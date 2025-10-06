2026 Red Bull Rookies Cup

Selection Event

A total of 113 riders from 38 nations, including six young Australians, have been invited to take part in the 20th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Selection Event, held over the next three days at Guadix in south-western Spain. Around eight riders will be selected to join the 2026 Rookies Cup grid, continuing one of the sport’s most successful talent-development traditions.

While the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team celebrates recent ex-Rookie success in Indonesia, with José Rueda clinching the Moto3 World Championship and Pedro Acosta finishing second in MotoGP at Mandalika, the next generation of future stars are now looking to follow in their footsteps.

The Australian contingent comprises Archie Schmidt, Levi Russo, Bodie Paige, Hunter Corney, Sam Drane and Marianos Nikolis, each aiming to earn a coveted spot in next year’s championship. However, a recent injury will see Corney miss his chance at the selection event.

Australia has a proud history in the Red Bull Rookies Cup, having produced several standout talents who’ve gone on to compete on the world stage.

Jack Miller (2011–2012) remains the most successful Australian graduate, progressing to become a multiple MotoGP race winner, while Billy Van Eerde became the first Australian to win a Rookies Cup race in 2018.

Joel Kelso and Jacob Roulstone have also represented Australia in recent seasons, continuing the nation’s strong presence in the KTM-backed development series. Carter Thompson leaves the Rookies ranks next year as he takes the next steps in his career.

Since its inception in 2007, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup has launched the careers of numerous World Champions, including Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder, Jorge Martín, and Johann Zarco. A spot in the Rookies Cup is a coveted prize for any aspiring young racer.