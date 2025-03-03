2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Six – Newcastle, UK

Billy Bolt dominated the penultimate SuperEnduro round in Newcastle over the weekend, securing all three race wins to clinch his fifth consecutive FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title.

Main rival Jonny Walker pushed hard but had to settle for second overall. The Brightmore brothers fought for the final podium spot, Mitchell edging out Ashton.

In the Junior World Cup, Marc Fernandez took another commanding overall win, extending his lead. Despite showing strong pace, Milan Schmüser suffered costly mistakes in all three races, allowing Fernandez to secure two wins and third in the final. Henry Strauss claimed victory in Final 3, earning second overall on count back ahead of Schmüser. With one round to go, Fernandez holds a 36-point lead over Schmüser, while Toby Shaw remains third in the standings.

In the Youth class, Fraiser Lampkin delivered a flawless performance in Newcastle, claiming both race wins and securing his first overall victory of the season. Hugo Vukcevic and Ramón Godino Gómez joined him on the podium in second and third, respectively. With just one round remaining, Godino Gómez leads the Youth World Cup on 185 points, but Lampkin has closed the gap to 167, keeping the title fight alive.

Superpole

After topping timed practice by well over two seconds over his nearest rival, Bolt went into SuperPole full of confidence and fired up to secure pole position. It didn’t quite go all his way however, but a couple of small mistakes didn’t slow his pace, and the FE 350 racer took the win by one and a half seconds. Mitchell Brightmore second, and Jonny Walker third, with William Hoare delivering an excellent lap for fourth.

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Billy BOLT 32.414 2 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE +1.501 3 Jonathan WALKER +1.899 4 William HOARE +2.286 5 Dominik OLSZOWY +3.720 6 Ashton BRIGHTMORE +3.794 7 Eddie KARLSSON +7.589

Race One

Delivering a flawless performance on the demanding UK track, Billy Bolt led the first Prestige race from holeshot to the chequered flag.

The race for second place was fought out between the Brightmore brothers, with Mitchell moving into second after the start, and Ashton soon taking third after passing Jonny Walker.

Walker then found himself under pressure from Eddie Karlsson, with the two swapping positions through the race.

With Bolt taking a commanding race win by over 13 seconds, Mitchell Brightmore claimed second, with brother Ashton a further 17 seconds behind. Walker held on for fourth, just two seconds ahead of Karlsson.

Race Two

For the reversed-grid second race, it was Dan Mundell who took the holeshot, but he was soon passed by Walker on lap one. Bolt took his time to make his way up through the field.

Avoiding any mistakes, he moved into second place at the end of lap one. A mistake by Bolt halted his progress, but at the same moment, Walker came off his Triumph while jumping across the tyres.

After remounting, both riders found themselves together on track, fighting for the lead. Eventually Bolt got ahead and began to open up an advantage. With Walker second, the Brightmore brothers were neck and neck for third, Dominik Olszowy was just behind, piling on the pressure.

Bolt held on to take his second race win of the night and with it, secure his fifth consecutive FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title. Walker held on to finish as runner-up, just over two seconds ahead of Ashton Brightmore in third.

Race Three

It was Walker who took the holeshot in race three, before opening up an early lead on lap one. However, he soon found himself under pressure from Bolt and the Brightmore brothers, with the race lead changing hands multiple times.

Bolt, who had already secured the world title, wasn’t holding back. Despite a couple of errors, he regained his composure to move into the lead when the leaders hit lapped traffic.

Bolt took the win to make it a perfect night in Newcastle. Walker held off the hard-charging Brightmore brothers to take second place, Ashton got the better of brother Mitchell for third.

2025 SuperEnduro Final Standings

In a fitting end to the night, Bolt secured the overall win at round six to claim the 2024/2025 title. Walker placed second, and with the Brightmore brothers completing the event on equal points, it was Mitchell who rounded out the podium places due to his runner-up finish in race one.

Although the championship title is decided, the battle for the remaining places rages on into the final round. Walker, taking his third consecutive second overall, holds a 27-point lead over Ashton Brightmore in third, with brother Mitchell fourth, just 12 further points back.

Billy Bolt – 2025 SuperEnduro Champion

“It’s been an incredible night here in Newcastle tonight. I know I came here into my home round with a good advantage but you can never take things for granted in SuperEnduro. The boys were pushing really hard tonight, especially in that last race – I think they thought that as I had won the title, I might ease off a little. Of course, I gave it my all as usual and was able to come out with three race wins. The crowd here have been amazing and I want to thank everyone who has supported me this season. Five titles in a row is fantastic. There’s still one round to go and you can be sure I won’t be backing down there either, I’ll be looking to finish the series on a high next weekend in France.”

Jonny Walker – P2

“I’ve come away with P2 tonight, which I’m really happy with, especially after a tough race one, finishing fourth. I struggled a little with the track tonight as it was quite difficult and everyone was on fire! I’m feeling great though after strong results in the second and third races, and I’ve extended my gap to third in the championship. I’m looking forward to the final round in France next week!”

2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Six Results

Prestige Race 1

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Billy BOLT 7:14.394 2 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE +13.866 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE +30.819 4 Jonathan WALKER +35.41 5 Eddie KARLSSON +37.539 6 Tim APOLLE +1 laps 7 Dominik OLSZOWY +1 laps 8 Cooper ABBOTT +1 laps 9 William HOARE +1 laps 10 Harry EDMONDSON +2 laps 11 Diogo VIEIRA +2 laps 12 Daniel MUNDELL +2 laps 13 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI +4 laps

Prestige Race 2

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Billy BOLT 6:49.887 2 Jonathan WALKER +6.555 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE +8.83 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE +20.293 5 Eddie KARLSSON +31.578 6 Dominik OLSZOWY +34.831 7 Tim APOLLE +38.142 8 Diogo VIEIRA +1 laps 9 Toby MARTYN +1 laps 10 Harry EDMONDSON +1 laps 11 Daniel MUNDELL +2 laps 12 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI +3 laps

Prestige Race 3

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Billy BOLT 6:52.237 2 Jonathan WALKER +3.320 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE +8.214 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE +11.606 5 Dominik OLSZOWY +28.669 6 Eddie KARLSSON +34.027 7 Tim APOLLE +41.248 8 Cooper ABBOTT +1 laps 9 Harry EDMONDSON +2 laps 10 Daniel MUNDELL +2 laps 11 Diogo VIEIRA +2 laps 12 Toby MARTYN +2 laps 13 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI +4 laps

Prestige Round Overall

Pos Rider SP R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Billy BOLT 3 20 20 20 63 2 Jonathan WALKER 1 13 17 17 48 3 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 2 17 13 13 45 4 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 0 15 15 15 45 5 Eddie KARLSSON 0 11 11 10 32 6 Dominik OLSZOWY 0 9 10 11 30 7 Tim APOLLE – 10 9 9 28 8 Harry EDMONDSON – 6 6 7 19 9 Diogo VIEIRA – 5 8 5 18 10 Cooper ABBOTT – 8 DNF 8 16 11 Daniel MUNDELL – 4 5 6 15 12 Toby MARTYN – DNF 7 4 11 13 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI – 3 4 3 10 14 William HOARE 0 7 DNS DNS 7

Prestige World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Billy BOLT 366 2 Jonathan WALKER 266 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 239 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 227 5 Eddie KARLSSON 190 6 Dominik OLSZOWY 175 7 Cooper ABBOTT 158 8 Tim APOLLE 125 9 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO 123 10 William HOARE 122 11 Diogo VIEIRA 109 12 Toby MARTYN 82 13 Harry EDMONDSON 82 14 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI 37 15 Jordi SALA 20 16 Daniel MUNDELL 15 17 Taddy Blazusiak 8

Junior World Cup Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Marc FERNANDEZ SERRA 287 2 Milan SCHMÜSER 251 3 Toby SHAW 212 4 Henry STRAUSS 207 5 Roland LISZKA 204 6 Szymon KUS 200 7 Manuel GOMEZ MARTINEZ 172 8 Raúl FRUTOS DE MINGO 147 9 Marius Achim POPOVICI 132 10 Alex PUEY 131 11 Burts CRAYSTON 108 12 Adrian SKOCZEŃ 67 13 Szymon ZAJĄCZKOWSKI 34 14 Maximilian SPIES 29 15 Igor DUŹNIAK 20 16 David IGNAT 17 17 Patryk PISKOREK 14 18 Ran SHAMAY 14 19 Valentin MILEV 8 20 Tim EPPELMANN 8 21 Mehmet Emin MUSAOGLU 4

Youth World Cup Standings