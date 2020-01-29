2020 Mi-Bike ASBK

Official Phillip Island Test Day One

By Trevor Hedge – Images TBG/Rob Mott/TH

Kawasaki Australian Superbike Championship

After a great weekend of weather at the Island Classic over the Australia Day long weekend blue skies again graced Phillip Island on Wednesday for the first of what is a two-day official ASBK Test for all classes.

ASBK JanTest PI TH Jones Ducati Front
Mike Jones will defend his #1 plate with Ducati but has switched from V-Twin to V-Four power for season 2020

In the premier Superbike category Ducati riders topped the charts across both morning sessions. Defending champion Mike Jones topping FP1 with a 1m33.279 this morning before Wayne Maxwell lowered the bar to 1m32.546s just before midday in FP2.

ASBK JanTest PI TH Ben Henry Jones
Ben Henry prepping the DesmoSport Ducati for Mike Jones today at Phillip Island

Mike Jones is on the V4 R Panigale this year in place of the V-Twin 1299 Panigale Final Edition he rode to championship victory in 2019. 

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Mike JONES
Mike Jones

With the winding up of the official Ecstar Suzuki effort at the end of last season Wayne Maxwell has joined forces with Craig McMartin for a 2020 ASBK assault on a V4 R Panigale. They are running on K-Tech suspension with Pirelli rubber.

ASBK JanTest PI TH K Tech Maxwell
Maxwell is running K-Tech suspension on the V4 R Panigale

I did think the port and starboard taping up of the wings was a nice touch.

ASBK JanTest PI TH Ducati Maxwell Wings
Ducati gives you wings! Colour coded wings in the case of Maxwell…

Troy Herfoss is riding the outgoing model Fireblade as the new machines are still a little way away. There must also be 20 of the $50,000 SP models in Australia before they are eligible for ASBK competition, so don’t expect to see Herfoss competing on the all-new bike any time soon.

ASBK JanTest PI TH Free Honda
Paul Free is back in the Honda camp for 2020

Paul Free is back in Herfoss’ corner this year after being contracted to the Penrite Honda squad for 2020 and while he obviously knows the Fireblade very well, he is still getting up to speed with the latest software now used on the bike, while also getting acquainted with K-Tech suspension for the first time.

ASBK JanTest PI TH Data Honda Deon SW
Penrite Honda Team owner Deon Coote checks out the data traces with Stewart Winton

Then there is the no small matter of both the team and Troy Herfoss getting their heads around the Michelin rubber they will run during the 2020 ASBK season.

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Troy Herfoss TBG
Troy Herfoss

This couple of days will be very important for Penrite Honda as they evaluate a range of tyres and really get to know their available options for the French rubber this season.

ASBK JanTest PI TH Honda K Tech Michelin
K-Tech and Michelin for Penrite Honda

The track temperature according to Computime was approaching 50-degrees Celsius as riders hit the track for the third 25-minute session of the day at 1330. The warmer track saw lap times slow a little and the field bunch much closer together.  Yamaha Racing Team’s Aiden Wagner led the third session on a 1m33.006 ahead of Maxwell and Jones.

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Aiden Wagner TBG
Aiden Wagner

It was still warm when the fourth and final sessions for the Superbikes got underway just after 1530. Just how hard would the boys go in order to get the bragging rights and day one headlines…?

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Wayne Maxwell TBG
Wayne Maxwell

Maxwell and Herfoss were quick out of the blocks with 1m33.075s and 1m33.136s laps respectively. They didn’t improve on those early markers until Wayne Maxwell dropped in a 1m32.366s scorcher with five-minutes to go..  To show that was no fluke he immediately backed it up with a 1m32.476s. Maxwell then returned to the pits before heading out again but the session was then red-flagged after Glenn Scott went down at turn ten. The session was declared.

ASBK JanTest PI TH Pirelli
Pirelli runners were fastest today at P.I.

Maxwell’s best of 1m32.366s today not far off the 1m31.995s qualifying lap record set by Mike Jones here at the ASBK round last October in much cooler conditions.

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Mike Jones TBG
Mike Jones

Today Jones recorded a best of 1m33.062s but it was Wagner’s 1m33.006s from FP3 that saw the new YRT recruit claim P2 honours for the day, albeit almost seven-tenths off Maxwell’s marker. 

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Aiden Wagner TBG
Aiden Wagner was second quickest today at Phillip Island

Cru Halliday ended the day fifth quickest, three-tenths slower than Wagner.

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Cru Halliday TBG
Cru Halliday

Daniel Falzon is back in the family run JD Racing Team for season 2020 after two-years with YRT. Falzon had arm pump surgery less than two weeks ago and a heap of blood was syringed out of his swollen right arm this morning to aid dexterity. The familiar Caterpillar inspired livery seen on the #25 Yamaha machines today. Falzon ended the day seventh quickest. 

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Daniel Falzon TBG
Daniel Falzon

While the official Yamaha Racing Team are shaking down their new 2020 model YZF-R1 machinery, Falzon will continue on the 2019 model. The South Australian will run on Dunlop rubber with the Ficeda Accessories backing continuing through to all Daniel’s apparel sponsorships.

ASBK JanTest PI TH Dunlop
Dunlop

Bryan Staring is back with BCperformance Kawasaki and Dunlop this season. Glenn Scott joins him in the squad as he comes back from shocking injuries he sustained at Morgan Park last year. Staring ended today sixth quickest. 

ASBK Test Phillip Island RbMotoLens ASBK Test SBK Bryan STARING
Bryan Staring

Josh Waters was riding a blank canvas on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki and is busy putting together his privateer based program for the upcoming season.  The Mildura based three-time Superbike champion was eighth on the combined time-sheets today. 

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Josh Waters TBG
Josh Waters

Max Croker was putting in laps on the Mat Mladin Motorsports backed GSX-R1000. He still has trouble with the right wrist and hand he damaged so badly at Wakefield Park last year but is working up to speed ahead of his return to competition this season. Croker’s best today a 1m35.375s to rank 13th. 

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Max Croker TBG
Max Croker

While there is no official Suzuki team, as such, seven out of the 16 Superbikes that cut laps today at Phillip Island were in fact GSX-Rs. Along with Waters and Croker other Suzuki mounted riders today were Lachlan Epis, Sloan Frost, Jed Metcher, Brendan McIntyre and Nathan Spiteri.

The NextGen BMW Team was running Pirelli rubber today but are yet to commit to one particular tyre brand for the upcoming season. Allerton ended the day in tenth on a best of 1m34.438s. 

ASBK TBG JanTest PI Glenn Allerton TBG
Glenn Allerton

Kawasaki Superbike Day One Times

Combined Practices
Pos Rider Bike Time
1 Wayne MAXWELL  Ducati V4R 1m32.366
2 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.006
3 Mike JONES Ducati V4R 1m33.062
4 Troy HERFOSS  Honda CBR RR 1m33.136
5 Cru HALLIDAY  Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.354
6 Bryan STARING  Kawasaki ZX10R 1m33.503
7 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.835
8 Josh WATERS  Suzuki GSX RR 1m33.867
9 Glenn SCOTT  Kawasaki ZX10R 1m34.380
10 Glenn ALLERTON  BMW S RR 1m34.438
11 Lachlan EPIS  Suzuki GSX RR 1m34.831
12 Jed METCHER Suzuki GSXR 1m35.285
13 Max CROKER  Suzuki GSX RR 1m35.375
14 Sloan FROST  Suzuki GSX RR 1m35.601
15 Brendan MCINTYRE Suzuki GSX RR 1m37.920
16 Nathan SPITERI  Suzuki GSX RR 1m39.939

 

Australian Supersport

Combined Day 1 Practices
Pos Rider Bike Time
1 Jack HYDE  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m36.469
2 Tom TOPARIS  Kawasaki ZX6R 136.964
3 Oli BAYLISS  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.159
4 Nic LIMINTON  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.306
5 Jack PASSFIELD  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.335
6 Broc PEARSON  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.658
7 Ted COLLINS  Suzuki GSXR 1m37.848
8 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.250
9 Aidan HAYES  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.485
10 Chris QUINN  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.913
11 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha YZF-R6 1m39.058
12 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR 1m39.262
13 Andrew EDSER  Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m39.848
14 Callum O’BRIEN  Kawasaki ZX6R 1m40.164
15 Patrick Jun LI  Yamaha YZF-R6 1m40.544
16 Darren MCGRATH  Kawasaki ZX6R 1m46.046

Australian Supersport 300/ R3 CUP

Combined Practice
Pos Rider Bike Time
1 Harry KHOURI  Yamaha R3 321 1m49.024
2 Luke JHONSTON  Kawasaki EX 400 1m49.152
3 Luke POWER Kawasaki EX 400 1m50.213
4 Reece OUGHTRED  Yamaha R3 321 1m50.539
5 Peter NERLICH  Kawasaki EX 400 1m50.938
6 Jacob HATCH  Yamaha R3 321 1m51.072
7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha R3 321 1m51.086
8 Archie MCDONALD  Yamaha R3 321 1m51.216
9 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha R3 321 1m51.427
10 Jack HYDE  Yamaha R3 321 1m51.619
11 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha R3 321 1m51.776
12 Zylas BUNTING  Kawasaki EX 400 1m51.828
13 Laura BROWN  Yamaha R3 321 1m52.177
14 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha R3 321 1m52.645
15 Jesse WOODS Yamaha R3 321 1m53.463
16 Joseph MARINIELLO  Kawasaki EX 400 1m53.606
17 James JACOBS  Kawasaki EX 400 1m53.726
18 Jake SENIOR  Kawasaki EX 400 1m53.898
19 Cody VAN BERGEN  Yamaha R3 321 1m53.907
20 Oliver SHORT  Yamaha R3 321 1m54.633
21 Luca DURNING  Yamaha R3 321 1m55.994
22 Jamie PORT  Yamaha R3 321 1m56.456
23 Hannah STEWART  Yamaha R3 321 1m58.462
24 David WILSON Kawasaki EX 400 2m00.443
25 Sam DAVIS  Yamaha R3 321 2m00.834

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Combined Practices
Pos Rider Bike Time
1 Lucas QUINN  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.372
2 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.621
3 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.673
4 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.808
5 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.842
6 Tom DRANE  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.849
7 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R15 2m12.892
8 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.045
9 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.100
10 Cameron DUNKER  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.322
11 Clay CLEGG  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m13.804
12 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.227
13 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.324
14 Levi RUSSO  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m14.712
15 Casey MIDDLETON  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m15.074
16 Toby JAMES  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m15.107
17 Henry SNELL  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m15.777
18 Nate O’NEILL  Yamaha YZF-R15 2m18.200

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR