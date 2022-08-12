2023 Asia Talent Cup Pre-Selection heads to Sepang

Hundreds of riders from nearly 20 countries across Asia and Oceania have applied for a place on the 2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup grid, with the pre-selection event now announced to confirm the final rider line-up next year.

Their applications have now been analysed by the Selection Committee and 83 riders from 15 countries have been shortlisted for an invite to the 2023 Selection Event. Comprising seven female candidates and 76 male, they come from Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, New Zealand, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

This year’s Selection Event is set to take place on the 18th and 19th of October 2022 at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. At the event, the 83 shortlisted riders must demonstrate their skills and riding ability around Sepang Karting Circuit.

Australia will be represented by Cameron Dunker, Alexander Codey, Marcus Hamod, Toby James, Ryan Larkin, Jayden Martin, Samuel Pezzetta, Cameron Rende, Jai Russo, Levi Russo, and Harrison Watts, with limited spots available and plenty of competition it will be hard to make the cut.

The Selection Committee will then meet to analyse all the data and determine the final riders chosen to participate in the 2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, as well as a list of reserve riders.

The shortlist of candidates who are invited to the Selection Event can be found attached below.

Rider Short-list for the 2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup