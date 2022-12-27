1960 Ducati 200MX

With Phil Aynsley

Ducati’s sporadic interest in off road machines can be traced back to the very rare 175/200MX bikes built in 1959/60.

Only about 30 in total (of both capacities) were produced (or more accurately, hand built to order) making them one of the rarest Ducatis models.

The frame was a bespoke item that featured a double loop under the motor and serious bracing around the headstock and footpeg mounts.

An additional bracing tube connects the top rear shock absorber mounts over the rear mudguard. The swingarm was also much beefier than those normally found on Ducati singles.

The wheels were 21 inch front and 19 inch rear and the front forks even featured an air equalisation tube. Very advanced for the period!

The 180mm diameter conical alloy brake hubs were also unique to these bikes.

The 203 cc motor had a 8.5:1 compression ratio and used a Dell’Orto SS27A carburettor. Power output was 19 hp at 7800 rpm and weight 124 kg.

The bike seen here is a restored 1960 200MX