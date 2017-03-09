YMA offers Mugello Motorcycle MotoGP Tour

Yamaha Motorcycles Australia offer a special Mugello MotoGP Round Tour

MotoGP lovers are in for a treat with YMA’s Mugello Motorcycle MotoGP Tour. This Italian holiday is the ultimate

trip of a lifetime for anyone passionate about road racing and especially Rossi fans.

The trip starts 29 May and ends 6 June 2017 and all meals, accommodation, entry fees, transfers and coach costs are included in the deal which is $6499 per person twin share, or $7699 per person single. Flights are not included.

So much more than a visit to the track, the Mugello trip includes dropping into Rossi’s hometown of Tavullia, to the maestro’s dirt track VR46 Ranch, plus a visit to the VR46 store and restaurant.

Plus with two nights in the capital, where you can check out classic Roman sights such as the Vatican, the Coliseum, the Roman Forum and for shoppers, the Prada outlet store.

Six nights in Florence also allows you to soak up the vibes of this historic city including a guided tour of the Duomo.

And that’s all on top of three days of VIP hospitality at the Mugello MotoGP featuring Yamaha Factory Racing riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales, who will be going bar to bar with the competition.

Register now to be one of the limited number of people to join the 2017 Yamaha MotoGP VIP Tour to Mugello by visiting www.yamahamotor.com.au/2017mugellotour or phone 02 9827 7564.