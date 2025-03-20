MCA Auburn Show & Shine

Bike lovers, this one’s for you! On Thursday, 27 March 2025, MCA Auburn is turning up the heat with an epic Show & Shine event packed with bikes, gear, exclusive deals, and unmissable action!

Show & Shine Competition – Best Sports Bike, Cruiser & Staff Pick will WIN with a prize pool of $750 of in-store vouchers up for grabs!

Spend $50 or more and enter the draw to WIN a $100 MCA Voucher!

Live Demos – See the SHARK Aeron Helmet showcase & watch airbag tech in action every 30 minutes!

One-Night-Only 10% Off Storewide! (Excl. gift vouchers)

Food trucks, coffee vans & pro photographers capturing all the action!

📍 MCA Auburn, 321 Parramatta Rd, Auburn

⏰ 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM

🚨 Don’t miss this night of bikes, deals & adrenaline! Tag your riding mates & we’ll see you there! 🤘

Find out more on the their Facebook event page here.