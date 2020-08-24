Sunday wrap from Snetterton

Images Dave Yeomans

BSB Superbike Race Two

Christian Iddon had been victorious in Saturday’s opening race of the triple-header BSB weekend at Snetterton (Link), while his VisionTrack Ducati team-mate Josh Brookes celebrated his first victory in 2020 on Sunday.

At the start Glenn Irwin launched off the pole position into the lead for Honda Racing with Brookes, Tommy Bridewell, Christian Iddon and Bradley Ray all at the sharp end when the race got underway.

Glenn Irwin had been holding position at the front of the pack, but on the second lap Danny Buchan tagged Bradley Ray’s rear tyre and crashed his Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki at Agostinis. The contact left Ray forced to rejoin down the pack and the SYNETIQ BMW rider ended the race in tenth place.

Lee Jackson meanwhile was flying the flag for the Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki team; he had worked his way into fourth place meanwhile at the front of the field Brookes had made a move on Glenn Irwin to snatch the lead.

Brookes was holding off a hard-charging Glenn Irwin with Bridewell and Jackson the leading quartet who were battling for the podium positions. The championship leader made a move on Brookes for the lead at Agostini but he couldn’t quite make it stick, and then a problem towards the end of the race meant Glenn Irwin had to settle for second and the valuable championship points.

Bridewell had been on the attack too but he finished the race in third place and Jackson completed his best result of the season in fourth place, with yesterday’s race winner Iddon claiming fifth place.

Kyle Ryde was able to bag sixth place for the Buildbase Suzuki team, ahead of the battling McAMS Yamahas, with Tarran Mackenzie having the edge over Jason O’Halloran, with Luke Mossey in ninth place on the lone Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW, after Héctor Barberá crashed out unhurt.

Andrew Irwin had been carving his way through the field after his back row start, but the Honda Racing rider was involved in an incident with Ryan Vickers on lap 13 at Murrays, which saw both riders crash out of the race.

Race Direction penalised Andrew Irwin with a drop of three grid positions for his next race start and enabled two of the three suspended penalty points that were imposed on 9 August 2020.

Race Two Interviews

BSB Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Josh BROOKES Ducati 29m00.696 2 Glenn IRWIN Honda +0.490 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +0.696 4 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +0.853 5 Christian IDDON Ducati +2.682 6 Kyle RYDE Suzuki +2.966 7 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +3.889 8 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +9.549 9 Luke MOSSEY BMW +11.845 10 Bradley RAY BMW +19.310 11 Peter HICKMAN BMW +20.652 12 Gino REA Suzuki +22.248 13 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +22.848 14 Joe FRANCIS BMW +26.257 15 Alex OLSEN BMW +34.171 16 Tom WARD Kawasaki +42.940 17 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +45.455 18 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +46.297 19 Bjorn ESTMENT BMW +1m20.637 20 Brian McCORMACK BMW +1m32.783 Not Classified DNF Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Andrew IRWIN Honda 4 Laps DNF Héctor BARBERÁ BMW 9 Laps DNF Taylor MACKENZIE BMW 9 Laps DNF Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki 15 Laps

BSB Superbike Race Three

Glenn Irwin became the fifth different winner in the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship in the final race of the day at Snetterton, and in doing so added his name to an illustrious list of previous winners by claiming the Monster Energy Race of Aces trophy.

In the final race of the weekend, Christian Iddon got the leap off the pole position to lead the pack, ahead of his VisionTrack Ducati teammate Josh Brookes and Tommy Bridewell on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati.

The Ducati trio were battling at the front with the order changing on lap four as Bridewell took the lead ahead of Brookes and Iddon when the trio went three deep into Wilsons. Meanwhile as they battled for the advantage, Glenn Irwin had been making his way up the order; he had been running seventh after the opening lap, but he was soon fighting with his brother Andrew for fourth place on track.

Glenn Irwin soon had made a move on his brother at Agostini on lap five, but Andrew was ready to fight back and a lap later regained the position at Riches.

As the Honda Racing pairing fought it out for fourth place, the VisionTrack Ducati teammates were also trading blows with Iddon moving ahead of Brookes into Wilson on lap six. The Australian was then coming under attack from Glenn Irwin, who had managed to get the better of his brother.

Glenn Irwin made his move on Brookes and then had Bridewell and Iddon ahead of him, after the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider had taken the advantage at the front of the pack.

By lap nine it had all shuffled again with Iddon leading from Bridewell with Glenn Irwin pushing the Ducati pairing ahead of him, the Honda Racing contender then moved into second with a move on lap nine at Agostini and then a lap later claimed the lead.

Brookes had moved into third and back into a podium position with Bridewell back in fourth place by lap 11 with Lee Jackson, Tarran Mackenzie and Andrew Irwin also in the lead group as the leading manufacturers battled for the points.

By lap 15 Bridewell had moved back ahead of Brookes and then had Iddon in his sights for second place after Glenn Irwin had edged a gap at the front in the closing stages. Bridewell waited until the final dive into Murrays to make a move on Iddon to put him into second, which he held until the finish line.

Jackson meanwhile had got the better of Brookes for fourth place on the final lap with Mackenzie leading the McAMS Yamahas home, just ahead of team-mate Jason O’Halloran. Andrew Irwin, Bradley Ray and Kyle Ryde completed the top ten.

Glenn Irwin leads the British Superbike Championship for Honda on 118-points with a handy 23-point buffer over Tommy Bridewell. Christian Iddon currently ranks third and Josh Brookes fourth with countryman Jason O’Halloran in fifth on 65-points.

Race Three Interviews

Quotes

Christian Iddon

“The first race today was frustrating as I just couldn’t close the gap to the front group. The pace was the quickest it had been all weekend and I was struggling a bit with the bike as I was quick in some corners but slow in others and I was especially losing time through the mid-speed corners. The team had to change the engine between races, and they did a great job and I knew I had to make the most of my pole position. I didn’t have the pace to stay with Glenn and then Tommy mugged me on the final corner but with a first and a third, my first ever BSB win and a watch for pole position, it’s been a good weekend.”

Josh Brookes

“We’ve been through a lot of changes over the weekend; what an emotional roller coaster. In race one today, my settings were closer to where they should be, but not perfect. I was obviously happy to win which was a positive, but the last race was very frustrating, and my position was less than satisfying. The bike didn’t seem to work as well so I’m just disappointed and frustrated as I wasn’t able to control the race. We still have to work and make improvements but to take a second and first place is a strange feeling to be disappointed with. We will come back stronger.”

Johnny Mowatt – VistionTrack Ducati Team Co-ordinator

“Two wins and two podiums from a possible six results is very satisfying but we still need to strive for more. Now both riders have now got those first wins, we can definitely build on that and the plan is to carry that momentum into Silverstone. We need to work on why both Josh and Christian could only manage a pair of fifth place finishes each as well today, especially after yesterday’s 1-2, which we will do but to improve their championship positions is positive and we look forward to the next round.”

Andrew Irwin

“You can look at this weekend and take all the negatives, or you can focus on the positives. I came here and we were always going to struggle starting from the back of the grid after the penalty from Donington. In today’s third race, I wrecked the tyre trying too hard, we missed out on information from yesterday’s race and the first race today, but it’s a weekend where we had pace and we showed that. We can go to Silverstone now and continue to show the pace we do have, we’re one of the fastest teams’ in this class, and we have to keep believing and getting stronger.”

Glenn Irwin

“Getting my first win feels really good, it almost feels as good as the second places we’ve had! The seconds have felt like victories as we’ve always extended our championship lead, but this one was super-sweet, I really wanted that win and enjoyed how well the Fireblade was working. Getting the win is sweet and it’s a testament to how hard the team and myself work. The team is amazing there’s no egos whatsoever and everyone from either side of the garage, the Superstock 1000 team; we all work together, I’m really enjoying it and keeping our feet on the ground.”

BSB Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Glenn IRWIN Honda 29m03.387 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +1.138 3 Christian IDDON Ducati +1.441 4 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +2.255 5 Josh BROOKES Ducati +2.300 6 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +2.359 7 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +3.462 8 Andrew IRWIN Honda +6.510 9 Bradley RAY BMW +7.303 10 Kyle RYDE Suzuki +7.402 11 Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki +13.546 12 Luke MOSSEY BMW +17.206 13 Gino REA Suzuki +17.501 14 Joe FRANCIS BMW +20.888 15 Héctor BARBERÁ BMW +25.691 16 Tom WARD Kawasaki +38.636 17 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +40.896 18 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +40.990 19 Bjorn ESTMENT BMW +1m12.255 20 Brian McCORMACK BMW +1m22.839 Not Classified DNF Peter HICKMAN BMW 7 Laps DNF Graeme IRWIN Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 10 Laps DNF Alex OLSEN BMW 12 Laps DNF Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki / DNF Taylor MACKENZIE BMW /

BSB Superbike Championship Points

Pos Bike Total 1 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 118 2 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 95 3 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 86 4 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 82 5 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 65 6 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 58 7 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 56 8 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 52 9 Kyle RYDE (Suzuki) 44 10 Bradley RAY (BMW) 30 11 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 28 12 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 27 13 Ryan VICKERS (Kawasaki) 27 14 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 17 15 Gino REA (Suzuki) 16 16 Héctor BARBERÁ (BMW) 15 17 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 8 18 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 7 19 Joe FRANCIS (BMW) 6 20 Dan LINFOOT (Yamaha) 2 21 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 1

Superstock 1000 Race

Tom Neave grabbed a penultimate lap victory in the Pirelli Superstock 1000 class at Snetterton. It was Billy McConnell who grabbed the holeshot to hold an early lead, but Rouse had found a way past the Australian by the time they came across the line to start lap four. Unable to break away, the duo remained in close contention throughout the race with Matt Truelove, Tom Neave, Tim Neave and Lewis Rollo in the podium fight too.

Coming back across the line to start lap 10 saw Tom Neave slice his way past McConnell and begin to chase down the race leader, finding a way past on the penultimate lap. Coming down to the final lap, the Honda Racing star was able to hold off Rouse to take the win with McConnell completing the podium in third.

Kiwi Damon Rees finished tenth but remains in third place in the championship standings after his strong form in the opening races.

Tumut’s Brayden Elliott bagged a couple of points with his 14th place finish and is 16th on the points table.

Superstock 1000 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike/Team Time/Gap 1 Tom NEAVE Honda 22m12.670 2 Chrissy ROUSE BMW +0.094 3 Billy McCONNELL BMW +0.487 4 Matt TRUELOVE BMW +1.218 5 Tim NEAVE Suzuki +1.308 6 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +1.860 7 Davey TODD Honda +2.199 8 Fraser ROGERS Kawasaki +4.549 9 Danny KENT Kawasaki +5.033 10 Damon REES BMW +8.323 11 Joe COLLIER Suzuki +15.413 12 Ian HUTCHINSON BMW +16.204 13 Jordan WEAVING Suzuki +19.800 14 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +19.829 15 David ALLINGHAM Aprilia +22.855 16 Shaun WINFIELD Yamaha +30.795 17 Daniel COOPER BMW +35.704 18 Joe SHELDON-S Suzuki +38.779 19 Craig NEVE BMW +39.145 20 Dani SAEZ G Kawasaki +44.515 21 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +44.568 22 Luke HOPKINS Kawasaki +44.794 23 Sam WEST BMW +52.624 24 Jenny TINMOUTH BMW +52.818 25 Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki +55.016 26 Josh WOOD Kawasaki +1m10.788 27 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1m21.110 28 Dave SELLARS Suzuki +1m33.693 29 Ben BROADWAY Aprilia +1m47.521 30 Barry TEASDALE Kawasaki +2 Laps Not Classified DNF Shane RICHARDSON BMW 4 Laps DNF Stephen SMITH BMW 4 Laps DNF Luke HEDGER Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 9 Laps DNF Luke JONES Aprilia 11 Laps DNF Rob McNEALY BMW 11 Laps

Superstock 1000 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 61 2 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 56 3 Damon REES (BMW) 42 4 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 36 5 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 33 6 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 23 7 Joe COLLIER (Suzuki) 23 8 Danny KENT (Kawasaki) 23 9 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 23 10 Davey TODD (Honda) 22 11 Fraser ROGERS (Kawasaki) 20 12 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 13 13 Jordan WEAVING (Suzuki) 12 14 Richard COOPER (BMW) 9 15 Leon JEACOCK (Suzuki) 8 16 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 5 17 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 4 18 Shaun WINFIELD (Yamaha) 3 19 Luke HOPKINS (Kawasaki) 2 20 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 1 21 David ALLINGHAM (Aprilia) 1

Supersport Race

Rory Skinner continued his dominant form in the Quattro Group British Supersport class with a fourth consecutive win. Lee Johnston grabbed the holeshot on the opening lap, leading Harry Truelove over the line but it was Skinner who moved up to second as they entered turn one on the second lap. Wasting no time in getting to the front, Skinner had taken the lead just a few corners later and immediately set about pulling a small gap over the rest of the pack.

With Skinner maintaining the pace at the front, Gearlink Kawasaki’s Ben Currie was up to third by lap three, with Truelove and Korie McGreevy in close contention. With a spots of rain reported around the circuit, the leading five riders were bunched together, with Johnston in close contention with Skinner.

Maintaining positions throughout the middle of the race, Bradley Perie was charging through the pack, moving up to fourth on lap 11 before taking third just a few corners later. Disaster would strike Currie moments later when he crashed out unhurt at the final corner.

Keeping his cool, Skinner was able to hold on for his fourth win of the season with Perie securing his career best result in second with Johnston completing the podium in third. Mason Law was the leading GP2 machine in ninth ahead of Charlie Nesbitt and Jack Scott.

After taking fifth on Saturday (Link), Ben Currie took no points on Sunday.

Supersport Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Rory SKINNER Yamaha 28m15.277 2 Bradley PERIE Yamaha +2.285 3 Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +5.813 4 Korie McGREEVY Yamaha +9.271 5 James WESTMORELAND Kawasaki +14.181 6 Brad JONES Yamaha +14.329 7 Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +14.772 8 Ross PATTERSON Yamaha +19.576 9 Mason LAW Spirit +20.588 10 Charlie NESBITT ABM GP2 +21.750 11 Jack SCOTT Harris GP2 +27.256 12 Alastair SEELEY ABM GP2 +29.625 13 Jorel BOERBOOM Honda GP2 +34.294 14 Tom OLIVER Chassis Factory GP2 +34.591 15 Dan JONES FTR GP2 +35.205 16 Richard KERR Triumph +39.454 17 Kurt WIGLEY Yamaha +43.168 18 Rob HARTOG MV Agusta +44.392 19 Jake ARCHER Kalex GP2 +45.432 20 Scott SWANN Yamaha +48.735 21 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory GP2 +1m07.973 22 Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha 23 Matthew WIGLEY MW6R GP2 +1m28.380 24 Ben WOTTON Triumph +1m33.749 25 Alan NAYLOR Yamaha +1 Lap Not Classified DNF James ROSE Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Joey THOMPSON Spirit GP2 1 Lap DNF Ben CURRIE Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Keenan ARMSTRONG Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Grant McINTOSH Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Jack YOUNGE Yamaha 13 Laps DNF Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory GP2 14 Laps

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Rory SKINNER (Yamaha) 100 2 James WESTMORELAND (Kawasaki) 64 3 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 63 4 Brad JONES (Yamaha) 41 4 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 39 5 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 32 7 Richard KERR (Triumph) 30 8 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 29 9 Ross PATTERSON (Yamaha) 24 10 Rob HARTOG (MV Agusta) 22 11 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 19 12 Kurt WIGLEY (Yamaha) 17 13 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 15 14 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 12 15 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 11 16 James ROSE (Kawasaki) 8 17 Ricky TARREN (Yamaha) 8 18 Jamie PERRIN (Yamaha) 6 19 Ben WOTTON (Triumph) 6 20 Grant McINTOSH (Yamaha) 5 21 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 5

Junior Supersport Race Two

Joe Thomas grabbed his maiden victory in the Hel Performance British Junior Supersport class, with a win in the second race at Snetterton. With wet weather arriving at the start of the second Hel Performance British Junior Supersport Championship race, it became a race of attrition in the tricky condition. Leatherland mastered the conditions early on, leading Jenner and Davie over the line at the end of the opening lap.

Holding positions, Jenner took over front running on lap four, with Davie and Dixie in close contention. Dixon moved ahead on lap five, but a fast-charging Thomas was in front just two laps later where he was able to pull away from the pursuers. Crossing the line to take his first win in the class, Jenner secured second with Leatherland third.

After taking second place in the first bout out Saturday (Link), Seth Crump scored P5 in the second stanza and remains second in the championship standings.

Junior Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Joseph THOMAS Kawasaki 23m14.281 2 Owen JENNER Kawasaki +1.618 3 Lynden LEATHERLAND Kawasaki +3.537 4 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki +7.421 5 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki +24.715 6 Lewis JONES KTM +34.511 7 Chloe JONES Yamaha +34.743 8 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +34.998 9 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +51.530 10 Finn SMART Kawasaki +1:m00.462 11 Oscar PINSON Kawasaki 12 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki +1m29.745 Not Classifieds DNF Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Kam DIXON Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Samuel LAIDLOW Kawasaki DNF Kier ARMSTRONG KTM 4 Laps DNF Lewis JONES Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Kevin COYNE Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF James ROSE Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Jake HOPPER Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Lucca ALLEN Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Alessandro VALENTE KTM 8 Laps DNF Bradley WILSON Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Ash BARNES Kawasaki / DNF Zak SHELTON Kawasaki / DNF Brody CROCKFORD Yamaha / DNF Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki DNF Osian JONES Kawasaki / DNF James McMANUS Kawasaki / DNF Cameron HALL Kawasaki / DNF Ben TAYLOR Kawasaki / DNF Rossi BANHAM Yamaha / DNF Declan CONNELL Kawasaki /

Junior Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 95 2 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 67 3 Brody CROCKFORD (Yamaha) 44 4 Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki) 39 5 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 33 6 Ash BARNES (Kawasaki) 32 7 Oscar PINSON (Kawasaki) 32 8 Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki) 29 9 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 26 10 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 23 11 Lewis JONES #25 (KTM) 21 12 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Kawasaki) 17 13 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 17 14 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 14 15 Chloe JONES (Yamaha) 13 16 Kier ARMSTRONG (KTM) 13 17 Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki) 8 18 Kai DICKINSON (Kawasaki) 7 19 Harris BEECH (Yamaha) 7 20 Finn SMART (Kawasaki) 6 21 Mcauley LONGMORE (Kawasaki) 4 22 Jake HOPPER (Kawasaki) 4 23 Lewis JONES #3 (Kawasaki) 2 24 James McMANUS (Kawasaki) 1

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race Two

Josh Day doubled up on Ducati TriOptions Cup wins at Snetterton, with another dominant display in Sunday’s second race. It was Josh Day who grabbed the holeshot, but Ed Best and Levi Day had soon found their way past the race one winner. Best moved into the lead on lap four, but the three front runners were being chased down by Elliot Pinson, making it a four way battle for the lead by the halfway stage.

Moving back into the lead on lap seven, Josh Day was able to edge away from the pursuing pack to eventually take victory by 2.5s. Levi Day finished second, with Ed Best completing the podium in third.

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Josh DAY Ducati 19m14.291 2 Levi DAY Ducati +2.550 3 Edmund BEST Ducati +3.060 4 Elliott PINSON Ducati +9.579 5 Craig NEVE Ducati 6 Samuel COX Ducati +23.916 7 Mark CHEETHAM Ducati +26.235 8 John McGUINNESS Ducati +27.084 9 Michael TUSTIN Ducati +27.783 10 Carl STEVENS Ducati +50.678 11 Hiro ARAZEKI Ducati +57.863 12 Richard SPENCER-F Ducati +1:00.044 13 Matthew JONES Ducati 14 Matt STEVENS Ducati +1m00.841 15 Ewan POTTER Ducati +1m11.064 16 Sam MIDDLEMAS Ducati +1m19.670 17 Tom STEVENS Ducati +1m21.066 18 Peter HASLER Ducati +1m23.307 19 Ian FLEETWOOD Ducati +1m35.845 20 Jimmy BUCHANAN Ducati +1m43.968 21 Mike LONG Ducati +1m52.088 22 Andrew HOWE Ducati +1 Lap 23 Andy BOOTH Ducati +1 Lap 24 Matthew FLOWER Ducati +1 Lap Not Classifieds DNF Andre COMPTON Ducati 4 Laps DNF Ben FALLA Ducati 7 Laps DNF Dijon COMPTON Ducati 9 Laps DNF Murray HAMBRO Ducati 9 Laps DNF David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati / DNF Craig KENNELLY Ducati /

Ducati TriOptions Cup Championship Points