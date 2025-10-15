Ian Lougher retires from professional racing

Ian Lougher boasts an unmatched 42-year racing career at the Isle of Man, including 10 wins, 136 starts and 103 race finishes. This week he announced his formal retirement from competitive racing.

His achievements, including 29 podiums, extend far beyond the TT, with 3 Classic TT wins, 5 Classic TT podiums, and most recently a superb podium finish in the 2025 Lightweight Classic TT, where he finished behind Michael Dunlop – proving that even after four decades, he remains a formidable competitor.

Yet, although he steps away from the leathers, his connection to the TT remains undiminished. In transitioning to team owner and manager of ILR (Ian Lougher Racing), Ian will continue to shape the future of road racing on the Island, sharing the knowledge and experience honed through more than four decades at the sharp end.

TT History

Ian Lougher first took to the Mountain Course in 1983, as a newcomer in the Manx Grand Prix, finishing third behind Robert Dunlop and Steve Hislop – a sure sign of what was to come in his TT career.

In 1984, Ian went on to make his TT debut in the Historic 500cc race, finishing a superb second behind American Dave Roper. Six years later, he stood on the top step for the first time, winning the 1990 Junior TT after a breathtaking duel with Steve Hislop, setting a new lap record of 117.80mph in the process. That lap would stand for nine years until it was finally broken by John McGuinness – and to this day, only four riders have ever lapped faster on a 250cc two-stroke.

From that breakthrough victory, Lougher’s success at the TT spanned an extraordinary range of classes and eras. His adaptability was evident in his 1996 Production 750cc victory aboard a G-Shock Suzuki – his first win in the big-bike production class.

A year later, he claimed the 1997 Ultra Lightweight TT – victory almost on the line from Denis McCullough – proving his versatility by switching seamlessly between machinery. He repeated his Ultra Lightweight success in 1999, again on Honda machinery, with a start-to-finish victory.

The early 2000s brought perhaps the defining phase of his TT career. In 2002, Lougher delivered a memorable double, winning both the 125cc TT and the Production 600cc TT while racing for TAS Suzuki. It was a remarkable achievement that highlighted not just his talent but his adaptability – winning two vastly different races in the same week.

He returned to the top step again in 2005, this time in the Supersport Junior 600cc Race A, taking victory by 23 seconds from John McGuinness. It was a result that underlined his enduring competitiveness against a new generation of riders entering the Supersport era.

Even as the sport evolved, Lougher continued to find success on his beloved two-strokes. In 2008, he won the Lightweight 250cc TT, showcasing his mastery of the class, and in 2009 he did it again, taking victory in both the Lightweight 250cc and Ultra Lightweight 125cc races in what would prove to be his final TT-winning season. It was a fitting conclusion to nearly two decades of victories that spanned every era of modern TT racing.

Throughout the years, Lougher was a model of adaptability and precision – winning across a range of classes and proving his skill on every kind of machinery. Through the 1990s and 2000s, he was a constant at the front, competing against the biggest names in road racing – from Joey Dunlop, Phillip McCallen, and David Jefferies to John McGuinness, Bruce Anstey, and Ian Hutchinson – while maintaining the humility and focus that defined his character.

The Final Racing Chapter

Although he retired from TT competition some years ago, Ian continued to race in the Classic TT, proving that his competitive edge never dulled. His podium finish in the 2025 Lightweight Classic TT, behind Michael Dunlop, proved he’s still a master of his craft. More than four decades after his debut, it was a fitting final flourish to an extraordinary racing career.

But as ever, Ian looks forward. Through ILR Racing, he continues to develop young riders and champion road racing’s future, with the same attention to detail and respect for the sport that defined his own career.

Ian Lougher

“Forty-four seasons is a long, long time to still be racing, isn’t it! I never imagined after that first outing in 1982 that I’d still be competing more than four decades later. I’ve been thinking about retirement for quite a while, but kept it to myself — I didn’t even tell Asa, my wife — because I thought it might be unlucky. I’ve always said I’d keep racing as long as I was competitive, and I like to think I’ve managed that. I’m not one for just riding around at the back. “I’m 62 now, and while I still don’t get nervous going through the bottom of Bray Hill at 140mph, you can’t go on forever, and I don’t want to put my old body through any more. I’ve got a few aches and pains – mostly the knees – not that I’ve crashed too much really, maybe I’ve just been lucky! I’ve had the privilege to race against so many great riders and meet some of the best people in the sport, and not many get to do that. Racing has literally been my life. “With ILR Racing, I’ll still have my hand in – maybe even the odd few laps in the name of testing – but now it’s time to focus on the next generation. I’ve always tried to surround myself with the right people, the right machinery, and the right attitude to keep safe and competitive. I’m grateful to everyone who’s supported me along the way, and to those closest to me for putting up with my single-mindedness over the years. It’s been an incredible journey.”

Paul Phillips – Head of Motorsport

“Ian Lougher is a bona fide road racing legend who has spent an unsurpassed 40 years at the top of his sport. I first heard the name ‘Lougher’ as a kid at the Celtic Match Races in the 1980s, when he battled against another future TT legend, Steve Hislop, throughout the weekend. “Years later, I vividly remember Ian taking his first TT win in the 1990 Junior Race, in another battle with Hislop, breaking the lap record in the process. That final lap remains one of the most remarkable laps of the TT circuit ever. His lap record stood for nine years until it was broken by John McGuinness, and to this day, only four riders have ever lapped the course faster on a 250cc two-stroke, than Ian did that day. “It is fair to say Ian was one of my heroes as a kid as I grew up as a dedicated TT fan. I’m proud to say that in later years, he became a friend, and he would play a pivotal role in my first involvement in the TT organisation. Over the years, he has been a valued and trusted source of advice, and I am grateful to have had the support of one of the all-time TT greats. “He retires after 44 years, still competitive as his recent Classic TT podium finish proved. But his story goes on, as he now concentrates on passing on his knowledge to the next generation of TT riders by running his own successful race team. My congratulations go to Ian on a truly amazing career.”

Legacy of a TT Legend

Ian Lougher’s achievements place him in the highest echelon of TT history. Yet beyond the statistics lies something even greater – a reputation built on humility, integrity, and love for the sport. He is not only a champion on the road, but an ambassador for everything the Isle of Man TT represents.