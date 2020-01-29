2020 Mi-Bike ASBK

Official Phillip Island Test Day One

By Trevor Hedge – Images TBG/Rob Mott/TH

Kawasaki Australian Superbike Championship

After a great weekend of weather at the Island Classic over the Australia Day long weekend blue skies again graced Phillip Island on Wednesday for the first of what is a two-day official ASBK Test for all classes.

In the premier Superbike category Ducati riders topped the charts across both morning sessions. Defending champion Mike Jones topping FP1 with a 1m33.279 this morning before Wayne Maxwell lowered the bar to 1m32.546s just before midday in FP2.

Mike Jones is on the V4 R Panigale this year in place of the V-Twin 1299 Panigale Final Edition he rode to championship victory in 2019.

With the winding up of the official Ecstar Suzuki effort at the end of last season Wayne Maxwell has joined forces with Craig McMartin for a 2020 ASBK assault on a V4 R Panigale. They are running on K-Tech suspension with Pirelli rubber.

I did think the port and starboard taping up of the wings was a nice touch.

Troy Herfoss is riding the outgoing model Fireblade as the new machines are still a little way away. There must also be 20 of the $50,000 SP models in Australia before they are eligible for ASBK competition, so don’t expect to see Herfoss competing on the all-new bike any time soon.

Paul Free is back in Herfoss’ corner this year after being contracted to the Penrite Honda squad for 2020 and while he obviously knows the Fireblade very well, he is still getting up to speed with the latest software now used on the bike, while also getting acquainted with K-Tech suspension for the first time.

Then there is the no small matter of both the team and Troy Herfoss getting their heads around the Michelin rubber they will run during the 2020 ASBK season.

This couple of days will be very important for Penrite Honda as they evaluate a range of tyres and really get to know their available options for the French rubber this season.

The track temperature according to Computime was approaching 50-degrees Celsius as riders hit the track for the third 25-minute session of the day at 1330. The warmer track saw lap times slow a little and the field bunch much closer together. Yamaha Racing Team’s Aiden Wagner led the third session on a 1m33.006 ahead of Maxwell and Jones.

It was still warm when the fourth and final sessions for the Superbikes got underway just after 1530. Just how hard would the boys go in order to get the bragging rights and day one headlines…?

Maxwell and Herfoss were quick out of the blocks with 1m33.075s and 1m33.136s laps respectively. They didn’t improve on those early markers until Wayne Maxwell dropped in a 1m32.366s scorcher with five-minutes to go.. To show that was no fluke he immediately backed it up with a 1m32.476s. Maxwell then returned to the pits before heading out again but the session was then red-flagged after Glenn Scott went down at turn ten. The session was declared.

Maxwell’s best of 1m32.366s today not far off the 1m31.995s qualifying lap record set by Mike Jones here at the ASBK round last October in much cooler conditions.

Today Jones recorded a best of 1m33.062s but it was Wagner’s 1m33.006s from FP3 that saw the new YRT recruit claim P2 honours for the day, albeit almost seven-tenths off Maxwell’s marker.

Cru Halliday ended the day fifth quickest, three-tenths slower than Wagner.

Daniel Falzon is back in the family run JD Racing Team for season 2020 after two-years with YRT. Falzon had arm pump surgery less than two weeks ago and a heap of blood was syringed out of his swollen right arm this morning to aid dexterity. The familiar Caterpillar inspired livery seen on the #25 Yamaha machines today. Falzon ended the day seventh quickest.

While the official Yamaha Racing Team are shaking down their new 2020 model YZF-R1 machinery, Falzon will continue on the 2019 model. The South Australian will run on Dunlop rubber with the Ficeda Accessories backing continuing through to all Daniel’s apparel sponsorships.

Bryan Staring is back with BCperformance Kawasaki and Dunlop this season. Glenn Scott joins him in the squad as he comes back from shocking injuries he sustained at Morgan Park last year. Staring ended today sixth quickest.

Josh Waters was riding a blank canvas on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki and is busy putting together his privateer based program for the upcoming season. The Mildura based three-time Superbike champion was eighth on the combined time-sheets today.

Max Croker was putting in laps on the Mat Mladin Motorsports backed GSX-R1000. He still has trouble with the right wrist and hand he damaged so badly at Wakefield Park last year but is working up to speed ahead of his return to competition this season. Croker’s best today a 1m35.375s to rank 13th.

While there is no official Suzuki team, as such, seven out of the 16 Superbikes that cut laps today at Phillip Island were in fact GSX-Rs. Along with Waters and Croker other Suzuki mounted riders today were Lachlan Epis, Sloan Frost, Jed Metcher, Brendan McIntyre and Nathan Spiteri.

The NextGen BMW Team was running Pirelli rubber today but are yet to commit to one particular tyre brand for the upcoming season. Allerton ended the day in tenth on a best of 1m34.438s.

Kawasaki Superbike Day One Times

Combined Practices

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m32.366 2 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.006 3 Mike JONES Ducati V4R 1m33.062 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m33.136 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.354 6 Bryan STARING Kawasaki ZX10R 1m33.503 7 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m33.835 8 Josh WATERS Suzuki GSX RR 1m33.867 9 Glenn SCOTT Kawasaki ZX10R 1m34.380 10 Glenn ALLERTON BMW S RR 1m34.438 11 Lachlan EPIS Suzuki GSX RR 1m34.831 12 Jed METCHER Suzuki GSXR 1m35.285 13 Max CROKER Suzuki GSX RR 1m35.375 14 Sloan FROST Suzuki GSX RR 1m35.601 15 Brendan MCINTYRE Suzuki GSX RR 1m37.920 16 Nathan SPITERI Suzuki GSX RR 1m39.939

Australian Supersport Combined Day 1 Practices

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Jack HYDE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m36.469 2 Tom TOPARIS Kawasaki ZX6R 136.964 3 Oli BAYLISS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.159 4 Nic LIMINTON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.306 5 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.335 6 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m37.658 7 Ted COLLINS Suzuki GSXR 1m37.848 8 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.250 9 Aidan HAYES Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.485 10 Chris QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 1m38.913 11 Luke MITCHELL Yamaha YZF-R6 1m39.058 12 Dallas SKEER Suzuki GSXR 1m39.262 13 Andrew EDSER Kawasaki ZX-6R 1m39.848 14 Callum O’BRIEN Kawasaki ZX6R 1m40.164 15 Patrick Jun LI Yamaha YZF-R6 1m40.544 16 Darren MCGRATH Kawasaki ZX6R 1m46.046

Australian Supersport 300/ R3 CUP

Combined Practice

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Harry KHOURI Yamaha R3 321 1m49.024 2 Luke JHONSTON Kawasaki EX 400 1m49.152 3 Luke POWER Kawasaki EX 400 1m50.213 4 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha R3 321 1m50.539 5 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki EX 400 1m50.938 6 Jacob HATCH Yamaha R3 321 1m51.072 7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha R3 321 1m51.086 8 Archie MCDONALD Yamaha R3 321 1m51.216 9 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha R3 321 1m51.427 10 Jack HYDE Yamaha R3 321 1m51.619 11 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha R3 321 1m51.776 12 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki EX 400 1m51.828 13 Laura BROWN Yamaha R3 321 1m52.177 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha R3 321 1m52.645 15 Jesse WOODS Yamaha R3 321 1m53.463 16 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki EX 400 1m53.606 17 James JACOBS Kawasaki EX 400 1m53.726 18 Jake SENIOR Kawasaki EX 400 1m53.898 19 Cody VAN BERGEN Yamaha R3 321 1m53.907 20 Oliver SHORT Yamaha R3 321 1m54.633 21 Luca DURNING Yamaha R3 321 1m55.994 22 Jamie PORT Yamaha R3 321 1m56.456 23 Hannah STEWART Yamaha R3 321 1m58.462 24 David WILSON Kawasaki EX 400 2m00.443 25 Sam DAVIS Yamaha R3 321 2m00.834

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Combined Practices