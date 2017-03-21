York MC Festival returns for 2017 – Bigger and better than ever

Plans for the 2017 York Motorcycle Festival are well underway, and the event is shaping up to be the biggest one ever!

The York Motorcycle Festival is held in the main street in York (Avon Terrace), which is closed to traffic for the whole of the one-day festival. Exhibitors will be set up along the street displaying a range of products and services. Visitors can come to the Festival to check out new products and to make purchases.

Festival Director Peter Woods said following the success of the event in 2016, and with the enthusiasm from all involved, the 2017 York Motorcycle Festival would be bigger and feature more activity than ever before.

“The original York Motorcycle Festival was a little event set up in 2012 for charity,” he said. “The Festival has since grown in popularity and is now attracting more exhibitors, visitors and special guests to the event.”

The York Motorcycle Festival is staged on the main street of York, and also utilises the York Town Hall and Peace Park. The Festival features trade and market stalls, motorcycle stunt riders and stunt displays, live music, kids activities; plus attractions such as Show & Shine, charity ride, raffles and prizes, plus food and drink stalls.

The York Motorcycle Festival will kicks off with a free family concert on Saturday 22nd April, starting at 6pm; and the main event will be held on Sunday 23rd April 2017 on Avon Terrace, York. As always, the York Motorcycle Festival is free and family-friendly.

Free concert to kick off the Festival!

The York Motorcycle Festival officially kicks off on Saturday night 22nd April with a huge free concert presented by Harley Davidson, and featuring WA band End of Fashion!

End of Fashion hit the big time in 2004 with their first single O Yeah. Their debut made a solid mark on the Aussie music scene, winning two ARIA Awards, scoring a top ten placement on the triple j Hottest 100, and eventually going gold in both Australia and New Zealand.

End of Fashion will headline the concert at the 2017 York Motorcycle Festival, supported by Perth band Coastal Drift.

The concert will be held in Saturday 22nd April from 6pm on Avon Terrace, York. The street will be closed to traffic for the evening, and food stalls and bar will be set up for concert visitors.

Peter said the concert was an exciting way to start the 2017 York Motorcycle Festival, and gave visitors an extra reason to come to York for the whole weekend.

Peter Woods

“York is a great place to visit, and has so many options for accommodation, so why not make a weekend of it. We are also offering camping on the Recreation Centre Oval. Camping is available for $10 adults, with kids free, and bookings can be taken on our website. The Recreational Centre is a short walk to the centre of town and offers easy access, plus showers and toilets.”

The concert will run from 6pm – 10.30pm and is free to attend.

The Vintage Collective Markets are coming to York!

One of the exciting new features of the 2017 York Motorcycle Festival will be the Vintage Collective Markets, which is coming to York for the first time! Peter said he was excited to be working with the Vintage Collective Market organisers, and that the markets were an ideal fit with the York Motorcycle Festival.

Peter Woods

“The Vintage Collective Markets feature retro and vintage loving vendors showcasing vintage, up-cycled, remade, reclaimed, recycled and vintage-style wares or services. The Vintage Collective Markets are extremely popular and have a huge following, and will add an exciting and unique attraction to the Festival. The markets are ideal for York and will fit perfectly as part of the Motorcycle Festival.”

The Vintage Collective Markets will be located in Peace Park on Sunday 23rd April.

Action-packed motorbike stunt shows!

The York Motorcycle Festival will again lay on the entertainment, with a huge day of motorcycle stunts and action planned!

Festival Director Peter Woods said he was extremely excited to welcome back Yamaha stunt rider Dave McKenna to the Festival.

Peter said he was also excited to welcome back the boys from ASP FMX team who will be performing freestyle motocross demos.

Peter Woods

“Dave McKenna is one of Australia’s best professional street bike stunt riders. He’s performed at many events across the country and internationally, and always knows how to entertain the crowds. Dave will bring his brand new drift bike – it’s the world’s only supercharged Yamaha MT-10 drift bike and has never before seen in WA; and we’re dedicating a whole street to him with the new stunt track being set up on Lowe Street. The ASP team is made up of highly experienced riders who pull out some crazy, mind-blowing tricks to entertain the crowds. It’s extreme sports action that will have hearts and minds racing with excitement! FMX demos will run three times on the Sunday.”

There will also be mini stunt demos, Super Motard demos and Trials demos staged across the day, so there’s always something to watch! A full timetable of activity will be available on the Festival website.

Motorcycling WA activities for kids Motorcycling WA is the recognised state controlling body for all forms of motorcycle sport in Western Australia. Motorcycle WA will be part of the York Motorcycle Festival in 2017, running a kids Minikhana in Avon Park; as well as motorbike rides for kids.

The Motorcycle Minikhana is a competition where aside from fun, the emphasis is on skill and rider control, not so much on speed.

Aimed at Children aged 4 years to 12 years old, the aim is to build better riders and confidence through mastering specific skills in a competitive environment.

Plus as an extra activity, kids at the Festival can have a try at motorbike riding on the inflatable track!

Yamaha motorcycles will be available for kids to come and try under the supervision of a fully accredited coach. This is not just a ride, it’s a chance for kids to take possibly their first ride on a bike with expert tuition! Have fun and learn the important skills required to control a motorcycle. Cost is $5 per ride.

Launch of 2017 Motorcycle Safety Week

The 2017 York Motorcycle Festival will coincide with the launch of the annual WA Motorcycle Safety Week, which runs from April 23 – 29. Motorcycle Riders Association of WA president David Wright said there were a number of activities planned at the Festival to promote rider safety.

“This year we will be holding a professional rider demonstration highlighting the skills of counter steering and emergency braking with the opportunity to test your skills,” David said. “We are also hosting a basic motorcycle first-aid course concentrating on helmet removal and blood loss control run by professional paramedics.”

The activities are supported by from the WA Road Safety Commission.

Show and Shine

The Show and Shine competition is always a popular of the York Motorcycle Festival. Staged in the stunning York Town Hall, the Show and Shine will feature some amazing bikes to check out.

Applications are still being taken for this year’s competition, and winners from each category will take home a Trophy, plus $100 voucher from Motorcycle Panel & Paint; a $100 Detailing voucher from Clean Ride; Clean Ride Care Kit and Gift Bag. The Best in Show will also win a $500 voucher for Best of Show from Motorcycle Panel & Paint; and there are runner-up prizes in each category too.

Entry fee to be part of the Show and Shine is $10 with part proceeds to charity. The Show and Shine is proudly sponsored by Clean Ride and Motorcycle Panel and Paint.

Launch of Avon Tourism Motorcycle Friendly Town

The Avon Valley will officially be Australia’s first Motorcycle Friendly Region, with the launch of the new Avon Tourism Motorcycle Friendly Town project being part of this year’s Festival.

Motorcycle Riders Association of WA president David Wright says they have been working with a group in the Avon Valley for a couple of years to establish a Motorcycle Friendly Region. With some hard work from the Avon Valley Local councils, David said the “Avon Valley Motorcycle Friendly Region” has now become a reality.

David Wright

“The seven councils involved in this great initiative are the Shires of York, Toodyay, Northam, Chittering, Beverley, Goomalling and Victoria Plains. They have produced a pocket-sized map of all the great motorcycle routes in the region along with a list of motorcycle friendly businesses, cafes, hotels etc. There is also a rider safety element with rider safety tips on display boards and visor cleaning stations at the local businesses along with road maintenance upgrade to all motorcycle routes in the region.”

The Avon Tourism Motorcycle Friendly Town project will officially be launched at the Festival on Sunday April 23rd.

Indian Café

Indian Motorcycles will be attending the York Motorcycle Festival in a big way, with the new Indian Café on South Street. Come and relax and have a coffee at the Indian café, and of course check out all the new Indian and Victory bikes on display.

Indian will also be hosting demo rides during the day on the Saturday; so if you’re keen to try out a new Indian, make sure you head to town early!

Charity Ride

The York Motorcycle Festival is proud to host a Charity Ride to support beyondblue beyondblue’s work is aimed at achieving an Australian community that understands anxiety and depression, empowering every person in Australia, at any life-stage, to seek help.

The York Motorcycle Festival Charity Ride meets at Midland Gate Shopping Centre carpark, Great Eastern Highway, Midland from 9.30am Sunday 23rd April. Check the website for map of the meeting point. Cost is $10 per rider, $5 per pillion. All money collected will go to beyondblue. By being part of the ride, participants have a chance to win a $100 voucher from CleanRide, as well as a $100 voucher to Motorcycle Panel and Paint.

Trade Show

The list of exhibitors at the 2017 York Motorcycle Festival just keeps growing! Visitors to the Festival can check out new bikes from major brands such as Hartley Davidson, Indian and Victory, Yamaha, BMW, Ducati and more.

We are welcoming new exhibitors this year such as Rogue Motorcycles and Hadrian V Twin Tours; and supporting not-for-profit groups such a MRAWA, Women’s Rider’s Association and Biker’s Against Child Abuse.

The full list of Exhibitors is on our website at yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au.

Be part of the event

The York Motorcycle Festival welcomes exhibitors from within the motorcycle and scooter industries. The Prospectus is available now from our website, and exhibitor bookings are currently being taken. Interested exhibitors can contact (08) 9445 9333 to find out more information.

Festival Facts

The 2017 York Motorcycle Festival runs over the weekend of 22nd and 23rd April, and is held on Avon Terrace, the York Town Hall, Lowe Street, Peace Park and Avon Park.

The Saturday night concert runs from 6pm-10.30pm; and the main Festival runs from 10am-4pm on Sunday. Entry to the Festival is free; and there is plenty of motorcycle parking available on Avon Terrace and within the Town. The York Motorcycle Festival proudly supports beyondblue charity.

The York Motorcycle Festival is supported by Department of Tourism Western Australia, Department of Regional Development, Royalties for Regions and the Shire of York, and proudly sponsored by Shannons Insurance.

For more information, visit www.yorkmotorcyclefestival.com.au or follow us on Facebook.