at Yamaha and the Active8 Yamaha team for their support and belief in my this year. I was bought in for events like this so it is an awesome feeling to do exactly as we set out to do. The WR500F was perfect from start to finish and the team did a great job with testing and the bike. Also, thank you to my friends and family who continue to support me each and every year and it’s great to have them all here with me on such a successful weekend.”

The battle for second was a nail-biting affair between South Australian Ivan Long (#X99 Husqvarna FE450) and Alice Springs competitor Luke Hayes (#6 KTM EXC500). Long had finished fifth on the road at the overnight stop at Finke after blowing a tyre yesterday, but rode brilliantly today to make the podium.

Long’s total race time 4 hours 15 minutes 7 seconds, with Hayes completing the 452 kilometre race distance in a time of 4 hours 15 minutes 38.1 seconds. The change in position between the second and third podium riders took place between the Deep Well checkpoint and the Alice Springs finish.

The hard luck story of the bike field belonged to Alice Springs rider David Walsh (#3 KT EXC500) who held a 5 minute 45.1 second lead over eventual winner Stokie at the overnight stop. Sadly Walsh’s race was over barely after it started with mechanical problems occurring just 10 kilometres from the Finke start.

The news wasn’t as good for Stokie’s team mate, Josh Green, who had to withdraw from the event during the final stages of day one. Green started the event exceptionally well and had moved into a podium position when he had a mechanical issue that forced him out of the race.

Josh Green

“It can be an emotionally challenging race here at Finke as it requires so much effort to be able to compete at this level, on this sort of terrain so to not be able to finish is heartbreaking for myself and the team. The Active8 Yamaha team put in so much effort for this race so we are all naturally disappointed not to get the result we both wanted or expected. But it’s awesome that Daymon was able to fly the team flag and get the job done for us. Congratulations to him and he deserved this win as it has been a long time coming for him.”

2017 Finke Desert Race Results – Motorcycles Top 20