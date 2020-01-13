2020 AMA Supercross
Round Two – St. Louis, The Dome

Images by Hoppenworld

450 SX Heat One

Ken Roczen got a great start in Heat 1 but was gazumped at turn one by Vince Friese while defending champion Cooper Webb moved in to third place. Roczen was all over the back of Friese before making a pass on the second lap to move through to the lead.

AMA SX Rnd Friese Heat SX STL Kardy
Vince Friese

Malcolm Stewart then sneaked past Cooper Webb to move up into fourth place. Blake Baggett and Eli Tomac joined that party to make it a very busy four-way tussle over that third place position.

The quartet slicing and dicing each other allowed Roczen to break away, but all four of those riders made short work of Friese and the battle had now become a war over second place. Australian riders Jay Wilson and Chad Reed were ninth and tenth respectively at this halfway stage of the race.

Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart eventually stretched away from Webb and Baggett and it was Tomac that secured second place while Stewart rounded out the podium. Cooper Webb won a heady battle over fellow KTM rider Blake Baggett for fourth place.

AMA SX Rnd Friese Stewart Baggett Tomac Multiple SX STL Kardy
Friese leads Steward, Baggett and Tomac

Australian Jay Wilson took eighth at the chequered flag to win his spot in the main but after crossing the line in tenth Chad Reed was heading for the LCQ. Countryman Joel Wightman would join him there after finishing 15th.

450 SX Heat Two

Zach Osborne started Heat 2 well but it was Justin Bogle that swept through to the early lead. Adam Cianciarulo was right on Osborne’s hammer from lap two but it was not until the second half of the race that the Monster Energy Kawasaki man made his move. 

AMA SX Rnd Osborne Anderson Multiple SX STL Kardy
Zach Osborne leads Jason Anderson

Just before the halfway point Justin Bogle had thrown the Rocky Mountain KTM away in a whoop section and hit the deck. Osborne and Cianciarulo swept through while Osborne eventually rejoined the race outside the top ten.

Justin Barcia moved through to third place late in the race after getting the better of Martin Davalos and Jason Anderson, then held on to that spot all the way to the flag.  Cianciarulo was the winner by just over three-seconds from Osborne.

Justin Brayton retired from the race a couple of laps before the end with a mechanical problem. Justin Bogle managed to progress back up the order after that early mistake and crossed the line in ninth place to earn his place in the main.

450 SX LCQ

Chad Reed scored the holeshot in the 450 LCQ and held on to that lead for the opening laps before being overhauled by Justin Brayton who then pulled away to a clear victory.

Late in the race Kyle Cunningham pushed Reed back to third place and that was how it finished. Alex Ray secured the final transfer spot in fourth.

450 SX Final

Zach Osborne scored the holeshot in the 450SX Final but Ken Roczen was all over him throughout the opening lap, before settling a little and instead choosing to bide his time. Justin Barcia was in third place at this early stage of the race as Adam Cianciarulo worked his way up to fourth place after passing Jason Anderson.

AMA SX Rnd Jason Anderson Starts SX STL Kardy CoverB
AMA Supercross Round Two 2020

Roczen then took the lead from Osborne and the Husqvarna man lost some time as the #94 Honda went past, allowing Barcia to close and pass him for second.

Adam Cianciarulo and Jason Anderson were banging bars over fourth place but it was the more experienced Anderson that came out on top, Cianciarulo was then pushed further back to sixth place by Justin Brayton. Malcolm Stewart was running seventh ahead of Eli Tomac, Justin Hill and Blake Baggett. 

Adam Cianciarulo got his head down again eight-minutes into the race and moved back past Brayton and up to fifth place, he then took fourth from Zach Osborne.  A couple of laps later his slow starting Monster Energy Kawasaki teammate Eli Tomac pushed Brayton further back to sixth place.

AMA SX Rnd Cianciarulo SX STL Kardy
Adam Cianciarulo

13-minutes into the race Roczen now had a seven-second lead over Justin Barcia, who in-turn had three-seconds on Jason Anderson. Adam Cianciarulo was a further five-seconds behind in fourth place but with Zach Osborne, Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart right behind him.

Adam Cianciarulo dropped the bike on the final lap while in fourth place but managed to pick the KX450F up and eventually salvage seventh place ahead of Justin Brayton.

Almost three years since Ken Roczen’s last supercross victory, after endless pain and extensive operations to try and repair horrific damage suffered to his arms, wrists and hands, the 25-year-old German stood again atop a supercross podium in what was a dominant victory.

AMA SX Rnd Roczen Podium SX STL Kardy
AMA Supercross Round Two 2020 – 450 Podium

Justin Barcia took second place ahead of Jason Anderson while Eli Tomac missed the podium in fourth.

AMA SX Rnd Anderson Roczen Podium SX STL Kardy
Jason Anderson sprays the bubbles next to a jubilant Roczen

Zach Osborne took fifth place ahead of Malcolm Stewart.

Chad Reed failed to finish the race.

Justin Barcia retains the lead in the championship on 49-points while Ken Roczen moves up to second place on 43-points, four-points ahead of Adam Cianciarulo.

2020 AMA Supercross Results
Round Two – St. Louis, The Dome

Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E 24 Laps
2 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +04.794
3 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +08.742
4 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 +12.713
5 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +15.059
6 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +19.864
7 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 +21.194
8 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +22.780
9 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +23.146
10 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +32.021
11 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +34.060
12 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +38.977
13 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +40.134
14 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +53.722
15 Justin Bogle KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi 23 Laps
16 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +03.398
17 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +35.386
18 Chris Blose Honda CRF450R +47.092
19 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 22 Laps
20 James Decotis Suzuki RMZ450 +26.568
21 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R 9 Laps
22 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi DNF

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 7 Laps
2 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +08.088
3 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R +11.676
4 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 +12.790
5 Austin Politelli Honda CRF450R +15.217
6 Dustin Winter Kawasaki KX450 +18.601
7 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +20.049
8 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +21.260
9 Daniel Herrlein KTM 450SX-F +24.505
10 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +26.991
11 Dylan Merriam Honda CRF450R +28.497
12 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +30.119
13 Cody Vanbuskirk KTM 450SX-F +31.493
14 Jared Lesher KTM 450SX-F +33.299
15 Joel Wightman Honda CRF450R +35.753
16 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +37.690
17 Alexander Nagy KTM 250SX-F +43.743
18 Carter Stephenson Kawasaki KX250 +45.112
19 Colton Aeck Honda CRF450R +49.283
20 Curren Thurman KTM 450SX-F +51.002
21 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +57.567
22 Fredrik Noren Suzuki RMZ450 DNS

Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450 8 Laps
2 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 Factory +03.177
3 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F +05.881
4 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +06.805
5 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +08.059
6 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R +08.582
7 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F +10.534
8 James Decotis Suzuki RMZ450 +24.990
9 Justin Bogle KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +32.604
10 Dylan Merriam Honda CRF450R +35.268
11 Jared Lesher KTM 450SX-F +41.543
12 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +44.260
13 Daniel Herrlein KTM 450SX-F +44.960
14 Colton Aeck Honda CRF450R +47.153
15 Austin Politelli Honda CRF450R +48.937
16 Cody Vanbuskirk KTM 450SX-F +49.934
17 Carter Stephenson   Saint Kawasaki KX250 +57.892
18 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 7 Laps
19 Fredrik Noren Suzuki RMZ450 4 Laps
20 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 3 Laps

Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R Works E 8 Laps
2 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 +05.486
3 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R +08.844
4 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +10.446
5 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F Factory Edi +10.860
6 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +13.605
7 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +15.030
8 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 Factory +16.535
9 Chris Blose Honda CRF450R +17.441
10 Chad Reed Honda CRF450R +18.796
11 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 +22.638
12 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +36.685
13 Dustin Winter Kawasaki KX450 +42.090
14 Aj Catanzaro Kawasaki KX450 +44.373
15 Joel Wightman Honda CRF450R +46.046
16 Curren Thurman KTM 450SX-F +47.039
17 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 7 Laps
18 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +31.849
19 Alexander Nagy KTM 250SX-F 6 Laps
20 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 2 Laps

Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total
1 Justin Barcia 26 23 49
2 Ken Roczen 17 26 43
3 Adam Cianciarulo 23 16 39
4 Jason Anderson 18 21 39
5 Eli Tomac 16 19 35
6 Blake Baggett 19 14 33
7 Cooper Webb 21 11 32
8 Malcolm Stewart 14 17 31
9 Justin Brayton 15 15 30
10 Zach Osborne 9 18 27
11 Aaron Plessinger 11 13 24
12 Justin Hill 12 12 24
13 Vince Friese 13 9 22
14 Dean Wilson 10 10 20
15 Justin Bogle 7 8 15
16 Martin Davalos 8 1 9
17 Chris Blose 3 5 8
18 Kyle Cunningham 0 7 7
19 Chad Reed 5 2 7
20 Benny Bloss 6 6
21 Tyler Bowers 6 6
22 Alex Ray 4 4
23 Kyle Chisholm 4 4
24 James Decotis 1 3 4
25 Fredrik Noren 2 2

250 SX Heat One

Derek Drake looked on course for the holeshot but the KTM but then lost the rear mid-way into the first turn, carrying way too much speed after the long start straight, his machine then spun run and then also tripped up Mathias Jorgensen, Mitchell Gifford and Todd Bannister, all four riders hitting the deck and their chances disappear.

AMA SX Rnd Drake SX STL Kardy
Derek Drake

Left out front after the demise of Drake was Michael Mosiman leading Christian Craig and Australia Luke Clout, his countryman Aaron Tanti was sixth early on in lap one chasing Michael Leib and Cheyenne Harmon.

Christian Craig didn’t waste time in demonstrating his superior speed through the whoops to move past Mosiman and immediately starting to pull away on the Geico Honda CRF250R.

Justin Cooper was marching his way through the field with apparent ease after also losing time in that first turn melee caused by Drake.

AMA SX Rnd Cooper Heat SX STL Kardy
Justin Cooper

Luke Clout looked good hanging on to third place, meanwhile Aaron Tanti had slipped back to tenth. Clout eventually succumbed to the charging Cooper and had to relinquish that third position to the round one winner only a few corners before the chequered flag.

Christian Craig the winner by five-seconds over Michael Mosiman. Justin Cooper sneaking past Clout at the final juncture to push the Aussie off the rostrum. Tanti just missed out on automatic qualification through to the main and would have to contest the LCQ.

250 SX Heat Two

Austin Forkner scored the holeshot but Mitch Oldenburg was quickly past the Kawasaki man as Aussie teenager Jett Lawrence gave chase. Early on the opening lap though Alex Martin and Japanese hotshot Taiki Koga pushed Lawrence back to fifth place.

AMA SX Rnd Oldenburg Martin Multiple SX STL Kardy
Mitch Oldenburg, Alex Martin

Forkner was not letting Oldenburg have it his own way and lunged at the Penrite Honda man numerous times before stealing the lead back and then stretching away to a clear victory on the Monster Energy Kawasaki.

Reigning 250 West champ Dylan Ferrandis managed to sneak past Jacob Hayes in the closing stages but despite putting in the fastest lap of the race couldn’t manage to chase down Alex Martin and had to settle for fourth place.

AMA SX Rnd Ferrandis SX STL Kardy
Dylan Ferrandis

Lawrence was looking strong but then made a mistake in his quest to put a move back on Koga. The pair both went down, Lawrence was lucky enough to get up and going again but the Japanese rider was not so fortunate. Lawrence managed to regather himself to cross the line in ninth place and thus earned automatic entry into the 250 main.

250 SX LCQ

Derek Drake made amends for his mistake in the heat race by taking a clear win in the 250 LCQ while Aaron Tanti took second place ahead of Mitchel Falk while Ludovic Macler earned the final transfer spot.

250 SX Final

AMA SX Rnd Lawrence Jett Starts SX STL Kardy
Jett Lawrence got an awesome start

Aussie teenager Jett Lawrence got a sensational start but Austin Forkner quickly swept past the Geico Honda youngster. Left on the deck on lap one was defending 250 West champ Dylan Ferrandis after he was rear-ended hard by Michael Mosiman, Ferrandis had to return to his mechanics in order to get damage to his machine repaired.

AMA SX Rnd Forkner Lawrence Multiple SX STL Kardy
Austin Forkner, Jett Lawrence

Jett Lawrence was maintaining a strong second place over the opening laps while not letting Forkner to break away, while countrymen Luke Clout was running seventh and Aaron Tanti 12th.

Justin Cooper was fighting his way through the field and with ten-minutes remaining moved past Hartranft for fourth place. A couple of minutes later he then dispensed with Christian Craig to move up to third.

AMA SX Rnd Forkner Lawrence Multiple SX STL Kardy
Jett Lawrence chasing Austin Forkner

Jett Lawrence was within a second of race leader Forkner for the first two-thirds of the race but five-minutes from the end Jett made a small mistake and clipped a tough-block which bent his rear brake pedal back around on to his peg. 

That bobble allowed Cooper to pounce and move through to second place.  A lap later Lawrence stopped to see his mechanics where they bent the brake lever back off his peg and the 16-year-old rejoined the race in fifth place but his podium chance was now gone.

Forkner managed to withstand the pressure from the closing Cooper to secure the win while Brandon Hartranft secured the final step on the rostrum ahead of Alex Martin. 

AMA SX Rnd Forkner Podium SX STL Kardy
Austin Forkner triumphant in Missouri

Jett Lawrence salvaged that fifth place after what had been a hugely encouraging performance for the youngster. Luke Clout took a great seventh place finish while fellow Aussie Aaron Tanti claimed 13th.

AMA SX Rnd Aaron Tanti Privateers SX STL Kardy
Aaron Tanti claimed 13th in the 250 Main

Justin Cooper the 250 West Championship leader on 49 points, five-points ahead of Austin Forkner. Jett Lawrence currently ranks equal fifth in the series with Alex Martin.

250 SX Results/Standings

Main Event

Pos Rider Bike Gap/Time
1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 18 Laps
2 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +01.639
3 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +17.560
4 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 +17.805
5 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +27.987
6 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +36.969
7 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +43.675
8 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +44.768
9 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +48.479
10 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +52.285
11 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 17 Laps
12 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F +06.717
13 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +08.512
14 Derek Kelley Husqvarna FC250 +09.174
15 Killian Auberson Husqvarna FC250 +17.652
16 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R +22.144
17 Michael Leib Husqvarna FC250 +31.226
18 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +33.149
19 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +45.882
20 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 16 Laps
21 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 15 Laps
22 Christian Craig Honda CRF250R 12 Laps

LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory 7 Laps
2 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +10.467
3 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R +12.558
4 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 +27.436
5 Lorenzo Camporese Kawasaki KX250 +31.619
6 RJ Wageman Honda CRF250R +32.194
7 Chris Howell Husqvarna FC250 +33.654
8 Devin Harriman Suzuki RMZ250 +38.601
9 Xylian Ramella KTM 250SX-F +40.814
10 Todd Bannister Kawasaki KX250 +43.864
11 Chase Felong Husqvarna FC250 +44.171
12 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 +45.470
13 Brian Marty Husqvarna FC250 +46.687
14 Wyatt Lyonsmith KTM 250SX-F +47.801
15 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F +54.779
16 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +1:02.510
17 Mitchell Gifford Yamaha YZ250F 6 Laps
18 Kordel Caro Yamaha YZ250F +00.647
19 Charl Van Eeden Husqvarna FC250 +01.183
20 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +17.398
21 Mark Weishaar Yamaha YZ250F 1 Laps
22 Taiki Koga Kawasaki KX250 DNS

Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Christian Craig Honda CRF250R 8 Laps
2 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 +05.093
3 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F +10.872
4 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R +16.668
5 Michael Leib Husqvarna FC250 +20.005
6 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +21.690
7 Killian Auberson Husqvarna FC250 +27.946
8 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF250R +28.905
9 Derek Kelley Husqvarna FC250 +29.759
10 Aaron Tanti Yamaha YZ250F +30.175
11 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F Factory Edi +30.915
12 Lorenzo Camporese Kawasaki KX250 +45.793
13 Chance Blackburn Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps
14 Mitchell Gifford Yamaha YZ250F +07.439
15 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 +15.768
16 Todd Bannister Kawasaki KX250 +18.336
17 RJ Wageman Honda CRF250R +30.907
18 Xylian Ramella KTM 250SX-F +36.457
19 Kordel Caro Yamaha YZ250F +46.492
20 Mathias Jorgensen Kawasaki KX250 DNF

Heat Two

Pos. Rider Bike Laps/Gap
1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 8 Laps
2 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +05.221
3 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 +05.625
4 Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F +08.184
5 Jacob Hayes Husqvarna FC250 +14.507
6 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F +26.182
7 Carson Brown Husqvarna FC250 +28.232
8 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 +31.223
9 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +31.870
10 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R +38.831
11 Ludovic Macler Kawasaki KX250 +40.635
12 Devin Harriman Suzuki RMZ250 +51.791
13 Chase Felong Husqvarna FC250 +52.496
14 Chris Howell Husqvarna FC250 +55.046
15 Brian Marty Husqvarna FC250 +1:00.517
16 Wyatt Lyonsmith KTM 250SX-F 7 Laps
17 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F +08.798
18 Mark Weishaar Yamaha YZ250F +44.771
19 Charl Van Eeden Husqvarna FC250 4 Laps
20 Taiki Koga Kawasaki KX250 2 Laps

Standings

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total
1 Justin Cooper 26 23 49
2 Austin Forkner 18 26 44
3 Brandon Hartranft 16 21 37
4 Dylan Ferrandis 23 11 34
5 Alex Martin 13 19 32
6 Jett Lawrence 14 18 32
7 Jacob Hayes 12 17 29
8 Derek Drake 15 13 28
9 Christian Craig 21 1 22
10 Michael Mosiman 19 3 22
11 Mitchell Oldenburg 7 15 22
12 Carson Brown 8 14 22
13 Luke Clout 2 16 18
14 Cameron Mcadoo 17 17
15 Michael Leib 11 6 17
16 Killian Auberson 9 8 17
17 Robbie Wageman 10 5 15
18 Derek Kelley 4 9 13
19 Martin Castelo 12 12
20 Aaron Tanti 0 10 10
21 Mitchell Falk 1 7 8
22 Jay Wilson 6 6
23 Logan Karnow 5 0 5
24 Cheyenne Harmon 4 4
25 Chris Howell 3 3
26 Ludovic Macler 0 2 2
AMA SX Rnd Jason Anderson Starts SX STL Kardy CoverB

2020 AMA Supercross Images | St. Louis Gallery B

Motorcycle News Motorcycle News -
2020 AMA Supercross Images St. Louis - Gallery B Images by Hoppenworld
Read more
AMA SX Rnd Jett Lawrence Starts SX STL Kardy CoverA

2020 AMA Supercross Images | St.Louis Gallery A

Motorcycle News Motorcycle News -
2020 AMA Supercross Images St. Louis - Gallery A SX Images by Hoppenworld
Read more
French Beach Racing Rnd Nathan Watson Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Grayan et LHopital

Moto News Weekly | Dakar | AMA SX | Beach Racing | Speedway

Motorcycle Racing Motorcycle News -
Moto News Weekly for January 14, 2020 Proudly brought to you by Dunlop Geomax What happened this week Dakar Rally mourns the loss of Paulo Gonçalves ...
Read more
AMA SX Rnd A Starts SX Rd Kardy Cover

2020 AMA Supercross Images | A1 Gallery B

Motorcycle Gallery Motorcycle News -
2020 AMA Supercross Images Anaheim 1 - Gallery B Images by Hoppenworld
Read more
AMA SX Rnd A Osborne Wilson Multiple SX Rd Kardy

Moto News Wrap | Dakar 2020 so far | Woffinden tries swinging…. | Speedway

Motorcycle Racing Motorcycle News -
Moto News Weekly for January 6, 2020 Proudly brought to you by Dunlop Geomax What happened this week Justin Barcia claims opening 450SX win at Anaheim...
Read more

