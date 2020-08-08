Friday wrap from day one at Donington

Images Dave Yeomans

The 2020 BSB season finally got underway overnight with the opening practice sessions at Donington Park ahead of this weekend’s season opener at the National Circuit and it was a good start of the Aussie competitors.

Jason O’Halloran topped the Superbike time-sheets while Josh Brookes was fourth quickest.

In Superstock 1000 South Australia’s Billy McConnell was eighth and countryman Brayden Elliott 22nd while Kiwi Damon Rees was 12th in a huge 42-rider field.

Ben Currie was sixth in Supersport while Tom Toparis made his debut on the Benro Yamaha in British Supersport and despite no testing was 17th at the end of day one in a field of 34 riders.

In the ranks of Junior Supersport Seth Crump was fourth in a field 33 riders while Levi Day made his return to Ducati TriOptions Cup competition in fifth place.

British Superbike

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship got back on track overnight at Donington Park, where McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran topped practice times by 0.019s from Héctor Barberá, as the 2020 season finally got underway.

Jason O’Halloran – P1

“It is really nice to be back after such a long wait. We had a really good test last week and to start the first day of the first race weekend of 2020 feels great. We had a good plan and worked through it and everything seemed to go pretty well. Track temperature was quite high today; we’ve got a few things to work on tomorrow as I am confident we can improve for race one tomorrow afternoon. I felt comfortable, the last sort of two or three days riding I’ve been feeling really, really good on the bike. I’m so glad it’s finally race day tomorrow, I can’t wait!”

An incredibly close start to this year’s first official event weekend saw the top 16 riders covered by just 0.772s, ahead of tomorrow’s opening race of the season.

Former MotoGP rider Barberá snuck in the second fastest time, just behind O’Halloran, in the final moments of a frenetic session in which Andrew Irwin was also in the mix on the new Honda Racing Fireblade. He had been setting the pace earlier in today’s single session, but he ended third fastest and just 0.195s adrift of the leading Yamaha rider.

Josh Brookes was also shuffling inside the top five during the session and he led the VisionTrack Ducati charge in fourth place, with teammate Christian Iddon in eleventh.

Danny Buchan was fifth fastest for the Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki team after enjoying a spell at the top of the times earlier in the session. He held off Glenn Irwin on the second of the charging Honda Racing Fireblades and Peter Hickman on the Global Robots BMW, making it six manufacturers in the top seven placings.

Luke Mossey ensured both of the Rich Energy OMG Racing BMWs lapped competitively, ahead of rival BMW contender Alex Olsen, whilst Kyle Ryde completed the top ten for Buildbase Suzuki.

Tomorrow’s opening race of 2020 is preceded by a second free practice session and Datatag Qualifying.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Donington Park – Free Practice 1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m06.535 2 Héctor BARBERÁ BMW +0.019 3 Andrew IRWIN Honda +0.195 4 Josh BROOKES Ducati +0.354 5 Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki +0.419 6 Glenn IRWIN Honda +0.512 7 Peter HICKMAN BMW +0.544 8 Luke MOSSEY BMW +0.583 9 Alex OLSEN BMW +0.614 10 Kyle RYDE Suzuki +0.616 11 Christian IDDON Ducati +0.653 12 Joe FRANCIS BMW +0.683 13 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +0.725 14 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +0.737 15 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +0.763 16 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +0.772 17 Bradley RAY BMW +1.059 18 Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki +1.163 19 Keith FARMER Suzuki +1.346 20 Dan LINFOOT Yamaha +1.760 21 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +2.179 22 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +2.288 23 Graeme IRWIN Kawasaki +2.326 24 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +2.565 25 Gino REA Kawasaki +2.636 26 Bjorn ESTMENT BMW +2.997

Supersport 600 Championship

Donington Park – Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Rory SKINNER Yamaha 1m08.593 2 James WESTMORELAND Kawasaki +0.512 3 Bradley PERIE Yamaha +0.599 4 Brad JONES Yamaha +0.767 5 Alastair SEELEY ABM Triumph +0.869 6 Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +0.968 7 Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +0.980 8 Charlie NESBITT ABM Triumph +1.024 9 Richard KERR Triumph +1.115 10 Ross PATTERSON Yamaha +1.162 11 Jack SCOTT Harris +1.192 12 Mason LAW Spirit +1.301 13 Korie McGREEVY Yamaha +1.303 14 Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +1.374 15 Joey THOMPSON Spirit +1.522 16 Rob HARTOG MV Agusta +1.574 17 Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +1.588 18 Tom OLIVER Chassis Factory +1.588 19 Jorel BOERBOOM Honda +1.606 20 Kurt WIGLEY Yamaha +1.751 21 Jake ARCHER Kalex +1.763 22 Dan JONES FTR +1.957 23 Tomás DE VRIES Chassis Factory +2.362 24 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +2.461 25 Keenan ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +2.980 26 Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +2.993 27 Scott SWANN Yamaha +3.091 28 Ben WOTTON Triumph +3.097 29 Ricky TARRAN Yamaha +4.133 30 Matthew WIGLEY MW6R +4.462 31 Jamie PERRIN MV Agusta +5.221 32 Alan NAYLOR Yamaha +5.715

Superstock 1000 Championship

Donington Park – Combined Practice Times