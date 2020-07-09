ASBK Calendar Update – 9th July

As announced yesterday, the ASBK Management Team responded quickly to the circumstances of updated border closures which have occurred over the past 48hrs to address the difficult situation faced in Victoria.

The ASBK Management Team has been strongly committed throughout the COVID-19 period to providing clear and timely information as we attempt to meet the challenges faced by the entire ASBK paddock.

ASBK Management Team has worked extremely hard over the past 48 hours to again find suitable solutions to ensure the 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul can be the best it can be and worthy of the crown – Australian champion.

ASBK is pleased to advise that the ASBK Round scheduled for Morgan Park Raceway in August now moves to November 6 – 8.

An additional change will also occur with the ASBK Round at Winton in September moving back one week, to be held on 18 – 20 September.

ASBK Management wishes to again express our thanks to the Motorcycle Sportsmen of QLD for their flexibility and support, and further thanks to Winton Motor Raceway who have been a long-time supporter of ASBK.

ASBK wishes to also advise that any further impact of COVID-19 to the 2020 ASBK Championship will result in the cancellation of any such round, and no further postponements will occur.

We continue to ask the ASBK paddock for their understanding in this complex time, and again remind competitors and teams that the COVID-19 environment is an unprecedented challenge, and their flexibility will be required throughout 2020.

Australian Superbike Championship

Updated 2020 Calendar

Version 11 as of 9 July 2020

ROUND 1 – WSBK – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 27 Feb – 1 March

ROUND 2 – Winton Motor Raceway, Benalla VIC 18 – 20 September

Kawasaki Superbike, MotorsportsTV Supersport, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, Horsell Australian Sidecars

ROUND 3 – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 2 – 4 October

Kawasaki Superbike, MotorsportsTV Supersport, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, Superbike Masters (tbc)

ROUND 4 – Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 16 – 18 October

Kawasaki Superbike, MotorsportsTV Supersport, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, Horsell Australian Sidecars

ROUND 5 – Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 6 – 8 November

Kawasaki Superbike, MotorsportsTV Supersport, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

ROUND 6 – International MotoFest @ The Bend, SA 20 – 22 November

Kawasaki Superbike, MotorsportsTV Supersport, YMI Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup, Horsell Australian Sidecars

ASBK Night of Champions Awards – The Bend Sunday 22 November