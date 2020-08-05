2020 ASBK Calendar

ROUND 1 – WSBK – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC: 27 Feb – 1 March

ROUND 2 – Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW: 16 – 18 October

ROUND 3 – Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla VIC: 6-8 November

ROUND 4 – International MotoFest The Bend, SA: 20 – 22 November

M.A. Statement

The ASBK Management Team can advise the 2020 Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) calendar has been revised following latest developments of the COVID-19 State Government restrictions announced in Queensland, NSW and Victoria, with the ASBK Championship now being reduced to three remaining rounds in 2020.

It has been a very difficult decision for the ASBK Management Team, but we must respond to these COVID-19 circumstances which are beyond our control. These are challenging times for all national sporting championships, and each decision is influenced by many factors in addition to COVID-19 restrictions, including championship locations, budgets and agreements to be considered.

As a result, we advise that the ASBK round planned at Winton Motor Raceway in September will now be postponed until 6 – 8 November, and will replace the Morgan Park Raceway, QLD round.

While the Phillip Island round, scheduled for 2 – 4 October has also been cancelled for 2020.

The Wakefield Park round will remain on the ASBK calendar on 16 – 18 October, as will the final round of the 2020 ASBK Championship at The Bend Motorsport Park, South Australia on 20-22 November.

The ASBK Management Team has worked tirelessly in the last 72 hours to review the 2020 calendar as new State Government restrictions have been announced, communicating closely with circuits to ensure that a revised 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, can proceed for the ASBK teams, sponsors and fans, when restrictions are lifted.

We are pleased to have hosted an exciting first round of 2020 at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, and we look forward to returning in 2021. Further thanks to the Motorcycle Sportsmen of Qld for their understanding and support in these unprecedent times.

The ability to welcome spectators at future ASBK rounds will be reviewed closer to each round and assessed on a state by state basis.

We understand that the ASBK paddock will be frustrated by further changes and delays to the 2020 championship during this challenging environment. The ASBK Management Team also shares this sentiment, however we ask the ASBK paddock for their understanding as MA & ASBK remain committed to conducting the best possible ASBK Championship this year.