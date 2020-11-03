1938 Matchless 250cc G2MC

With Phil Aynsley

What you see here is possibly the only example of the 1938 Matchless 250cc G2MC still in existence. Correspondence from the UK’s AJS & Matchless Club revealed that there were no G2MCs listed on either their or the Vintage Motorcycle Club’s registers, with no other examples known of.

The MC or “Clubman Special” was the competition (trials) version of a range that was produced in 250, 350 & 500cc capacities and in Base, De Luxe & Clubman Special versions.

The brochure shows the added features of the MC over the De Luxe. The 250 sold for £55 whereas the 350 was £63 and the 500 £66.

The ‘BL’ stamping on the gearbox indicates ‘Bottom Low’ competition gearing.

Due to the rarity of the bike it was decided during restoration to paint the tank silver instead of risking replacing the original chrome finish.

One interesting feature is the detachable troubleshooting light, housed in the tank’s instrument panel. As this single-wire lamp required earthing to work, using it to check the fuel level possibly helps explain the rarity of this model!