Yamaha’s MT-07 based Tenere envisaged

Brazilian product and hyperrealistic illustration designer Rodrigo Bonsi conceptualises his ‘xT7’

A contemporary vision of what he sees is perhaps the ideal adventure platform based on the parallel twin engine from the MT-07

Since its introduction Yamaha’s MT-07 powerplant has proven a winner, not just here in Australia in LAMS form, but also internationally, with the parallel twin proving a flexible performer and now gracing not just the MT-07, but also the XSR700 and MT-07 Tracer sports-touring LAMS machine.

Yamaha unveiled a concept called the T7, featuring the MT-07 engine in an adventure package, as a teaser for 2018. Since then speculation over what the final machine will look like has been rife.

Yamaha’s XTZ660 Tenere, has been a successful model for more than 30 years, and despite some recent updates is starting to look a bit long in the tooth. The question on many minds is what the next offering may look like, and what price of bracket it’ll fit into.

Brazilian designer Rodrigo Bonsi, who works in product design and hyperrealistic illustrations, has put together computer renders and specifications of just what could be on offer, with an eye towards the higher end of the market, thanks to some trick suspension and wheels.

Called the xT7, and also illustrating a higher specification xT7 DX model, Rodrigo envisages the traditional Yellow Yamaha colour, along with more subdued adventure themed colours such as Grey and Beige Desert.

The powerplant is of course the full power liquid-cooled 689cc parralel twin, boasting 75 horsepower and 68Nm of torque at 6500rpm. If something like this was to go into production then hopefully we would get a 655cc version to make it learner legal in Australia. Think of the opportunites for new motorcyclists a model like this could offer.

An aluminium Deltabox, with aluminium swingarm would keep weight down, with Link type rear suspension from Ohlins, along with a set of Ohlins forks offering premium performance.

Spoked wheels laced to quality rims would include a 21″ front and 18″ rear with the facility to run tubeless tyres.

Dual 290mm front discs would likely be mated to Brembo calipers, with a 230mm rear disc and caliper from the same manufacturer.

A 901mm seat height is slightly taller than the current XTZ660, a 210kg wet weight with its 17-litre fuel tank full would also make this concept a little lighter to boot.

Here’s the full specifications for Rodrigo Bonsi’s concept Yamaha xT7