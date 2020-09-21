2020 British Superbike Championship Round Four

Oulton Park Sunday wrap

British Superbike Race Two

Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) celebrated his second victory of the weekend on Sunday at the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, riding a perfect race from opening lap to the chequered flag, winning from Christian Iddon and Danny Buchan.

O’Halloran had started from pole position but he had VisionTrack Ducati’s Iddon for close company with Buchan also in the breakaway trio in the later stages of the race as they replicated their podium finishing performances of Saturday.

O’Halloran’s victory was all the more crucial in the championship standings as there was a huge disappointment for leader Glenn Irwin when he was forced to retire with a technical problem, slashing his advantage from 30-points before the race, to just five.

Josh Brookes was able to make strides forward in more ways than one, as the former champion on the second of the VisionTrack Ducatis carved his way through from seventh on the opening lap into a fourth place at the chequered flag.

Lee Jackson on the second of the Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasakis also showed his rapid pace to claim fifth place after making a move on Andrew Irwin on the final lap with Bradley Ray also in the pack in eighth. Luke Mossey and Peter Hickman completed the top ten, just ahead of Tommy Bridewell on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Man. Gap 1 Jason O’HALLORAN AUS Yamaha 28:33.4 2 Christian IDDON GBR Ducati 0.214 3 Danny BUCHAN GBR Kawasaki 1.129 4 Josh BROOKES AUS Ducati 4.305 5 Lee JACKSON GBR Kawasaki 10.648 6 Tarran MACKENZIE GBR Yamaha 11.478 7 Andrew IRWIN GBR Honda 11.819 8 Bradley RAY GBR BMW 12.611 9 Luke MOSSEY GBR BMW 12.683 10 Peter HICKMAN GBR BMW 15.078 11 Tommy BRIDEWELL GBR Ducati 16.756 12 Gino REA GBR Suzuki 17.067 13 Kyle RYDE GBR Suzuki 28.05 14 Ryan VICKERS GBR Kawasaki 33.193 15 Héctor BARBERÁ ESP BMW 34.056 16 Storm STACEY GBR Kawasaki 43.211 17 Josh OWENS GBR Kawasaki 56.294 18 Graeme IRWIN GBR Kawasaki 57.078 19 Brian McCORMACK IRL BMW 01:36.8 NOT CLASSIFIED DNF Glenn IRWIN GBR Honda DNF Taylor MACKENZIE GBR BMW DNF Jack KENNEDY IRL Kawasaki DNF Joe FRANCIS GBR BMW DNF Bjorn ESTMENT RSA BMW DNF Tom WARD GBR Kawasaki DNF Keith FARMER GBR Suzuki

British Superbike Race Three

O’Halloran became the eighth different winner of the season on Saturday for McAMS Yamaha, and he was able to follow it up with a second consecutive win in Round 11 earlier on Sunday, however O’Halloran was denied the chance to claim the first hat trick of wins in the 2020 Bennetts British Superbike Championship as Josh Brookes hit back in fighting form in race three.

Brookes was able to turn the disappointment of earlier in the weekend into a stunning victory in Round 12, holding off his VisionTrack Ducati teammate Iddon and Jackson to celebrate the final win in Cheshire.

Brookes had managed to hold the lead into Old Hall for the first time ahead of double race winner O’Halloran and Iddon with the Kawasaki pairing also in close contention. Iddon was looking for a way to move ahead of O’Halloran, and on lap three he powered head over his Australian rival as he bid to keep him at bay.

He then had his teammate in his sights, and he was looking for a chance to make a move. Iddon went for a dive on the brakes into Lodge on the eighth lap, but a determined counterattack put Brookes back at the front before they crossed the line for lap nine.

Iddon was still pressing Brookes and with three laps to go, he looked set to make a move at Hizzy’s, but it cost him ground and gave his teammate the edge he needed over the final laps to claim his second win of the 2020 season.

Meanwhile Iddon was under pressure from O’Halloran and Jackson as the scrap for the final podium positions continued, which went down to the wire on the final lap, with Iddon able to hold strong in second place.

For O’Halloran the chance of a hat trick of podiums ended at the final corner when Jackson made a determined move at Lodge to grab third place and hold the 0.096s advantage at the chequered flag.

O’Halloran claimed fourth place, but a determined weekend for the McAMS Yamaha rider now launches him into second in the title fight ahead of Donington Park and just two points adrift of Glenn Irwin, who ended the final race of the weekend in sixth place for Honda Racing.

Josh Brookes – P1

“Up until the final race, it had been a very difficult weekend and I hadn’t been able to push very hard or do much overtaking but the team have given me loads of support and never stopped working. The bike they gave me for the last race was brilliant. I had really good pace earlier in the day but I wasn’t able to sustain it all the way to the end which was why I dropped back to fourth so we got our heads together and made some more changes. The result meant I wasn’t able to lap as quickly but I could lap more consistently and keep it all the way to the end. I’ve won a fair few BSB race before, but I’m pleased to get a win again today and this one was particularly enjoyable.”

Christian Iddon – P2

“I didn’t manage a win this weekend but I’m really happy with three second place finishes. In the first race, I looked at Jason’s back wheel for 18 laps but simply wasn’t able to do anything about and it was a really hard race, harder than Saturday for sure; it was actually quite difficult to breathe the pace was that hot! I was hanging it out as best I could, but Jason pulled the pin at the end and it was another second for me. In the final race, this time it was Josh in front of me, but I felt stronger than him mid-race. But then I messed up the chicane near the end and that was that. I had to go from attacking to defending but I’ve taken a good haul of points across the three races and the championship’s back on now.”

Jason O’Halloran – P4

“I had a feeling we would be strong this weekend, but I didn’t know how it was going to go! We were fast from Friday, I had a great feeling from the first lap, we qualified on pole, won the first race, won the second race and then had a good scrap in the second race for the win and fair does to them as they rode well. I nearly run into the back of Christian into the last corner and had to roll off, so that helped Lee get the speed on me to the line. All in all it has been a fantastic weekend, we came in 44 points down and now we’re two points behind in the championship so I’m really looking forward to getting to Donington Park. It’s a track I enjoy, we had a great round there on the national track and I think our package can be really strong there. We are in it. There are six races left and it’s all to play for and I’m going to give it my all.”

Glenn Irwin – P6

“The first race today, for sure it was annoying to have to retire, we’ve had a pretty perfect record with no crashes and that’s a big part of the quest of what we want to achieve. In the last race I was doing some maths with the championship standings and I threw everything at it to try and pass Danny, which would have meant if Jason stayed where he was we would have been equal in the championship. But Lee passed Jason, which meant we’ve just kept the title lead. This was probably our weakest track so far, but it’s a new bike and this year we didn’t expect to be where we are. So I think we need to remind ourselves of that and we probably would have been happy with fifths and sixths here this weekend without the success we have enjoyed. That last race was the fastest of the weekend and I gave it all I could as I know what’s at stake, I also felt I owed the team a stronger performance, I felt more ready before that last race after the set back. Thanks to the boys, we did make positive changes and it’s the best the bike was all weekend, thank you.”

Race Three Results

Pos Rider Nat Man. Gap 1 Josh BROOKES AUS Ducati 28:32.8 2 Christian IDDON GBR Ducati +1.622 3 Lee JACKSON GBR Kawasaki +1.803 4 Jason O’HALLORAN AUS Yamaha +1.899 5 Danny BUCHAN GBR Kawasaki +10.176 6 Glenn IRWIN GBR Honda +10.362 7 Bradley RAY GBR BMW +13.112 8 Peter HICKMAN GBR BMW +16.968 9 Tarran MACKENZIE GBR Yamaha +17.792 10 Luke MOSSEY GBR BMW +18.232 11 Tommy BRIDEWELL GBR Ducati +20.673 12 Gino REA GBR Suzuki +20.808 13 Kyle RYDE GBR Suzuki +29.825 14 Héctor BARBERÁ ESP BMW +36.983 15 Ryan VICKERS GBR Kawasaki +37.18 16 Joe FRANCIS GBR BMW +27.528 17 Jack KENNEDY IRL Kawasaki +37.866 18 Keith FARMER GBR Suzuki +39.71 19 Josh OWENS GBR Kawasaki +49.076 20 Taylor MACKENZIE GBR BMW +49.465 21 Graeme IRWIN GBR Kawasaki +1:01.149 NOT CLASSIFIED DNF Bjorn ESTMENT RSA BMW DNF Brian McCORMACK IRL BMW DNF Tom WARD GBR Kawasaki DNF Storm STACEY GBR Kawasaki DNF Andrew IRWIN GBR Honda

British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Man Points 1 Glenn IRWIN Honda 178 2 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 176 3 Josh BROOKES Ducati 168 4 Christian IDDON Ducati 166 5 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 134 6 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha 125 7 Kyle RYDE Suzuki 120 8 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 115 9 Andrew IRWIN Honda 105 10 Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki 90 11 Bradley RAY BMW 74 12 Luke MOSSEY BMW 57 13 Peter HICKMAN BMW 43 14 Gino REA Suzuki 36 15 Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki 34 16 Héctor BARBERÁ BMW 31 17 Alex OLSEN BMW 8 18 Joe FRANCIS BMW 8 19 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 7 20 Dan LINFOOT Yamaha 2 21 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW 1 22 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1 23 Keith FARMER Suzuki 1

British Supersport

Rory Skinner climbed back to the top step of the Quattro Group British Supersport podium with a close-fought victory in the Feature race. It was race one victor Brad Jones who grabbed the holeshot, but current series leader Skinner was in close contention. As the leading duo began to pull away from the pursuing pack, the battle for third started to heat up as James Westmoreland, Lee Johnston and Harry Truelove continued to trade places throughout the opening half of the race.

Back at the front, Skinner had found a way past his team mate but was unable to shake off Jones. Pulling away from the pursuing pack, by the halfway stage they had built a seven second lead over the rest of the field.

Remaining in flying formation, the closing stages of the race saw Skinner try and edge out a small lead over his team mate but Jones was quick to respond. As they started the final lap, the pair were separated by just 0.1s, but Skinner was able to fend off the fast-charging Jones.

The battle for third remained just as intense as three contenders were joined by Bradley Perie and the GP2 machines of Mason Law and Jack Scott. Trading places throughout the final stages, it eventually went down the way of Perie, with Truelove securing fourth ahead of Westmoreland, Johnston and the leading GP2 machine of Charlie Nesbitt.

British Supersport Race

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 Rory Skinner Yamaha – 2 Brad Jones Yamaha +0.303s 3 Bradley Perie Yamaha +14.168s 4 Harry Trulove Yamaha +14.232s 5 James Westmoreland Kawasaki +14.544s 6 Lee Johnston Yamaha +15.163s

British Supersport Standings

Pos Rider Man Points 1 Rory SKINNER Yamaha 170 2 Brad JONES Yamaha) 102 3 James WESTMORELAND Kawasaki 94 4 Bradley PERIE Yamaha 82 5 Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha 72 6 Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 70 7 Richard KERR Triumph 54 8 Jamie PERRIN Yamaha 43 9 Ben CURRIE Kawasaki 40 10 Rob HARTOG MV Agusta 38 11 Ross PATTERSON Yamaha 36 12 Korie McGREEVY Yamaha 32 13 Kurt WIGLEY Yamaha 27 14 Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha 25 15 James ROSE Kawasaki 21 16 Scott SWANN Yamaha 12 17 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha 11 18 Ricky TARREN Yamaha 8 19 Keenan ARMSTRONG Kawasaki 6 20 Ben WOTTON Triumph 6 21 Grant McINTOSH Yamaha 5 22 Alan NAYLOR Yamaha 5 23 Michael DUNLOP Yamaha 3 24 Mike NORBURY Kawasaki 1

Superstock 1000

Chrissy Rouse cruised to victory in the second Pireli National Superstock 1000 race, taking victory by 1.9s. Leaping off the line, Rouse was immediately able to grab the holeshot and then control the race from the front, not being challenged over the 14 laps.

Behind him, race one victory Lewis Rollo had a lonely race in second place whilst third place saw Fraser Rogers claim the final rostrum position. Tim Neave finished fourth, ahead of Australian Brayden Elliot, Hedger, McConnell and Hutchinson.

Superstock 1000 Race (Top 15)

Pos Rider Nat Man. Gap 1 Chrissy ROUSE GBR BMW 22:49.8 2 Lewis ROLLO GBR Aprilia +1.969 3 Fraser ROGERS GBR Kawasaki +3.695 4 Tim NEAVE GBR Suzuki +6.246 5 Brayden ELLIOTT AUS Suzuki +8.402 6 Luke HEDGER GBR Kawasaki +12.698 7 Billy McCONNELL AUS BMW +16.43 8 Jordan WEAVING RSA Suzuki +16.56 9 Ian HUTCHINSON GBR BMW +16.655 10 Tom NEAVE GBR Honda +16.858 11 Damon REES NZL BMW +22.03 12 David ALLINGHAM GBR Suzuki +22.129 13 Shane RICHARDSON NZL BMW +22.302 14 Luke JONES GBR Aprilia +22.965 15 Davey TODD GBR Honda +25.183

Superstock 1000 Standings

Pos Rider Man Points 1 Chrissy ROUSE BMW 141 2 Tom NEAVE Honda 114 3 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia 89 4 Tim NEAVE Suzuki 82 5 Tilly McCONNELL BMW 74 6 Damon REES BMW 71 7 Fraser ROGERS Kawasaki 64 8 Danny KENT Kawasaki 55 9 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki 37 10 Davey TODD Honda 34 11 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki 32 12 Jordan WEAVING Suzuki 32 13 Ian HUTCHINSON BMW 31 14 Matt TRUELOVE BMW 23 15 Joe COLLIER Suzuki 23 16 Dan LINFOOT BMW 20 17 Shane RICHARDSON BMW 17 18 David ALLINGHAM Suzuki 10 19 Richard COOPER BMW 9 20 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 8 21 Shaun WINFIELD Yamaha 6 22 Luke JONES Aprilia 3 23 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki 3 24 Luke HOPKINS Kawasaki 2

Superstock 600

Ben Luxton extended his series lead in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 race with a second victory in the final race at Oulton Park. It was race one winner Luxton launched off the line to hold 0.5s lead over Caolan Irwin by the end of the opening lap. However, as the race began to heat up Zac Corderoy soon took over front running, leading the way at the end of lap four ahead of the Irwin brothers and Alderson.

A red flag on lap six saw the race called to a halt. A six lap restart saw Corderoy grab the holeshot to lead for much of the race, but as they headed onto the final lap it was Luxton leading from Caolan Irwin. At the chequered flag Luxton was able to fend off Corderoy with Irwin completing the podium.

Superstock 600 Results (Top 15)

Pos Rider Nat Man. Gap 1 Ben LUXTON GBR Kawasaki 10:12.3 2 Zak CORDEROY GBR Kawasaki +0.218 3 Caolan IRWIN IRL Kawasaki +0.477 4 Rhys IRWIN IRL Yamaha +0.646 5 James ALDERSON GBR Triumph +1.091 6 Sam LAFFINS GBR Kawasaki +4.406 7 Jack NIXON GBR Kawasaki +6.23 8 Joe TALBOT GBR Kawasaki +6.455 9 Liam DELVES GBR Yamaha +6.602 10 Daniel BROOKS GBR Kawasaki +6.822 11 Adam McLEAN GBR Yamaha +13.459 12 Connor THOMSON GBR Yamaha +16.853 13 Asher DURHAM GBR Kawasaki +19.228 14 Conor WHEELER GBR Yamaha +19.3 15 Matthew BOWER GBR Kawasaki +25.982

Superstock 600 Standings

Pos Rider Man Points 1 Ben LUXTON Kawasaki 113 2 Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki 83 3 Rhys IRWIN Yamaha 71 3 Caolan IRWIN Kawasaki 52 4 Daniel BROOKS Kawasaki 42 5 Liam DELVES Yamaha 42 6 James ALDERSON Triumph 39 7 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki 37 8 Jack NIXON Kawasaki 32 9 Simon REID Yamaha 32 10 Adam McLEAN Yamaha 27 11 Kade VERWEY Kawasaki 20 12 Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki 20 13 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki 18 14 George STANLEY Kawasaki 13 15 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha 11 16 Connor THOMSON Yamaha 8 17 Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha 7 18 Conor WHEELER Yamaha 7 19 Luke VERWEY Kawasaki 6 20 TJ TOMS Kawasaki 5 21 Trystan FINOCCHIARO Kawasaki 4 22 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki 4 23 Taylor MORETON Kawasaki 4 24 Christopher SINANAN Kawasaki 2 25 Matthew BOWER Kawasaki 1

British Junior Supersport Championship

Owen Jenner was back on the top step in the Hel Performance British Junior Supersport Championship, taking the win by 3.3s. It was Jenner who grabbed the holeshot, but the young rider was not able to get away over the opening laps as nine riders stayed within one second of each other.

As the race began to play out though, Jenner was able to steadily pull away to take another win. Australian Seth Crump finished second 3.314-seconds off the winner, while Dawson completed the podium in third place.

Junior Supersport Race (Top 15)

Pos Rider Nat Man. Gap 1 Owen JENNER GBR Kawasaki 18:57.4 2 Seth CRUMP AUS Kawasaki +3.314 3 Cameron DAWSON GBR Kawasaki +4.324 4 Oscar PINSON GBR Kawasaki +4.521 5 Joseph THOMAS GBR Kawasaki +5.213 6 Declan CONNELL GBR Kawasaki +5.568 7 Lewis JONES GBR Kawasaki +6.703 8 Kam DIXON GBR Kawasaki +7.088 9 Lewis JONES GBR KTM +13.937 10 Lucca ALLEN GBR Kawasaki +17.309 11 Kier ARMSTRONG GBR KTM +17.394 12 Cameron HALL GBR Kawasaki +19.918 13 Chloe JONES GBR Yamaha +20.384 14 Rossi BANHAM GBR Yamaha +20.473 15 Lynden LEATHERLAND GBR Kawasaki +20.959

Junior Supersport Standings

Pos Rider Man Points 1 Owen JENNER Kawasaki 156 2 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki 120 3 Brody CROCKFORD Yamaha 85 4 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 76 5 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki 66 6 Oscar PINSON Kawasaki 61 7 Osian JONES Kawasaki 59 8 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki 49 9 Joseph THOMAS Kawasaki 47 10 James McMANUS Kawasaki 43 11 Ash BARNES Kawasaki 41 12 Lewis JONES KTM 40 13 Kam DIXON Kawasaki 39 14 Kier ARMSTRONG KTM 38 15 Cameron HALL Kawasaki 31 16 Lynden LEATHERLAND Kawasaki 27 17 Lewis JONES Kawasaki 20 18 Jake HOPPER Kawasaki 20 19 Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki 16 20 Chloe JONES Yamaha 16 21 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki 11 22 Lucca ALLEN Kawasaki 11 23 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki 10 24 Finn SMART Kawasaki 8 25 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki 7 26 Harris BEECH Yamaha 7 27 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki 4 28 Alessandro VALENTE KTM 4 29 Rossi BANHAM Yamaha 2

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup

Levi Day doubled up on Ducati TriOptions Cup victories with a last lap overtake in the second race of the weekend. Elliot Pinson grabbed the holeshot, maintaining the lead over the opening few laps before current series leader Josh Day took over front running. Pulling a small gap over the pursuing pack, his lead began to decrease as Levi Day moved up to second and began setting a string of fast laps.

Coming down to the final lap, Levi was able to find a way through Josh to take his second win of the weekend. Pinson completed the podium in third ahead of Shoubridge, Cox and Neve.

Levi Day

“What a birthday, done the double! Took the win in the second race of the Ducati Tri Options Cup today at Oulton Park, and set a new lap record also. What a great weekend shared with my amazing wife Katie Day and Max and my awesome team and sponsors. Darren, Paul and Nigel worked so hard to give me an amazing bike and it was awesome all weekend. A big thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday or sent me messages after the race, I’ll get back to you soon and really appreciate it all! Huge thank you to all the sponsors and people who make it possible for us to do this.”

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Race

Pos Rider Nat Man. Gap 1 Levi DAY AUS Ducati 53:00.0 2 Josh DAY GBR Ducati 1.169 3 Elliott PINSON GBR Ducati 10.893 4 David SHOUBRIDGE GBR Ducati 13.851 5 Samuel COX GBR Ducati 22.151 6 Craig NEVE GBR Ducati 23.677 7 Michael TUSTIN GBR Ducati 31.204 8 Dijon COMPTON GBR Ducati 31.502 9 John McGUINNESS GBR Ducati 37.463 10 David JONES GBR Ducati 41.73 11 Matthew JONES GBR Ducati 46.794 12 Ben FALLA GBR Ducati 53.189 13 Ewan POTTER GBR Ducati 53.251 14 Lee DEVONPORT GBR Ducati 53.487 15 Matt STEVENS GBR Ducati 54.112

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Standings