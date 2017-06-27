Zero Motorcycles announces an end to consumer sales in Australia and the Asia Pacific

Zero Motorcycles is ending consumer sales in Australia and other Asia Pacific markets with immediate effect; however, Zero’s police and authority fleet business will continue.

Zero and its distributor partners in the region have invested significant resources into developing these markets over the past several years, but have been unable to build an economically sustainable retail business.

Unfortunately, the costs of providing an exceptional customer experience coupled with unfavorable exchange rates and taxes in these markets makes it difficult to offer competitive pricing today.

Todd Andersen, – VP of Sales, Marketing, and Aftersales

“This decision came after much deliberation, and was the best choice for the business at this time. However, all of our owners are extremely important to us, and we will continue to provide support to Australian owners through GBT Imports, our exclusive distributor, to ensure a matchless ownership experience is maintained.”

Zero will continually monitor the region for changes in economic and consumer trends that could create more positive market conditions for electric motorcycles in the future.