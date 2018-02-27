Yamaha Blue offers easy Yamaha Finance

Yamaha Motor Finance (YMF) has launched the Yamaha Blue Card. A card which offers a line of credit with similar features to a normal credit card – but with significant advantages and only for use in Yamaha dealerships.

Customers can finance everything available from a Yamaha dealer – including servicing and insurance premiums – up to a maximum of $5000. One major advantage of the Blue Card is that once you are approved for finance, there is no need to re-apply.

The Yamaha Blue Card offers the ultimate in quick, easy and convenient finance. Plus the card comes with a 90 day interest free period on all purchases made before 31 May 2018.

Yamaha Blue Card benefits

Reusable limit

No establishment or monthly account fees

No additional repayment or early payout fees

Unlimited redraws with no drawdown fees

Monthly repayments choice – minimum applies

No hidden merchant fees

Can be used on any products at Yamaha dealer – not just Yamaha product

Low annual fee of $50

YMF launched the Yamaha Blue Card at the recent round of the YMF/YMI Word Superbike round at Phillip Island. The card has credit limits ranging from $1000 up to $5000. There is a minimum purchase amount of $100.

Visit your local Yamaha dealer to apply for a Yamaha Blue Card, or call Direct Sales on 1800 123 100, or complete our online form here https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ymf-application (link). Note that credit is to approved purchasers only, conditions apply.