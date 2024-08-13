1 Percent Finance – Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 eMTB

Benefit now with Yamaha’s 1% p.a. comparison rate finance on YDX-Moro 07 models, meaning you can pay just $58.60^ for the standard model, or $59.25^^ for the YDX-Moro 07 30th Anniversary over a three year term.

Model 1% P.A. Comparison Rate* Weekly Repayments YDX-Moro 07 ✔ $58.60 per week^ YDX-Moro 07 30th Anniversary ✔ $59.25 per week^^

To conclude, the new Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 E-MTB is a well-appointed, competitively priced and capable E-MTB. Its ease of purchase/finance, good quality components and balanced ride will appeal to a large cross section of riders – particularly at the beginner and intermediate end of the spectrum. With a little time spent tidying up the cockpit ergonomics, and with suspension dialled in to suit the rider, the bike will be able to handle 90 per cent of riding that 90 per cent of riders tackle in Australia. Sounds like the team at Yamaha have done exactly what they set out to do, Bravo. – Russell Downie

Check out Russel Downie’s full review on the YDX-Moro 07 here:

Yamaha YDX-Moro 07 E-MTB Review | E-Bicycle Test

Head on over to the Yamaha Motor Australia website for more information on the YDX-Moro 07 and YDX-Moro 07 30th Anniversary.

1% P.A. Comparison Rate

*The comparison rate is 1% p.a. and is indicative only. It is calculated based on a fixed interest rate of 1% p.a., a ride away price of $8999 for YDX-Moro 07 and $9099 for YDX-Moro 30th Anniversary, nil deposit, 24 or 36 monthly instalments in arrears, a final balloon payment of $0.00, nil application fee, and nil account fee on a Principal-and-Interest repayment type only. A Dealer Administration Fee of up to $500 may be charged by the dealer. This offer is valid from 01/01/2024 until 30/09/2024, while stocks last. Offer valid on 24 and 36 months’ terms, on new purchases of all YDX-Moro 07 and variants at participating Yamaha dealers to approved applicants and settled on or before 31/10/2024. Comparison rate is based on a 3-year secured fixed rate consumer loan of $10,000. WARNING: The Comparison Rate is true only for the example given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Offer is valid to personal applicants on consumer loans, and approved commercial buyers on chattel mortgage and hire-purchase contracts. Credit criteria, fees, charges, terms and conditions apply. Yamaha Motor Finance Australia Pty Ltd. ABN 29 101 928 670. Australian Credit Licence 394553.

Weekly Repayments

^Indicative weekly repayment amount of $58.60 on YDX-Moro 07 with ride away price of $8999.00 and ^^indicative weekly repayment amount of $59.25 on YDX-Moro 07 30th Anniversary Edition with ride away price of $9099.00 are calculated for a consumer loan based on an interest rate of 1% p.a. (Comparison Rate 1% p.a.). This includes with no deposit, 156 weekly instalments in arrears with a final balloon payment of $0, no application fee, A Dealer Administration Fee of up to $500 may be charged by the dealer, no account keeping fee and on a Principal-and-Interest repayment type only. Offer valid on 24 and 36 month terms, on new purchases of all YDX-Moro 07 and variants at participating Yamaha dealers from 01/01/2024 until 30/09/2024 to approved applicants and settled on or before 31/10/2024. The Comparison rate is based on a 3-year secured fixed rate consumer loan of $10,000. WARNING: The Comparison Rate is true only for the example given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Offer is valid to personal applicants on consumer loans, and approved commercial buyers on chattel mortgage and hire-purchase contracts. Credit criteria, fees, charges, terms and conditions apply. Yamaha Motor Finance Australia Pty Ltd. ABN 29 101 928 670. Australian Credit Licence 394553.