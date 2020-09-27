2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Seven – GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National, Florida

September 26, 2020

Images Jeff Kardas

The seventh round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship made its way to northeastern Florida on the weekend for the annual GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National. With hot and humid weather at WW Ranch Motocross Park, the world’s best riders faced one of the most physically challenging rounds of the season.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne emerged victorious by sweeping both motos in the 450 Class, taking a class-leading fourth victory of the season and extending his championship lead to 29-points over Adam Cianciarulo. Musquin maintains his third position in the standings, just a single point behind Cianciarulo.

In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis swept both motos to take the overall win for the second consecutive week, extending his points lead over Jeremy Martin to 13-points.

Jett Lawrence went 2-5 for fourth overall, just missing out on the overall podium but strengthening his seventh place in the 250 Championship standings with 200-points to his name.

Hunter Lawrence started well with a sixth in the opening Moto but failed to finish the second bout.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship continues next weekend on Saturday, October 3 for the penultimate round of the 2020 season in Lakewood, Colorado.

Video Highlights

450MX Moto 1

As the gate dropped on the opening 450 Class Moto, Osborne grabbed the Motosport.com Holeshot, closely followed by Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton.

The premier class rookie duo of Cianciarulo and Sexton quickly sprinted around Osborne on the opening lap, shuffling the championship point leader to third. Following a hard crash in the final qualifying session, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin started just behind the leaders in fourth.

While Cianciarulo and Sexton paced one another at the head of the field, Osborne trailed by just over three seconds, keeping the leaders within sight. At the halfway point of the 30-minute-plus-two-lap moto, Sexton saw an opening and struck by pulling alongside Cianciarulo and taking second. Cianciarulo instantly retaliated with a move of his own to reclaim the lead.

Entering the final stages of the moto, Osborne inched his way closer to the lead duo and used his aggressive riding style to pass Sexton around the outside of a corner. Just one lap later Osborne dove to the inside of his closest championship rival Cianciarulo and took control of the race lead.

Osborne’s late race charge helped him secure his fifth moto win of the season by 2.7 seconds over Cianciarulo. Musquin took advantage of a late race mistake by Sexton to complete the podium in third, followed by Sexton in fourth.

450MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Zachary Osborne HQV FC450 RE 16 Laps 2 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450 +02.733 3 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +14.333 4 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +19.188 5 Justin Barcia YAM YZ 450F +22.263 6 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +40.597 7 Blake Baggett KTM 450 SX-F FE +48.758 8 Joseph Savatgy SUZ RMZ 450 +1:03.459 9 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1:21.711 10 Christian Craig HON CRF450R +1:27.313 11 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +2:00.818 12 Isaac Teasdale SUZ RMZ 450 +2:11.164 13 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +2:16.874 14 Justin Rodbell KAW KX 450F 15 Laps 15 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F +29.684 16 Tyler Bowers KAW KX450 +37.410 17 Alex Ray KAW KX450 +46.322 18 McClellan Hile KTM 450 SX-F FE +50.440 19 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F +1:10.787 20 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1:30.248 21 Jared Lesher KTM 450 SX-F +1:35.361 22 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1:37.238 23 Christopher Prebula KTM 450 SX-F +2:14.502 24 Vann Martin KTM 450 SX-F +2:23.439 25 Tristan Lewis YAM YZ 450F 14 Laps 26 Adam Enticknap SUZ RMZ 450 +1:17.896 27 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +1:20.278 28 Nicolas Rolando KTM 450 SX-F +1:31.986 29 Joshua Berchem KTM 450 SX-F +1:37.277 30 Jerry Lorenz III YAM YZ 450F +1:49.156 31 Nick Fratz-Orr KTM 450 SX-F FE +2:46.853 32 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +3:20.771 33 Nathen LaPorte HON CRF450R 13 Laps 34 Carter Stephenson YAM YZ 450F 10 Laps 35 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 9 Laps 36 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 7 Laps 37 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F FE +12.858 38 Carson Tickle HON CRF450R 5 Laps 39 Benny Bloss HQV FC450 3 Laps 40 Jake Masterpool HQV FC450 +24.431

450MX Moto 2

The final 450 Class moto of the afternoon saw Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia launch out of the gate to grab the Motosport.com Holeshot, followed by Musquin and Cianciarulo. Exiting the first turn, Cianciarulo grabbed a handful of throttle to blitz his way around Musquin and Barcia to take the race lead. Prior to the completion of the opening lap, Barcia would lose the front end entering a corner, allowing Anstie to take over third, just ahead of Osborne in fourth.

Cianciarulo continued his strong early moto form out front, while Musquin looked to keep the Kawasaki rider in his sight in second. A mistake by Anstie allowed Osborne to sneak by and into third. With just under 20-minutes to go, Musquin saw an opportunity to make the pass for the lead, which saw the two riders collide entering a corner and Cianciarulo hitting the ground. Musquin was able to stay up and take the lead, while Osborne and Sexton moved into second and third. Cianciarulo would remount in seventh.

Osborne made an attack on the Frenchman Musquin and took over the race lead at the halfway point of the moto. Shortly after, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac latched onto the rear fender of Sexton to pass him for third. Tomac continued his charge forward, working his way up to and around Musquin for second.

Entering the final lap, Osborne and Tomac were wheel-to-wheel in the battle for the moto win. Osborne fended off the multi-time reigning champion to take his sixth moto win of the season. Tomac crossed the checkered flag to finish second, followed by Musquin in third.

450MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Zachary Osborne HQV FC450 RE 16 Laps 2 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +04.201 3 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +23.839 4 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +29.490 5 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +37.275 6 Blake Baggett KTM 450 SX-F FE +49.082 7 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450 +1:10.201 8 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1:19.318 9 Joseph Savatgy SUZ RMZ 450 +1:24.249 10 Christian Craig HON CRF450R +1:33.139 11 Jake Masterpool HQV FC450 +2:11.411 12 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F 15 Laps 13 Justin Barcia YAM YZ 450F +01.612 14 Isaac Teasdale SUZ RMZ 450 +09.289 15 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +35.423 16 Tyler Bowers KAW KX450 +39.649 17 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +41.688 18 Alex Ray KAW KX450 +45.985 19 Justin Rodbell KAW KX 450F +52.703 20 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +55.548 21 Jared Lesher KTM 450 SX-F +1:17.841 22 McClellan Hile KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:26.179 23 Carson Tickle HON CRF450R +1:35.195 24 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F +1:57.211 25 Vann Martin KTM 450 SX-F +2:33.092 26 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 450 14 Laps 27 Nicolas Rolando KTM 450 SX-F +04.721 28 Nick Fratz-Orr KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:02.905 29 Adam Enticknap SUZ RMZ 450 +1:05.948 30 Joshua Berchem KTM 450 SX-F +1:45.940 31 Brandon Pederson HQV FC450 FE +2:07.653 32 Christopher Prebula KTM 450 SX-F 13 Laps 33 Carter Stephenson YAM YZ 450F 12 Laps 34 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 8 Laps 35 Nathen LaPorte HON CRF450R 7 Laps 36 Jerry Lorenz III YAM YZ 450F 5 Laps 37 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +1:36.693 38 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE 3 Laps 39 Benny Bloss HQV FC450 2 Laps 40 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F DNF

450MX Overall

Osborne went 1-1 for the second time this season, capturing his fourth overall victory of the season in the premier class. Musquin’s consistency rewarded him with second overall (3-3), edging out Tomac who made his return to the podium in third (6-2).

Zach Osborne

“It’s an unreal feeling to get back on top” explained Osborne. “A week ago we were faced with some adversity, but we responded with two moto wins today. This is what makes all of the hard work and tough times we face during the week worth it. I had to fight for that second moto win, Eli was on it, but we dug deep and managed to get the job done.”

The overall win helped Osborne extend his championship lead to 29-points over Cianciarulo who finished fourth overall (2-7). Musquin maintains his third position in the standings, just a single point behind Cianciarulo.

Marvin Musquin

“I came into this race not very well, physically, from my crash in Millville last weekend and then I had another crash in the second practice, so I went out there in not-so-great of shape but I gave my best and I’m happy with how I rode and my consistency. It’s a bummer that I lost 10 points on Zach in the championship but he was stronger than me today. I did what I could, so I’m happy to still be up on the podium.”

450MX Overall

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Zachary Osborne 1 1 50 2 Marvin Musquin 3 3 40 3 Eli Tomac 6 2 37 4 Adam Cianciarulo 2 7 36 5 Chase Sexton 4 5 34 6 Blake Baggett 7 6 29 7 Max Anstie 13 4 26 8 Fredrik Noren 9 8 25 9 Joseph Savatgy 8 9 25 10 Justin Barcia 5 13 24 11 Christian Craig 10 10 22 12 Isaac Teasdale 12 14 16 13 Justin Bogle 11 15 16 14 Kyle Chisholm 15 12 15 15 Jake Masterpool 40 11 10 16 Tyler Bowers 16 16 10 17 Justin Rodbell 14 19 9 18 Alex Ray 17 18 7 19 Tristan Lane 20 17 5 20 McClellan Hile 18 22 3 21 Bryce Backaus 19 24 2 22 Matthew Hubert 22 20 1 23 Jared Lesher 21 21 0 24 Vann Martin 24 25 0 25 Nicolas Rolando 28 27 0 26 Adam Enticknap 26 29 0 27 Christopher Prebula 23 32 0 28 Nick Fratz-Orr 31 28 0 29 Joshua Berchem 29 30 0 30 Carson Tickle 38 23 0 31 Scott Meshey 27 38 0 32 Jerry Lorenz III 30 36 0 33 Carter Stephenson 34 33 0 34 Nathen LaPorte 33 35 0 35 Bryton Carroll 32 37 0 36 Ben LaMay 36 34 0 37 Richard Taylor 35 40 0 38 Benny Bloss 39 39 0 39 Tristan Lewis 25 0 40 Cory Carsten 26 0 41 Brandon Pederson 31 0 42 Jeffrey Walker 37 0

450MX Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Zachary Osborne 285 2 Adam Cianciarulo 256 3 Marvin Musquin 255 4 Eli Tomac 233 5 Blake Baggett 219 6 Justin Barcia 218 7 Chase Sexton 207 8 Christian Craig 163 9 Joseph Savatgy 147 10 Max Anstie 139 11 Broc Tickle 134 12 Fredrik Noren 107 13 Dean Wilson 97 14 Justin Bogle 72 15 Jake Masterpool 63 16 Henry Miller 59 17 Jason Anderson 58 18 Justin Rodbell 58 19 Benny Bloss 47 20 Coty Schock 31 21 Cooper Webb 29 22 Tyler Bowers 23 23 John Short 21 24 Ben LaMay 21 25 Isaac Teasdale 19 26 Grant Harlan 18 27 Jeremy Smith 18 28 Justin Hoeft 17 29 Kyle Chisholm 15 30 Luke Renzland 11 31 Matthew Hubert 10 32 Chase Felong 8 33 Alex Ray 7 34 Tristan Lane 5 35 Felix Lopez 5 36 Robbie Wageman 4 37 Jeffrey Walker 4 38 McClellan Hile 3 39 Cory Carsten 3 40 Jared Lesher 3 41 Bryce Backaus 2

250MX Moto 1

The first 250 Class moto saw Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath emerge with the Motosport.com Holeshot, just edging out his teammate Dylan Ferrandis and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ hampshire. The opening lap saw Hampshire quickly go to work to steal second from Ferrandis, while Ferrandis’ championship rival Jeremy Martin started in fourth on his GEICO Honda.

As McElrath led the 40-rider field around the sandy circuit, Ferrandis managed to regroup and close the gap on Hampshire, reclaiming the second position. Just moments later, Ferrandis would continue his push towards the front as he overtook his teammate McElrath to become the new race leader.

The podium battle behind Ferrandis began to heat up as GEICO Honda’s rookie Jett Lawrence found his way by both Hampshire and McElrath to move into second.

With Ferrandis dropping the hammer and looking to breakaway from Lawrence out front, Hampshire put in another charge that allowed him to muscle his way by McElrath for third. With five minutes remaining, the final podium positions tightened up as Lawrence, Hampshire, and Jeremy Martin were separated by just seconds. A huge mistake by Hampshire saw him eject from his motorcycle off of one of the large infield jumps, moving Jeremy Martin into third.

Ferrandis would go on to take a dominating fifth moto win of the season by 9.6 seconds over Lawrence who earned a career-best second. Jeremy Martin crossed the finish line a distant third.

250MX Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +09.655 3 Jeremy Martin HON CRF250R +21.486 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +30.898 5 Alex Martin SUZ RMZ 250 +37.359 6 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +41.083 7 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 250F +44.221 8 Jo Shimoda HON CRF250R +1:00.325 9 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +1:12.527 10 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1:14.966 11 Mitchell Harrison KAW KX 250 +1:19.400 12 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1:27.097 13 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250 SX-F FE +1:36.295 14 Hardy Munoz HQV FC250 +1:41.303 15 Nick Gaines YAM YZ 250F +1:55.578 16 Joseph Crown YAM YZ 250F +2:03.052 17 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +2:07.172 18 Derek Kelley HQV FC250 +2:07.903 19 Mason Gonzales YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 20 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +52.972 21 Kevin Moranz KTM 250 SX-F +56.026 22 Mathias Jorgensen KAW KX 250 +57.541 23 Austin Root HQV FC250 +1:05.074 24 Colton Eigenmann SUZ RMZ 250 +1:06.246 25 Curren Thurman KTM 250 SX-F +1:12.052 26 Jesse Flock HQV FC250 +1:30.282 27 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1:55.081 28 Ezra Hastings HQV FC250 +2:00.185 29 Maxwell Sanford YAM YZ 250F +2:26.755 30 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F +2:43.562 31 Gared Steinke KAW KX 250 +2:43.562 32 Brett Greenley YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 33 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +14.605 34 Matthew Klann HON CRF250R +1:05.405 35 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 13 Laps 36 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F 11 Laps 37 Derek Drake KTM 250 SX-F FE 10 Laps 38 Conner Burger KTM 250 SX-F +2:13.018 39 Gage Schehr HQV FC250 4 Laps 40 Gabe Gutierres KTM 250 SX-F 3 Laps

250MX Moto 2

As the gate dropped for 250 Class Moto 2 it was Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper who emerged with the Motosport.com Holeshot ahead of JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Racing’s Alex Martin and Ferrandis. The red plate holder Ferrandis quickly went to the front to lead the opening lap over Cooper, and McElrath. Jeremy Martin started the moto in seventh.

Like we’ve seen many times this season, Ferrandis used the clear track to his advantage by putting in fast laps to open a comfortable lead over his fellow competitors.

Behind Ferrandis, Star Racing Yamaha teammates Cooper and McElrath remained steady in second and third. With just under 10-minutes remaining in the moto, Jeremy Martin engaged in a battle with McElrath for the final podium spot.

Ferrandis remained unchallenged en route to his six moto win of the season by 15.3 seconds. Cooper held on to take a season-best second, while Jeremy Martin made a pass on McElrath in the final laps to finish third.

250MX Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +15.304 3 Jeremy Martin HON CRF250R +23.706 4 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 250F +29.004 5 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +37.013 6 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +40.888 7 Alex Martin SUZ RMZ 250 +59.176 8 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +1:23.120 9 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250 SX-F FE +1:27.457 10 Jo Shimoda HON CRF250R +1:27.925 11 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +2:04.883 12 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +2:15.554 13 Nick Gaines YAM YZ 250F +2:19.882 14 Kevin Moranz KTM 250 SX-F +2:24.692 15 Joseph Crown YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 16 Mitchell Harrison KAW KX 250 +04.765 17 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +07.224 18 Hardy Munoz HQV FC250 +13.923 19 Curren Thurman KTM 250 SX-F +41.068 20 Jesse Flock HQV FC250 +42.498 21 Colton Eigenmann SUZ RMZ 250 +50.288 22 Ezra Hastings HQV FC250 +1:00.193 23 Derek Kelley HQV FC250 +2:06.176 24 Maxwell Sanford YAM YZ 250F +2:33.265 25 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +2:45.694 26 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 27 Austin Root HQV FC250 +11.352 28 Brett Greenley YAM YZ 250F +39.795 29 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F +44.709 30 Matthew Klann HON CRF250R +59.439 31 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1:07.071 32 Jordan Jarvis KAW KX 250 +1:11.685 33 Michael Lacore KTM 250 SX-F 13 Laps 34 Austin Cozadd YAM YZ 250F +26.226 35 Hayden Hefner YAM YZ 250F +1:35.861 36 Gared Steinke KAW KX 250 9 Laps 37 Mathias Jorgensen KAW KX 250 6 Laps 38 Gage Schehr HQV FC250 4 Laps 39 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 3 Laps 40 Chad Stonier YAM YZ 250F 2 Laps

250MX Overall

For the third time this season, Ferrandis swept both motos (1-1) for the overall victory. Cooper landed on the overall podium for the first time this season in second (4-2), edging out Jeremy Martin in third (3-3).

“It’s a great feeling to get another win,” said Ferrandis. “Every race and moto is really important. To go 1-1 today is huge and it’s great to show how strong I am when the conditions are tough. My starts were much better overall, so it’s quite a nice feeling to have it pay off with a good overall result. There are two races left and it’s going to be important to keep this momentum rolling for the championship.”

The win helped Ferrandis extend his championship point lead to 13-points over Jeremy Martin. Jeremy’s brother, Alex Martin, finished sixth overall (5-7) on the day and moved to third in the standings.

250MX Overall Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Dylan Ferrandis 1 1 50 2 Justin Cooper 4 2 40 3 Jeremy Martin 3 3 40 4 Jett Lawrence 2 5 38 5 Shane McElrath 7 4 32 6 Alex Martin 5 7 30 7 Cameron Mcadoo 9 8 25 8 Jo Shimoda 8 10 24 9 Carson Mumford 10 11 21 10 Brandon Hartranft 13 9 20 11 Jarrett Frye 12 12 18 12 RJ Hampshire 35 6 15 13 Mitchell Harrison 11 16 15 14 Hunter Lawrence 6 39 15 15 Nick Gaines 15 13 14 16 Joseph Crown 16 15 11 17 Hardy Munoz 14 18 10 18 Kevin Moranz 21 14 7 19 Jerry Robin 20 17 5 20 Jalek Swoll 17 4 21 Derek Kelley 18 23 3 22 Mason Gonzales 19 2 23 Colton Eigenmann 24 21 0 24 Curren Thurman 25 19 2 25 Jesse Flock 26 20 1 26 Ezra Hastings 28 22 0 27 Austin Root 23 27 0 28 Maxwell Sanford 29 24 0 29 Lane Shaw 33 25 0 30 Joshua Varize 27 31 0 31 Jake Pinhancos 30 29 0 32 Mathias Jorgensen 22 37 0 33 Brett Greenley 32 28 0 34 Kyle Greeson 36 26 0 35 Matthew Klann 34 30 0 36 Gared Steinke 31 36 0 37 Gage Schehr 39 38 0 38 Jordan Jarvis 32 0 39 Michael Lacore 33 0 40 Austin Cozadd 34 0 41 Hayden Hefner 35 0 42 Derek Drake 37 0 43 Conner Burger 38 0 44 Gabe Gutierres 40 0 45 Chad Stonier 40 0

250MX Championship Standings