RIP Dean Berta Viñales

Following a serious incident during Race 1 of the Motul Spanish Round of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of rider Dean Berta Viñales (Viñales Racing Team).

Berta Viñales was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 1, with the race immediately Red Flagged. The incident happened at the start of Lap 11 and involved Dean Berta Viñales (Viñales Racing Team), young Aussie Harry Khouri (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki), Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Kawasaki) and Alejandro Carrion (Kawasaki GP Project).

The rider suffered severe head and thoracic injuries. Medical vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the rider was attended to on track, in the ambulance and at the circuit Medical Centre.

Despite the best efforts of the circuit medical staff, the Medical Centre has announced that Berta Viñales has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Dean Berta Viñales started his World Championship career this season and his recent results marked him out as a future star of the class.

The FIM, Dorna and the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto pass on our deepest condolences to Berta Viñales’ family, friends, team and loved ones.

Following the incident, the remainder of Saturday’s action was cancelled.

After the sad passing away of Dean Berta Viñales following an accident in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 on Saturday at the Motul Spanish Round, the whole Paddock Family will gather on the grid on Sunday morning at 10:15 Local Time, shortly after WorldSSP300 Warm-Up, to hold a minute’s silence in memory of the young Spanish rider.

Following the wishes of Dean’s family, and after sharing their views with the riders, it has been decided to proceed with Sunday’s schedule with a revised timetable.

The Tissot Superpole Race will therefore be replaced with the 20-lap WorldSBK Race 1 originally scheduled for Saturday, starting at the same time the Superpole Race was scheduled for, at 11:00.