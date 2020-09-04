2021 Yamaha WR450F Aussie Edition

Hot on the heels of revealing an essentially all-new WR450F for 2021 (Full reveal of changes and specifications here), Yamaha Australia have now taken the covers off a new ‘Aussie Edition’ limited-edition.

This is a similar approach that KTM have taken with their up-spec ‘Six Days’ variants and is one that will no doubt prove just as popular with Aussie enduro enthusiasts.

The unique Aussie Edition comes with striking blue graphics featuring a kangaroo motif and a range of Australian sourced accessories. This special will only be available in Australia, in recognition that our market sells more WR450Fs than any other territory in the world.

“The retail success we have enjoyed with this model is down to a number of factors. First of all we have a big brown land covered in fast flowing trails that is perfectly suited to this model. Plus since its inception, both Aussies and Kiwis have been instrumental in the development of this model. So you can say that the WR450F is a machine created for our unique conditions,” explains Matthew Ferry, National Sales and Marketing Manager. “Now it is gratifying to see the factory recognise the importance of this model for our market with the release of the limited Aussie Edition,” he adds.

The Aussie Edition model is based on the recently announced all new 2021 WR450F and will be strictly limited to 400 units.

Each model is stamped with its own unique collector’s number.

The look is pure antipodes with a kangaroo motif featuring in the embedded graphics as well as the custom anodised aluminium radiator guards and bashplate – developed locally by Force Accessories.

Fellow Aussie firm Barkbusters supplies the handguards and an Akrapovic muffler is specified for this special model.

Pricing is set at $17,099 inc GST ride away including 12 months registration, the Aussie Edition WR450F will be available this December, 2020.

Gallery