Valencia Grand Prix 2012

Flashback

On this day, November 11, 2012, Dani Pedrosa won the Valencia GP from the pit lane. The MotoGP Legend finished 37.661 seconds clear of Katsuyuki Nakasuga, the biggest winning margin the class had seen since its introduction in 2002.

The race had been declared wet, and a dry line was forming. Pedrosa gave up pole to switch to slicks at the end of the sighting lap. He inherited the lead when Jorge Lorenzo high-sided on lap 14 while trying to lap James Ellison, and Dani then went on to take his seventh win of the season.

Nakasuga had chosen slicks on the grid. Riding in place of the injured Ben Spies, the Yamaha test rider moved up to second when Cal Crutchlow fell and held the position to take his first MotoGP podium.

Casey Stoner’s final MotoGP race

A fortnight earlier, Casey Stoner had won at Phillip Island for the sixth year in a row. At Valencia, he stopped for slicks and passed Álvaro Bautista late in the race to take third.

Stoner retired at 27 with MotoGP titles for Ducati in 2007 and Honda in 2011. He was officially named the 20th MotoGP Legend at Valencia the following year.

Marc Márquez wins Moto2 from 33rd

Race Direction sent Marc Márquez to the back of the Moto2 grid following an incident involving Simone Corsi in Friday practice. Márquez started 33rd and was 11th by the end of the opening lap.

He was still almost 11.5 seconds behind Julián Simón after 12 laps. Márquez took the lead on lap 25 of 27 and won by 1.3 seconds. It was his 16th Moto2 victory and his final start in the class. For 2013, he took Stoner’s place alongside Pedrosa at Repsol Honda.

Danny Kent won Moto3 by 0.056 seconds after passing Sandro Cortese on the last lap. For all three race reports, results and final standings, read our full 2012 Valencia GP report.

Valencia MotoGP 2012 Gallery

Images by AJRN