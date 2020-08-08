Friday wrap from day one at Donington
Images Dave Yeomans
The 2020 BSB season finally got underway overnight with the opening practice sessions at Donington Park ahead of this weekend’s season opener at the National Circuit and it was a good start of the Aussie competitors.
Jason O’Halloran topped the Superbike time-sheets while Josh Brookes was fourth quickest.
In Superstock 1000 South Australia’s Billy McConnell was eighth and countryman Brayden Elliott 22nd while Kiwi Damon Rees was 12th in a huge 42-rider field.
Ben Currie was sixth in Supersport while Tom Toparis made his debut on the Benro Yamaha in British Supersport and despite no testing was 17th at the end of day one in a field of 34 riders.
In the ranks of Junior Supersport Seth Crump was fourth in a field 33 riders while Levi Day made his return to Ducati TriOptions Cup competition in fifth place.
British Superbike
The Bennetts British Superbike Championship got back on track overnight at Donington Park, where McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran topped practice times by 0.019s from Héctor Barberá, as the 2020 season finally got underway.
Jason O’Halloran – P1
“It is really nice to be back after such a long wait. We had a really good test last week and to start the first day of the first race weekend of 2020 feels great. We had a good plan and worked through it and everything seemed to go pretty well. Track temperature was quite high today; we’ve got a few things to work on tomorrow as I am confident we can improve for race one tomorrow afternoon. I felt comfortable, the last sort of two or three days riding I’ve been feeling really, really good on the bike. I’m so glad it’s finally race day tomorrow, I can’t wait!”
An incredibly close start to this year’s first official event weekend saw the top 16 riders covered by just 0.772s, ahead of tomorrow’s opening race of the season.
Former MotoGP rider Barberá snuck in the second fastest time, just behind O’Halloran, in the final moments of a frenetic session in which Andrew Irwin was also in the mix on the new Honda Racing Fireblade. He had been setting the pace earlier in today’s single session, but he ended third fastest and just 0.195s adrift of the leading Yamaha rider.
Josh Brookes was also shuffling inside the top five during the session and he led the VisionTrack Ducati charge in fourth place, with teammate Christian Iddon in eleventh.
Danny Buchan was fifth fastest for the Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki team after enjoying a spell at the top of the times earlier in the session. He held off Glenn Irwin on the second of the charging Honda Racing Fireblades and Peter Hickman on the Global Robots BMW, making it six manufacturers in the top seven placings.
Luke Mossey ensured both of the Rich Energy OMG Racing BMWs lapped competitively, ahead of rival BMW contender Alex Olsen, whilst Kyle Ryde completed the top ten for Buildbase Suzuki.
Tomorrow’s opening race of 2020 is preceded by a second free practice session and Datatag Qualifying.
Bennetts British Superbike Championship
Donington Park – Free Practice 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|1m06.535
|2
|Héctor BARBERÁ
|BMW
|+0.019
|3
|Andrew IRWIN
|Honda
|+0.195
|4
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|+0.354
|5
|Danny BUCHAN
|Kawasaki
|+0.419
|6
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|+0.512
|7
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+0.544
|8
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|+0.583
|9
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+0.614
|10
|Kyle RYDE
|Suzuki
|+0.616
|11
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|+0.653
|12
|Joe FRANCIS
|BMW
|+0.683
|13
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+0.725
|14
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|+0.737
|15
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+0.763
|16
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|+0.772
|17
|Bradley RAY
|BMW
|+1.059
|18
|Ryan VICKERS
|Kawasaki
|+1.163
|19
|Keith FARMER
|Suzuki
|+1.346
|20
|Dan LINFOOT
|Yamaha
|+1.760
|21
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+2.179
|22
|Taylor MACKENZIE
|BMW
|+2.288
|23
|Graeme IRWIN
|Kawasaki
|+2.326
|24
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|+2.565
|25
|Gino REA
|Kawasaki
|+2.636
|26
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|BMW
|+2.997
Supersport 600 Championship
Donington Park – Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Rory SKINNER
|Yamaha
|1m08.593
|2
|James WESTMORELAND
|Kawasaki
|+0.512
|3
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|+0.599
|4
|Brad JONES
|Yamaha
|+0.767
|5
|Alastair SEELEY
|ABM Triumph
|+0.869
|6
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|+0.968
|7
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+0.980
|8
|Charlie NESBITT
|ABM Triumph
|+1.024
|9
|Richard KERR
|Triumph
|+1.115
|10
|Ross PATTERSON
|Yamaha
|+1.162
|11
|Jack SCOTT
|Harris
|+1.192
|12
|Mason LAW
|Spirit
|+1.301
|13
|Korie McGREEVY
|Yamaha
|+1.303
|14
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+1.374
|15
|Joey THOMPSON
|Spirit
|+1.522
|16
|Rob HARTOG
|MV Agusta
|+1.574
|17
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+1.588
|18
|Tom OLIVER
|Chassis Factory
|+1.588
|19
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Honda
|+1.606
|20
|Kurt WIGLEY
|Yamaha
|+1.751
|21
|Jake ARCHER
|Kalex
|+1.763
|22
|Dan JONES
|FTR
|+1.957
|23
|Tomás DE VRIES
|Chassis Factory
|+2.362
|24
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis Factory
|+2.461
|25
|Keenan ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+2.980
|26
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+2.993
|27
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+3.091
|28
|Ben WOTTON
|Triumph
|+3.097
|29
|Ricky TARRAN
|Yamaha
|+4.133
|30
|Matthew WIGLEY
|MW6R
|+4.462
|31
|Jamie PERRIN
|MV Agusta
|+5.221
|32
|Alan NAYLOR
|Yamaha
|+5.715
Superstock 1000 Championship
Donington Park – Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|1m08.220
|2
|Danny KENT
|Kawasaki
|+0.033
|3
|Richard COOPER
|BMW
|+0.038
|4
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|+0.110
|5
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+0.129
|6
|Fraser ROGERS
|Kawasaki
|+0.241
|7
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+0.269
|8
|Billy McCONNELL
|BMW
|+0.305
|9
|Matt TRUELOVE
|BMW
|+0.311
|10
|David ALLINGHAM
|Aprilia
|+0.324
|11
|Tim NEAVE
|Suzuki
|+0.407
|12
|Damon REES
|BMW
|+0.446
|13
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+0.643
|14
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+0.715
|15
|Joe COLLIER
|Suzuki
|+0.717
|16
|Jordan WEAVING
|Suzuki
|+0.833
|17
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Yamaha
|+0.867
|18
|Shane RICHARDSON
|BMW
|+1.059
|19
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Suzuki
|+1.070
|20
|Philip CROWE
|BMW
|+1.125
|21
|Luke HOPKINS
|Kawasaki
|+1.186
|22
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Suzuki
|+1.234
|23
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|BMW
|+1.246
|24
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|+1.295
|25
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|+1.565
|26
|Luke JONES
|Aprilia –
|+1.707
|27
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Suzuki
|+1.723
|28
|Lee WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|+1.813
|29
|Barry TEASDALE
|Kawasaki
|+1.854
|30
|Daniel COOPER
|BMW
|+1.931
|31
|Josh ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+2.053
|32
|Michael DUNLOP
|Suzuki
|+2.294
|33
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|+2.735
|34
|Josh WOOD
|Kawasaki
|+2.970
|35
|Jenny TINMOUTH
|BMW
|+3.042
|36
|David BROOK
|BMW
|+3.557
|37
|Ben BROADWAY
|Aprilia
|+3.681
|38
|Robert HODSON
|Kawasaki
|+3.727
|39
|Rick DICKINSON
|BMW
|+3.769
|40
|Nico CIPRIANO
|Kawasaki
|+3.871
|41
|Stephen SMITH
|BMW
|+4.394