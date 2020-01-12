2020 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship

Max Fricke takes the title

Max Fricke has taken out the 2020 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championships in front of a packed South Australian crowd at Gillman Speedway overnight.

Fans were treated to the best racing this season with the Gillman Speedway track in fantastic shape. Riders diced all night in tight lines early in the heats before finding significant speed out wide later in the evening.

Despite Fricke securing the championship earlier in the night on points, it was Jack Holder who blitzed the field in the final race, with Fricke second, Rohan Tungate third, and Josh Pickering fourth.

Holder’s Final win backed up his performance earlier in the night where he picked better lines and demonstrated superior speed.

Fricke played it safe at the finale to wrap up his second national title in succession and looks in fine form for his European campaign later this year.

Max Fricke

“It’s nice to know that it’s all wrapped up now and I can relax a bit,” Max said before the night’s finals. “It’s really nice to know that I’ve come away with it (the championship) now. It’s nice to be able to put myself as a back to back champion with all the names on the trophy. I’m over the moon and can’t thank everyone enough.”

Final Points

Max Fricke 71 Jack Holder 62 Rohan Tungate 59 Chris Holder 57 Jaimon Lidsey 55 Brady Kurtz 47 Josh Pickering 38 Sam Masters 37 Ryan Douglas 26 Zach Cook 20 Rob Medson 20 Justin Sedgmen 19 Ben Cook 17 Jordan Stewart 16 Jack Morrison 6 Patrick Hamilton 1

Round Five – Gillman Points