2020 Australian Off-Road Championship

Motorcycling Australia (MA) have announced the 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore Champions for all 14 classes, following the cancellation of the remaining round scheduled for November due to the uncertainty of State Border COVID-19 border restrictions.

Luke Styke – E1 Champion

“I’m a racer and wanted to do the full 12 rounds so I’m just disappointed we didn’t get more racing in, but I understand the situation we are in, and now, I’m just happy I was in front after the rounds completed. This is my third championship in a row in the E1 class and ticks off another goal I had coming into the season. Thank you to the team for their support and also the work MA did in trying to keep the championship up and running during such a difficult time.”

With two spectacular rounds held at Toowoomba, Queensland and one round at Dungog, NSW, (round 4 was cancelled due to severe weather), before COVID-19 pandemic hit, enough rounds have been run to award 2020 Champions.

The 2020 AORC kicked off with record entries, nearly 100 junior riders entered, in an expanded 14 classes of competition with new junior classes, plus the return of 2-Stroke Cup and senior racing in both the men’s and women’s classes.

Jess Gardiner

“It’s good to secure the championship again, all be it in a strange way. I love racing and have missed it so much since the restrictions have been in place, but MA waited as long as they could to try and get the season up and running again. Hopefully things return to normal next year and we can get back to racing as we knew it.”

A record number, more than 280 riders in total, competed in the first two rounds, alongside the introduction of the Yamaha and OffRoad Advantage initiative – Yamaha Off-Road Tech and Tips (YORTT) – providing specialised coaching for junior competitors by Australian and World Champion riders.

Australia’s premier motocross talent joined AORC including in the E1 class with Mason Semmens (KTM Enduro Racing Team), in the E2 class with Todd Waters (Husqvarna) and the E3 class saw Callum Norton, all who scored podiums on their first outing.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“We are very excited to be able to crown our 2020 Australian Off-Road Champions in all 14 classes. The Championship wouldn’t be the World class success it is without our key partners and sponsors Yamaha Motors Australia, MXstore, Ballard’s and Offroad Advantage. With record fields, expanded classes, strong competition, and tremendous partners, it was shaping up to be fantastic year. We congratulate each of the riders on their amazing success and each becoming MA Australian Champions. Whilst the 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, was interrupted, we are pleased about the growth of the championship in 2020 and can’t wait to see even bigger thing for AORC in 2021.”