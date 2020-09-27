2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Round Seven – GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National, Florida
September 26, 2020
Images Jeff Kardas
The seventh round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship made its way to northeastern Florida on the weekend for the annual GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National. With hot and humid weather at WW Ranch Motocross Park, the world’s best riders faced one of the most physically challenging rounds of the season.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne emerged victorious by sweeping both motos in the 450 Class, taking a class-leading fourth victory of the season and extending his championship lead to 29-points over Adam Cianciarulo. Musquin maintains his third position in the standings, just a single point behind Cianciarulo.
In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis swept both motos to take the overall win for the second consecutive week, extending his points lead over Jeremy Martin to 13-points.
Jett Lawrence went 2-5 for fourth overall, just missing out on the overall podium but strengthening his seventh place in the 250 Championship standings with 200-points to his name.
Hunter Lawrence started well with a sixth in the opening Moto but failed to finish the second bout.
The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship continues next weekend on Saturday, October 3 for the penultimate round of the 2020 season in Lakewood, Colorado.
Video Highlights
450MX Moto 1
As the gate dropped on the opening 450 Class Moto, Osborne grabbed the Motosport.com Holeshot, closely followed by Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton.
The premier class rookie duo of Cianciarulo and Sexton quickly sprinted around Osborne on the opening lap, shuffling the championship point leader to third. Following a hard crash in the final qualifying session, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin started just behind the leaders in fourth.
While Cianciarulo and Sexton paced one another at the head of the field, Osborne trailed by just over three seconds, keeping the leaders within sight. At the halfway point of the 30-minute-plus-two-lap moto, Sexton saw an opening and struck by pulling alongside Cianciarulo and taking second. Cianciarulo instantly retaliated with a move of his own to reclaim the lead.
Entering the final stages of the moto, Osborne inched his way closer to the lead duo and used his aggressive riding style to pass Sexton around the outside of a corner. Just one lap later Osborne dove to the inside of his closest championship rival Cianciarulo and took control of the race lead.
Osborne’s late race charge helped him secure his fifth moto win of the season by 2.7 seconds over Cianciarulo. Musquin took advantage of a late race mistake by Sexton to complete the podium in third, followed by Sexton in fourth.
450MX Moto 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Zachary Osborne
|HQV FC450 RE
|16 Laps
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450
|+02.733
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+14.333
|4
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+19.188
|5
|Justin Barcia
|YAM YZ 450F
|+22.263
|6
|Eli Tomac
|KAW KX450
|+40.597
|7
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+48.758
|8
|Joseph Savatgy
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:03.459
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:21.711
|10
|Christian Craig
|HON CRF450R
|+1:27.313
|11
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+2:00.818
|12
|Isaac Teasdale
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2:11.164
|13
|Max Anstie
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2:16.874
|14
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW KX 450F
|15 Laps
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|YAM YZ 450F
|+29.684
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|KAW KX450
|+37.410
|17
|Alex Ray
|KAW KX450
|+46.322
|18
|McClellan Hile
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+50.440
|19
|Bryce Backaus
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:10.787
|20
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:30.248
|21
|Jared Lesher
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:35.361
|22
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW KX450
|+1:37.238
|23
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2:14.502
|24
|Vann Martin
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2:23.439
|25
|Tristan Lewis
|YAM YZ 450F
|14 Laps
|26
|Adam Enticknap
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:17.896
|27
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1:20.278
|28
|Nicolas Rolando
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:31.986
|29
|Joshua Berchem
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:37.277
|30
|Jerry Lorenz III
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:49.156
|31
|Nick Fratz-Orr
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+2:46.853
|32
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|+3:20.771
|33
|Nathen LaPorte
|HON CRF450R
|13 Laps
|34
|Carter Stephenson
|YAM YZ 450F
|10 Laps
|35
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|9 Laps
|36
|Ben LaMay
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7 Laps
|37
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+12.858
|38
|Carson Tickle
|HON CRF450R
|5 Laps
|39
|Benny Bloss
|HQV FC450
|3 Laps
|40
|Jake Masterpool
|HQV FC450
|+24.431
450MX Moto 2
The final 450 Class moto of the afternoon saw Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia launch out of the gate to grab the Motosport.com Holeshot, followed by Musquin and Cianciarulo. Exiting the first turn, Cianciarulo grabbed a handful of throttle to blitz his way around Musquin and Barcia to take the race lead. Prior to the completion of the opening lap, Barcia would lose the front end entering a corner, allowing Anstie to take over third, just ahead of Osborne in fourth.
Cianciarulo continued his strong early moto form out front, while Musquin looked to keep the Kawasaki rider in his sight in second. A mistake by Anstie allowed Osborne to sneak by and into third. With just under 20-minutes to go, Musquin saw an opportunity to make the pass for the lead, which saw the two riders collide entering a corner and Cianciarulo hitting the ground. Musquin was able to stay up and take the lead, while Osborne and Sexton moved into second and third. Cianciarulo would remount in seventh.
Osborne made an attack on the Frenchman Musquin and took over the race lead at the halfway point of the moto. Shortly after, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac latched onto the rear fender of Sexton to pass him for third. Tomac continued his charge forward, working his way up to and around Musquin for second.
Entering the final lap, Osborne and Tomac were wheel-to-wheel in the battle for the moto win. Osborne fended off the multi-time reigning champion to take his sixth moto win of the season. Tomac crossed the checkered flag to finish second, followed by Musquin in third.
450MX Moto 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Zachary Osborne
|HQV FC450 RE
|16 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|KAW KX450
|+04.201
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+23.839
|4
|Max Anstie
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+29.490
|5
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+37.275
|6
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+49.082
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450
|+1:10.201
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:19.318
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:24.249
|10
|Christian Craig
|HON CRF450R
|+1:33.139
|11
|Jake Masterpool
|HQV FC450
|+2:11.411
|12
|Kyle Chisholm
|YAM YZ 450F
|15 Laps
|13
|Justin Barcia
|YAM YZ 450F
|+01.612
|14
|Isaac Teasdale
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+09.289
|15
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+35.423
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|KAW KX450
|+39.649
|17
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+41.688
|18
|Alex Ray
|KAW KX450
|+45.985
|19
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW KX 450F
|+52.703
|20
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW KX450
|+55.548
|21
|Jared Lesher
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:17.841
|22
|McClellan Hile
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:26.179
|23
|Carson Tickle
|HON CRF450R
|+1:35.195
|24
|Bryce Backaus
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:57.211
|25
|Vann Martin
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2:33.092
|26
|Cory Carsten
|SUZ RMZ 450
|14 Laps
|27
|Nicolas Rolando
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+04.721
|28
|Nick Fratz-Orr
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:02.905
|29
|Adam Enticknap
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:05.948
|30
|Joshua Berchem
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:45.940
|31
|Brandon Pederson
|HQV FC450 FE
|+2:07.653
|32
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13 Laps
|33
|Carter Stephenson
|YAM YZ 450F
|12 Laps
|34
|Ben LaMay
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8 Laps
|35
|Nathen LaPorte
|HON CRF450R
|7 Laps
|36
|Jerry Lorenz III
|YAM YZ 450F
|5 Laps
|37
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:36.693
|38
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450 RE
|3 Laps
|39
|Benny Bloss
|HQV FC450
|2 Laps
|40
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|DNF
450MX Overall
Osborne went 1-1 for the second time this season, capturing his fourth overall victory of the season in the premier class. Musquin’s consistency rewarded him with second overall (3-3), edging out Tomac who made his return to the podium in third (6-2).
Zach Osborne
“It’s an unreal feeling to get back on top” explained Osborne. “A week ago we were faced with some adversity, but we responded with two moto wins today. This is what makes all of the hard work and tough times we face during the week worth it. I had to fight for that second moto win, Eli was on it, but we dug deep and managed to get the job done.”
The overall win helped Osborne extend his championship lead to 29-points over Cianciarulo who finished fourth overall (2-7). Musquin maintains his third position in the standings, just a single point behind Cianciarulo.
Marvin Musquin
“I came into this race not very well, physically, from my crash in Millville last weekend and then I had another crash in the second practice, so I went out there in not-so-great of shape but I gave my best and I’m happy with how I rode and my consistency. It’s a bummer that I lost 10 points on Zach in the championship but he was stronger than me today. I did what I could, so I’m happy to still be up on the podium.”
450MX Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Zachary Osborne
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|3
|3
|40
|3
|Eli Tomac
|6
|2
|37
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|2
|7
|36
|5
|Chase Sexton
|4
|5
|34
|6
|Blake Baggett
|7
|6
|29
|7
|Max Anstie
|13
|4
|26
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|9
|8
|25
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|8
|9
|25
|10
|Justin Barcia
|5
|13
|24
|11
|Christian Craig
|10
|10
|22
|12
|Isaac Teasdale
|12
|14
|16
|13
|Justin Bogle
|11
|15
|16
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|15
|12
|15
|15
|Jake Masterpool
|40
|11
|10
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|16
|16
|10
|17
|Justin Rodbell
|14
|19
|9
|18
|Alex Ray
|17
|18
|7
|19
|Tristan Lane
|20
|17
|5
|20
|McClellan Hile
|18
|22
|3
|21
|Bryce Backaus
|19
|24
|2
|22
|Matthew Hubert
|22
|20
|1
|23
|Jared Lesher
|21
|21
|0
|24
|Vann Martin
|24
|25
|0
|25
|Nicolas Rolando
|28
|27
|0
|26
|Adam Enticknap
|26
|29
|0
|27
|Christopher Prebula
|23
|32
|0
|28
|Nick Fratz-Orr
|31
|28
|0
|29
|Joshua Berchem
|29
|30
|0
|30
|Carson Tickle
|38
|23
|0
|31
|Scott Meshey
|27
|38
|0
|32
|Jerry Lorenz III
|30
|36
|0
|33
|Carter Stephenson
|34
|33
|0
|34
|Nathen LaPorte
|33
|35
|0
|35
|Bryton Carroll
|32
|37
|0
|36
|Ben LaMay
|36
|34
|0
|37
|Richard Taylor
|35
|40
|0
|38
|Benny Bloss
|39
|39
|0
|39
|Tristan Lewis
|25
|0
|40
|Cory Carsten
|26
|0
|41
|Brandon Pederson
|31
|0
|42
|Jeffrey Walker
|37
|0
450MX Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Zachary Osborne
|285
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|256
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|255
|4
|Eli Tomac
|233
|5
|Blake Baggett
|219
|6
|Justin Barcia
|218
|7
|Chase Sexton
|207
|8
|Christian Craig
|163
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|147
|10
|Max Anstie
|139
|11
|Broc Tickle
|134
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|107
|13
|Dean Wilson
|97
|14
|Justin Bogle
|72
|15
|Jake Masterpool
|63
|16
|Henry Miller
|59
|17
|Jason Anderson
|58
|18
|Justin Rodbell
|58
|19
|Benny Bloss
|47
|20
|Coty Schock
|31
|21
|Cooper Webb
|29
|22
|Tyler Bowers
|23
|23
|John Short
|21
|24
|Ben LaMay
|21
|25
|Isaac Teasdale
|19
|26
|Grant Harlan
|18
|27
|Jeremy Smith
|18
|28
|Justin Hoeft
|17
|29
|Kyle Chisholm
|15
|30
|Luke Renzland
|11
|31
|Matthew Hubert
|10
|32
|Chase Felong
|8
|33
|Alex Ray
|7
|34
|Tristan Lane
|5
|35
|Felix Lopez
|5
|36
|Robbie Wageman
|4
|37
|Jeffrey Walker
|4
|38
|McClellan Hile
|3
|39
|Cory Carsten
|3
|40
|Jared Lesher
|3
|41
|Bryce Backaus
|2
250MX Moto 1
The first 250 Class moto saw Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Shane McElrath emerge with the Motosport.com Holeshot, just edging out his teammate Dylan Ferrandis and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ hampshire. The opening lap saw Hampshire quickly go to work to steal second from Ferrandis, while Ferrandis’ championship rival Jeremy Martin started in fourth on his GEICO Honda.
As McElrath led the 40-rider field around the sandy circuit, Ferrandis managed to regroup and close the gap on Hampshire, reclaiming the second position. Just moments later, Ferrandis would continue his push towards the front as he overtook his teammate McElrath to become the new race leader.
The podium battle behind Ferrandis began to heat up as GEICO Honda’s rookie Jett Lawrence found his way by both Hampshire and McElrath to move into second.
With Ferrandis dropping the hammer and looking to breakaway from Lawrence out front, Hampshire put in another charge that allowed him to muscle his way by McElrath for third. With five minutes remaining, the final podium positions tightened up as Lawrence, Hampshire, and Jeremy Martin were separated by just seconds. A huge mistake by Hampshire saw him eject from his motorcycle off of one of the large infield jumps, moving Jeremy Martin into third.
Ferrandis would go on to take a dominating fifth moto win of the season by 9.6 seconds over Lawrence who earned a career-best second. Jeremy Martin crossed the finish line a distant third.
250MX Moto 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 250F
|16 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+09.655
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|HON CRF250R
|+21.486
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+30.898
|5
|Alex Martin
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+37.359
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+41.083
|7
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 250F
|+44.221
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|HON CRF250R
|+1:00.325
|9
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|+1:12.527
|10
|Carson Mumford
|HON CRF250R
|+1:14.966
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|KAW KX 250
|+1:19.400
|12
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:27.097
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1:36.295
|14
|Hardy Munoz
|HQV FC250
|+1:41.303
|15
|Nick Gaines
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:55.578
|16
|Joseph Crown
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:03.052
|17
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|+2:07.172
|18
|Derek Kelley
|HQV FC250
|+2:07.903
|19
|Mason Gonzales
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|20
|Jerry Robin
|HQV FC250
|+52.972
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+56.026
|22
|Mathias Jorgensen
|KAW KX 250
|+57.541
|23
|Austin Root
|HQV FC250
|+1:05.074
|24
|Colton Eigenmann
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1:06.246
|25
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:12.052
|26
|Jesse Flock
|HQV FC250
|+1:30.282
|27
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:55.081
|28
|Ezra Hastings
|HQV FC250
|+2:00.185
|29
|Maxwell Sanford
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:26.755
|30
|Jake Pinhancos
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:43.562
|31
|Gared Steinke
|KAW KX 250
|+2:43.562
|32
|Brett Greenley
|YAM YZ 250F
|14 Laps
|33
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+14.605
|34
|Matthew Klann
|HON CRF250R
|+1:05.405
|35
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|13 Laps
|36
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11 Laps
|37
|Derek Drake
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|10 Laps
|38
|Conner Burger
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:13.018
|39
|Gage Schehr
|HQV FC250
|4 Laps
|40
|Gabe Gutierres
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3 Laps
250MX Moto 2
As the gate dropped for 250 Class Moto 2 it was Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper who emerged with the Motosport.com Holeshot ahead of JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Racing’s Alex Martin and Ferrandis. The red plate holder Ferrandis quickly went to the front to lead the opening lap over Cooper, and McElrath. Jeremy Martin started the moto in seventh.
Like we’ve seen many times this season, Ferrandis used the clear track to his advantage by putting in fast laps to open a comfortable lead over his fellow competitors.
Behind Ferrandis, Star Racing Yamaha teammates Cooper and McElrath remained steady in second and third. With just under 10-minutes remaining in the moto, Jeremy Martin engaged in a battle with McElrath for the final podium spot.
Ferrandis remained unchallenged en route to his six moto win of the season by 15.3 seconds. Cooper held on to take a season-best second, while Jeremy Martin made a pass on McElrath in the final laps to finish third.
250MX Moto 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 250F
|16 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+15.304
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|HON CRF250R
|+23.706
|4
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 250F
|+29.004
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+37.013
|6
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+40.888
|7
|Alex Martin
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+59.176
|8
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|+1:23.120
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1:27.457
|10
|Jo Shimoda
|HON CRF250R
|+1:27.925
|11
|Carson Mumford
|HON CRF250R
|+2:04.883
|12
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:15.554
|13
|Nick Gaines
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:19.882
|14
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:24.692
|15
|Joseph Crown
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|16
|Mitchell Harrison
|KAW KX 250
|+04.765
|17
|Jerry Robin
|HQV FC250
|+07.224
|18
|Hardy Munoz
|HQV FC250
|+13.923
|19
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+41.068
|20
|Jesse Flock
|HQV FC250
|+42.498
|21
|Colton Eigenmann
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+50.288
|22
|Ezra Hastings
|HQV FC250
|+1:00.193
|23
|Derek Kelley
|HQV FC250
|+2:06.176
|24
|Maxwell Sanford
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:33.265
|25
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:45.694
|26
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14 Laps
|27
|Austin Root
|HQV FC250
|+11.352
|28
|Brett Greenley
|YAM YZ 250F
|+39.795
|29
|Jake Pinhancos
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+44.709
|30
|Matthew Klann
|HON CRF250R
|+59.439
|31
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:07.071
|32
|Jordan Jarvis
|KAW KX 250
|+1:11.685
|33
|Michael Lacore
|KTM 250 SX-F
|13 Laps
|34
|Austin Cozadd
|YAM YZ 250F
|+26.226
|35
|Hayden Hefner
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:35.861
|36
|Gared Steinke
|KAW KX 250
|9 Laps
|37
|Mathias Jorgensen
|KAW KX 250
|6 Laps
|38
|Gage Schehr
|HQV FC250
|4 Laps
|39
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|3 Laps
|40
|Chad Stonier
|YAM YZ 250F
|2 Laps
250MX Overall
For the third time this season, Ferrandis swept both motos (1-1) for the overall victory. Cooper landed on the overall podium for the first time this season in second (4-2), edging out Jeremy Martin in third (3-3).
“It’s a great feeling to get another win,” said Ferrandis. “Every race and moto is really important. To go 1-1 today is huge and it’s great to show how strong I am when the conditions are tough. My starts were much better overall, so it’s quite a nice feeling to have it pay off with a good overall result. There are two races left and it’s going to be important to keep this momentum rolling for the championship.”
The win helped Ferrandis extend his championship point lead to 13-points over Jeremy Martin. Jeremy’s brother, Alex Martin, finished sixth overall (5-7) on the day and moved to third in the standings.
250MX Overall Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Justin Cooper
|4
|2
|40
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|3
|3
|40
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|2
|5
|38
|5
|Shane McElrath
|7
|4
|32
|6
|Alex Martin
|5
|7
|30
|7
|Cameron Mcadoo
|9
|8
|25
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|8
|10
|24
|9
|Carson Mumford
|10
|11
|21
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|13
|9
|20
|11
|Jarrett Frye
|12
|12
|18
|12
|RJ Hampshire
|35
|6
|15
|13
|Mitchell Harrison
|11
|16
|15
|14
|Hunter Lawrence
|6
|39
|15
|15
|Nick Gaines
|15
|13
|14
|16
|Joseph Crown
|16
|15
|11
|17
|Hardy Munoz
|14
|18
|10
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|21
|14
|7
|19
|Jerry Robin
|20
|17
|5
|20
|Jalek Swoll
|17
|4
|21
|Derek Kelley
|18
|23
|3
|22
|Mason Gonzales
|19
|2
|23
|Colton Eigenmann
|24
|21
|0
|24
|Curren Thurman
|25
|19
|2
|25
|Jesse Flock
|26
|20
|1
|26
|Ezra Hastings
|28
|22
|0
|27
|Austin Root
|23
|27
|0
|28
|Maxwell Sanford
|29
|24
|0
|29
|Lane Shaw
|33
|25
|0
|30
|Joshua Varize
|27
|31
|0
|31
|Jake Pinhancos
|30
|29
|0
|32
|Mathias Jorgensen
|22
|37
|0
|33
|Brett Greenley
|32
|28
|0
|34
|Kyle Greeson
|36
|26
|0
|35
|Matthew Klann
|34
|30
|0
|36
|Gared Steinke
|31
|36
|0
|37
|Gage Schehr
|39
|38
|0
|38
|Jordan Jarvis
|32
|0
|39
|Michael Lacore
|33
|0
|40
|Austin Cozadd
|34
|0
|41
|Hayden Hefner
|35
|0
|42
|Derek Drake
|37
|0
|43
|Conner Burger
|38
|0
|44
|Gabe Gutierres
|40
|0
|45
|Chad Stonier
|40
|0
250MX Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|307
|2
|Jeremy Martin
|294
|3
|Alex Martin
|224
|4
|Shane McElrath
|218
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|217
|6
|Justin Cooper
|204
|7
|Jett Lawrence
|200
|8
|Cameron Mcadoo
|165
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|138
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|134
|11
|Carson Mumford
|116
|12
|Jo Shimoda
|114
|13
|Derek Drake
|106
|14
|Hunter Lawrence
|88
|15
|Mason Gonzales
|75
|16
|Stilez Robertson
|70
|17
|Nick Gaines
|58
|18
|Ty Masterpool
|54
|19
|Pierce Brown
|36
|20
|Hardy Munoz
|33
|21
|Jarrett Frye
|32
|22
|Jerry Robin
|28
|23
|Darian Sanayei
|24
|24
|Joseph Crown
|24
|25
|Jalek Swoll
|19
|26
|Lance Kobusch
|18
|27
|Derek Kelley
|15
|28
|Ezra Hastings
|14
|29
|Gared Steinke
|11
|30
|Austin Root
|9
|31
|Jesse Flock
|8
|32
|Kevin Moranz
|7
|33
|Joshua Varize
|7
|34
|Zack Williams
|6
|35
|Jordan Bailey
|6
|36
|Dilan Schwartz
|5
|37
|Maxwell Sanford
|4
|38
|Mathias Jorgensen
|4
|39
|Curren Thurman
|2