1% p.a. comparison rate finance for Yamaha MY24 WRFs

Yamaha have a 1 Percent Finance offer on new 2024 WRF models, ensuring it’s never been easier to get your hands on a WR250F and WR450F, with a loan term of either 24 or 36 months. Hurry, the offer will only last while stocks does, so get into your local Yamaha dealer before September 30, 2024.

The WR450F is based on the latest YZ450F MX machine – the model that has been winning around the globe with riders like Eli Tomac and Dean Ferris on board – resulting in a powerful, light, slim and super handling machine. The WR450F is an enduro weapon that’s easy to ride fast, extremely capable in technical situations and more versatile than ever.

MY24 WR450F features and benefits

New fuel-injected 450cc engine is more compact and lighter

Model-specific ECU produces tractability at low speeds and full power at medium to high speeds

New Controlled Fill aluminium bilateral beam frame is lower with WR450F-specific engine mounts

Flatter seat with more rounded edges makes it easy to move about while riding

New air flow management system allows a more compact body including 50 mm narrower shrouds

Lower centre of gravity assists in negotiating tight corners

Mass centralised fuel tank and muffler

New lighter clutch and revised wide ratio gearbox

Lighter rear wheel, hub and brake assembly

New Power Tuner app enables simple smartphone tuning

New multi-function combined power map and kill switch

New full protection bashplate

New tool-free front fork compression damping adjusters

New rear fender with handy grab area

New water-resistant bar pad

Lighter Lithium Ion battery, footpeg bracket, throttle wires and more

The WR250F’s liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features a powerplant straight from the MXGP-dominant YZ250F that produces strong mid to top-end power while retaining class-leading low-end torque. Tuned specifically for the WR250F, the lightweight aluminium, bilateral beam frame and model specific engine mounts have been designed with flex characteristics to improve bump absorption, traction, and cornering performance.

Settings on the industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB coil spring-type fork with enhanced speed-sensitive damping are tuned to suit the WR250F and off-road conditions. And the link-type rear suspension features a KYB shock with damping characteristics to match the sharp handling chassis. Other chassis components such as the top triple clamp, handlebar mounts, and front axle complement the frame – and are also based on the winning YZ250F.

Dunlop Geomax EN91 ISDE-winning tyres are specified for high performance over a wide variety of terrain.

Strong braking performance is achieved with a light front brake caliper with large surface area brake pads and big front 270mm disc. A speed sensor ring sends information to the user-friendly multifunction meter that houses both engine and low fuel warning lights.

Riders can adjust their engine performance straight from their smartphone using the onboard wireless connectivity through the free of charge Yamaha Power Tuner app. Once settings are dialled-in, you can choose between two user-defined ECU maps on the fly via the handlebar mounted dual-mode engine map switch.

Note that Australian WRF models are all supplied in full ADR spec to allow full road registration including indicators, mirrors and horn. A free Off-Road Kit designed for closed course competition use is supplied with each bike. The kit includes brushguards, front fender and lightweight rear light and tail section.

Terms and conditions:

*1% P.A. comparison rate is available on all new 2024 and earlier models WR250F and WR450F on a term of 24 or 36 months. This includes a $0 application fee, $0 deposit, a $0 per month account keeping fee. A Dealer Administration Fee of up to $750 may be charged by the dealer. Dealer freight, pre delivery, registrations and accessories costs may apply and can be included in the finance application. The Comparison rate is based on a 3-year secured fixed rate consumer loan of $10,000. WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Offer is valid to personal applicants on consumer loans and approved commercial buyers on chattel mortgage and hire-purchase contracts. Offer valid for applications received from 02/04/2024 and approved on or before 30/09/2024 and settled no later than 31/10/2024, while stocks last. Credit criteria, fees, charges, terms and conditions apply. Finance is provided by Yamaha Motor Finance Australia Pty Ltd ABN 29 101 928 670 Australian Credit Licence Number 394553.