2020 ASBK bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
Round One – Phillip Island

By Craig Carroll – Images by Rob Mott

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC Pits Bikes
Oceania Junior Cup – Qualifying

Following on from the Inaugural bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup of 2019 which launched the international careers of Carter Thompson and Max Gibbons on to the Asia Talent Cup, the 2020 season started with a slightly slimmed down field as 19 riders gridded up for the season opener.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC Q Tom DRANE
Tom Drane on his way to Pole Position – Image by Rob Mott

Tom Drane took Pole Position in qualifying followed by Hayden Nelson and Queensland newcomer Henry Snell rounded out the front row of the grid. Lucas Quinn, Marianos Nikolis, Angus Grenfell, Cameron Swain, Lincoln Knight and Jai Russo completed the front three rows.

Oceania Junior Cup – Race One

Out of Pole Position Drane took the holeshot to lead the field into turn two but was soon passed by Marianos Nikolis. By the end of lap one we saw a group of five tearing away from the rest of the field, stretching away to a gap of 2.4-seconds.

The front group changed positions seemingly at every turn with Quinn, Nikolis and Grenfell taking the reins as the aggressors of the group.

The youngest competitor in the field, 11-year-old newcomer Cameron Swain broke away from the second pack of eight riders to take up the chase but was unable to catch the tow of the front group.

The race finished with a five-way drag to the line out of turn 12 with Lucas Quinn taking out the first race win of the season over Marianos Nikolis in a photo finish by 0.007, followed by Grenfell in P3 only 0.257 behind, P4 Dunker 0.315 and P5 Drane 0.486s.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC Race Podium Lucas QUINN Marianos NIKOLIS Angus GRENFELL
OJC Race One Podium – Lucas Quinn, Marianos Nikolis and Angus Grenfell – Image Rob Mott

Cameron Swain crossed the line for sixth, 4.532 seconds behind the race winner but some 10-seconds ahead of the second group of riders.

Fastest Lap was 2:14.792 by Lucas QUINN (QLD)

Oceania Junior Cup – Race Two

Race Two was a very different affair with a far larger group of 12 (having learnt from Race One), breaking away from the rest of the field, the same group remaining together to the end of the race but switching positions at every available opportunity.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC Race Start Lucas QUINN Leads from Angus GRENFELL
Oceania Junior Cup – Race Two

Once again Quinn, Nikolis and Grenfell where the aggressors and remained in the top five positions as they completed each lap, along with Drane, Swain, Nelson and Dunker taking turns with the remainder of the 12-pack in close tow.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC Race Angus GRENFELL Leads
OJC Race Two – Angus Grenfell leads the pack – Image by Rob Mott

The last lap saw Grenfell slip back to 10th and get swamped after scraping a peg over Lukey, the field bunched four-riders wide around the final turns and the gaggle then blasted onto the straight. Lucas Quinn crossing the line again in P1 in another close finish to P2 Marianos Nikolis .019, P3 Hayden Nelson .146, P4 Lincoln Knight .190 who was in 11th position at the start of the lap, P5 Cameron Swain .203 and Clay Clegg .231.

A 10-second jump-start penalty was imposed on Marianos Nikolis however which relegated him to P12, while promoting Hayden Nelson to P2 and Lincoln Knight to the podium at P3.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC Race Podium Lucas QUINN Hayden NELSON Lincoln KNIGHT
Marianos Nikolis was knocked off the podium because of a jump-start penatly thus standing on the rostrum alongside race winner Lucas Quinn after being promoted up the orders was second placed Hayden Nelson and third placed Lincoln Knight – Image Rob Mott

Fastest Lap was 2:12.754 by Jai RUSSO (NSW) who finished P8

Oceania Junior Cup – Race Three

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC Race
Oceania Junior Cup – Race Three

By the time the third and final race of the weekend was staged the OJC riders now had a lot more experience under their belts and had learned many lessions in the opening two bouts.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC R Start
Oceania Junior Cup – Race Three

As a result the small lead pack of the opening grew instead to a long grouping of the whole field that eventually saw the top 15 finishing within a second of the leader.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC R Angus GRENFELL leads
Anugs Grenfell leads the busy pack – Image Rob Mott

At the front of the group though were the usual suspects we had seen leading each lap of the previous races being Nikolis, Drane, Quinn, Swain, Grenfell, Dunker and also Jai Jusso who had now started to stamp his authority at the front of the race.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC R Last corner Lucas QUINN leads
Another photo finish in race three – Image Rob Mott

Race 3 concluded with the closest finish of the round and was taken out again by the round winner in a clean sweep for Lucas Quinn who certainly has a knack of putting himself in the right position as he enters the final straight at Phillip Island.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC R Finish Lucas QUINN
Lucas Quinn did it again in race three by a nose – Image Rob Mott

A photo finish to P2 Marianos Nikolis .003, P3 Tom Drane .087, P4 Cameron Dunker .102, P5 Hayden Nelson .170, P6 Lincoln Knight, .178, P7 Henry Snell .244, P8 Cameron Swain .294, P9 Clay Clegg .349 and not yet mentioned P10 Nate O’Neill from Qld .439 rounding out the top 10.

Fastest Lap was 2:14.527 by Jamie PORT (VIC) who finished the race P15

Oceania Junior Cup – Round One Results

Lucas Quinn (Qld) the overall round winner courtesy of his clean sweep.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC R RoundPodium Lucas QUINN Marianos NIKOLIS Cameron DUNKER
Lucas Quinn had a perfect start to his OJC campaign at Phillip Island – Image Rob Mott

Second for the round is Marianos Nikolas (NSW) while consistent point scorer for the weekend Cameron Dunker (NSW) rounded out the overall podium.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJC R RoundPodium Lucas QUINN Marianos NIKOLIS Cameron DUNKER
Lucas Quinn on top, Marianos Nikolis (NSW) second and Cameron Dunker (NSW) third on the overall podium – Image Rob Mott

For a young group of riders, some as young as 11, they certainly showed their professionalism with minimal incidents throughout the event, which was definitely a step up from the inaugural 2019 season.

ASBK and the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup next heads to Wakefield Park late this month, the Goulburn circuit playing host to the series over the March 27-29 weekend.

WSBK Rnd Phillip Island RbMotoLens OJCPodium
Lucas Quinn had a perfect start to his OJC campaign at Phillip Island – Image Rob Mott

Oceania Junior Cup Race/Qualifying Results

Race Three

Pos Rider Time/Gap Speed
1 Lucas QUINN  13m41.433 142
2 Marianos NIKOLIS +0.003 142
3 Tom DRANE  +0.087 143
4 Cameron DUNKER +0.102 143
5 Hayden NELSON +0.170 143
6 Lincoln KNIGHT +0.178 143
7 Henry SNELL +0.244 143
8 Cameron SWAIN +0.294 144
9 Clay CLEGG +0.349 144
10 Nate O’NEIL +0.439 143
11 Angus GRENFELL +0.573 142
12 Jai RUSSO  +0.682 144
13 Casey MIDDLETON +0.715 143
14 Varis FLEMING +0.850 143
15 Jamie PORT +0.933 144
16 Levi RUSSO 2.004 144
17 Brodie GAWITH 2.270 144
18 Toby JAMES 9.242 143
19 James WEAVER 13.224 144

Race Two

Pos Rider Time/Gap Speed
1 Lucas QUINN  13m32.266 142
2 Hayden NELSON +0.146 143
3 Lincoln KNIGHT  +0.190 143
4 Cameron SWAIN +0.203 142
5 Clay CLEGG +0.231 144
6 Varis FLEMING +0.233 143
7 Cameron DUNKER +0.264 142
8 Jai RUSSO +0.317 143
9 Tom DRANE  +0.339 143
10 Angus GRENFELL +0.480 142
11 Henry SNELL +0.687 143
12 Marianos NIKOLIS +10.019 141
13 Nate O’NEIL +17.607 143
14 Jamie PORT +17.667 144
15 James WEAVER +30.324 143
16 Toby JAMES +30.520 143
17 Levi RUSSO +30.634 142
18 Brodie GAWITH +40.460 142
DNF Casey MIDDLETON  1 Lap 142

Race One

Pos Rider Time/Gap Speed
1 Lucas QUINN 13m38.792 138
2 Marianos NIKOLIS  +0.007 137
3 Angus GRENFELL  +0.257 139
4 Cameron DUNKER  +0.315 140
5 Tom DRANE  +0.486 140
6 Cameron SWAIN  +4.532 137
7 Nate O’NEILL +14.702 142
8 Varis FLEMING +14.778 139
9 Casey MIDDLETON +14.871 142
10 Henry SNELL +14.872 140
11 Clay CLEGG +14.981 140
12 Hayden NELSON  +14.984 139
13 Lincoln KNIGHT +15.031 139
14 Jai RUSSO  +15.130 142
15 Levi RUSSO  +25.540 138
16 Jamie PORT +25.591 136
17 James WEAVER  +39.700 137
18 Brodie GAWITH +39.885 136
19 Toby JAMES +49.671 133

Qualifying

Pos Rider Time/Gap Speed
1 Tom DRANE  2m19.284  141
2 Hayden NELSON +0.003 137
3 Henry SNELL +0.586 140
4 Lucas QUINN +0.635 137
5 Marianos NIKOLIS +0.760 136
6 Angus GRENFELL +0.804 136
7 Cameron SWAIN 1.276 140
8 Lincoln KNIGHT +1.543 140
9 Jai RUSSO +1.617 142
10 Casey MIDDLETON +3.817 138
11 Cameron DUNKER +3.976 134
12 Nate O’NEILL +4.535 133
13 Brodie GAWITH +4.656 142
14 Clay CLEGG +4.874 136
15 Levi RUSSO +5.009 132
16 Varis FLEMING +5.693 134
17 James WEAVER +6.609 133
18 Toby JAMES +6.724 133
19 Jamie PORT +7.676 134

Points

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 Total
1 Lucas QUINN 25 25 25 75
2 Marianos NIKOLIS 20 9 20 49
3 Cameron DUNKER 17 14 17 48
4 Tom DRANE 16 12 18 46
5 Hayden NELSON 9 20 16 45
6 Cameron SWAIN 15 17 13 45
7 Lincoln KNIGHT 8 18 15 41
8 Angus GRENFELL 18 11 10 39
9 Clay CLEGG 10 16 12 38
10 Henry SNELL 11 10 14 35
11 Varis FLEMING 13 15 7 35
12 Nate O’NEILL 14 8 11 33
13 Jai RUSSO 7 13 9 29
14 Casey MIDDLETON 12 8 20
15 Jamie PORT 5 7 6 18
16 Levi RUSSO 6 4 5 15
17 James WEAVER 4 6 2 12
18 Brodie GAWITH 3 3 4 10
19 Toby JAMES 2 5 3 10

