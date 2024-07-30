2024 World Ducati Week

The three days of World Ducati Week 2024 welcomed 94,000 visitors, as the 12th edition of the biggest Ducati event made history at Misano World Circuit, represented by motorcyclists and Ducatisti from 86 nations.

Claudio Domenicali – Ducati CEO

“World Ducati Week is the event that better than anything else embodies our brand’s mission to offer memorable experiences to our enthusiasts, created around special bikes, which are a magical combination of technology and beauty in pure Italian sporting style. The numbers of this edition are extraordinary and are proof that the love for Ducati in the world has never been so strong. I want to thank every single participant, but also all the staff composed mostly of Ducati employees who, as usual, worked hard to make this incredible experience possible. Thanks also to all of Ducati Corse and in particular to the riders, the heroes of WDW, who made themselves available to the fans and gave us a show that is unique in the world like the Lenovo Race of Champions. The performance achieved by the new Panigale V4 is truly incredible: the fastest lap in qualifying was just 3.2 seconds away from the MotoGP race track record, which belongs to Francesco Bagnaia with 1m31.8s. Equally incredible is the determination with which Pecco once again proved to be the best, in a race where everyone had exactly the same bike.”

World Ducati Week figures at a glance

A total of 5,925 laps on the track by motorcycles and cars during the three days

90,000 photos taken by staff photographers and 70 hours of video footage

86 nations represented by participants

240 Ducati Official Clubs present

40 world titles of legendary and current riders who took part in the WDW

15 Panigale V4 S made in special livery

33 minutes the time it took the snake of Ducati motorcycles to leave the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” to form the motorcycle parade for Riccione

1,296 experiences lived by Ducatisti in three days between the track, off-road and on the road

52 Ducati Talks distributed across 5 stages

104 “mechanical graduates” at the Monta-Smonta

12 international television stations and online streaming services broadcast the Lenovo Race of Champions live in their schedule

98 Ducati directors and managers from Borgo Panigale and its branches around the world who served and cooked during the Rustida

531 Ducati 916/996/998 models officially registered at WDW2024

Many activities and opportunities made this WDW2024 unique. Meet-and-greet and autograph sessions with Ducati riders, riding courses and test rides on the road, hot Laps and test drives in Lamborghinis, Ducati Talks, stuntmen performances, activities and many sessions on the track. In the paddock, the different areas managed to represent all the different souls of the Ducati world with the exhibition of the models that make up the range (Adrenaline & Fun Area, Travel & Adventure Area and Lifestyle Area).

History came to life through the exhibition dedicated to the 30 years of the 916, whose owners were the protagonists of an exciting parade led by heroes Troy Bayliss and Carl Fogarty. The future was represented by the exciting new chapter of Ducati in motocross, represented thanks to the first public exhibition of the Desmo450 MX prototypes and the presence of riders Tony Cairoli (9-time World Champion) and Alessandro Lupino (8-time Italian Champion).

The most crowded area of ​​the paddock was undoubtedly the “New Panigale V4 Sphere”, where the Borgo Panigale company showed live and exclusively for the participants of the event the brand new Panigale V4, the seventh generation of Ducati super sport bikes, presented to the world the day before the event with a Ducati World Première episode.

The new Panigale V4 in the S version was also a great protagonist of the highly anticipated Lenovo Race of Champions with 15 bikes taking to the track in special liveries, faithful replicas of the bikes used in racing by Ducati riders in the World Championships. Reigning MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia crossed the finish line in first position ahead of Andrea Iannone (poleman on Friday) and Marc Marquez. Full Race Report Here

On the curves of the Misano World Circuit, the times recorded by the Ducati heroes immediately confirmed the performance of the new bike with Iannone’s pole position in 1m35.0s (over one second better than in 2022) and Bagnaia’s fastest race lap in 1m35.4s. The race pace of the 2024 edition was overall one full second better than the previous edition.

The many fans were present in Misano to watch the Lenovo Race of Champions and were joined by 687,000 viewers who tuned in from home to follow the live streaming on Ducati’s YouTube channel and the MotoGP.com Facebook page. Alongside as many as 12 international television and online streaming services broadcast the race within their schedule, making the Lenovo Race of Champions a global event.

The autographed motorcycles of the Lenovo Race of Champions, unique pieces in racing configuration, characterised by the liveries of the riders and the triple clamp lasered with the name of the race and the logo of the rider, were put on sale as per tradition, offered to a selection of passionate customers, and they were all assigned online in a few hours. The sale took place through a dedicated shop.

The essential protagonists of the three days were the 240 Ducati Official Clubs present at the event and thanks to their contribution, the parade of Ducatisti on Friday evening will remain among the most unforgettable moments of this twelfth edition of the WDW.

The largest parade ever saw the participation of many motorcycles, which completely filled the circuit and then paraded along the coast and arrived in Riccione, where the traditional “Rustida” and the “Land of Joy at the Beach” party took place. At the head of the long line together with Claudio Domenicali were the MotoGP and Superbike riders, the Mayor of Misano Adriatico Fabrizio Piccioni and the management of Ducati.

“La Notte dei Campioni”, a great new feature of this edition, was a massive success. At the end of the Lenovo Race of Champions, thousands of people invaded the track to celebrate the podium of the race. At sunset the track was transformed into an open-air disco in a show hosted by Gianluca Gazzoli and with greetings from the stage by the Ducati Corse heroes. The DJ sets of Fargetta and Rudeejay accompanied the Ducatisti as they danced until late at night, finally ending with an unprecedented fireworks display.