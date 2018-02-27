Yamaha Blue offers easy Yamaha Finance
Yamaha Motor Finance (YMF) has launched the Yamaha Blue Card. A card which offers a line of credit with similar features to a normal credit card – but with significant advantages and only for use in Yamaha dealerships.
Customers can finance everything available from a Yamaha dealer – including servicing and insurance premiums – up to a maximum of $5000. One major advantage of the Blue Card is that once you are approved for finance, there is no need to re-apply.
The Yamaha Blue Card offers the ultimate in quick, easy and convenient finance. Plus the card comes with a 90 day interest free period on all purchases made before 31 May 2018.
Yamaha Blue Card benefits
- Reusable limit
- No establishment or monthly account fees
- No additional repayment or early payout fees
- Unlimited redraws with no drawdown fees
- Monthly repayments choice – minimum applies
- No hidden merchant fees
- Can be used on any products at Yamaha dealer – not just Yamaha product
- Low annual fee of $50
YMF launched the Yamaha Blue Card at the recent round of the YMF/YMI Word Superbike round at Phillip Island. The card has credit limits ranging from $1000 up to $5000. There is a minimum purchase amount of $100.
Visit your local Yamaha dealer to apply for a Yamaha Blue Card, or call Direct Sales on 1800 123 100, or complete our online form here https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ymf-application (link). Note that credit is to approved purchasers only, conditions apply.