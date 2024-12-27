1978 Laverda 1200 Mirage

With Phil Aynsley

In a previous column I looked at the prototype Laverda 1000C (link) that was first shown in 1971.

Here I take a look at an unrestored 1978 1200 Mirage from about half way through the triple’s production life (which ended in 1986).

Like the 1000 Jota, the Mirage was originally available through the UK importers Slater Bros. and was sold in late 1977 before becoming a regular factory model (without the tuned motor) the next year.

These first Mirages were built to Slater Bros. specifications with endurance racing camshafts and had Jota exhausts and the ‘Mirage’ decals fitted by them in the UK.

The aim of the factory for the 1200 (actually 1116cc) was to keep the performance of the original 1000C while at the same time meeting the increasingly stringent noise and pollution regulations coming into effect – particularly in the US.

The company followed the time-honoured practice of upping the capacity to not only meet the regulations but also soften the engine characteristics to make for a more refined riding experience.

The 1200 used the same 180º crank timing as the previous triples (the change to a 120º unit happened in 1982), and in later TS versions was fitted with fibreglass engine shrouds and/or a handlebar fairing.

The 1116 cc triple was good for 73 hp at 7500 rpm and a top speed of 225 km/h. The bike weighed 247 kg wet.

Laverda 1200 Mirage Specifications