2020 British Superbike Championship Round Four

Oulton Park Saturday wrap

Images Dave Yeomans

O’Halloran had been on the pace throughout free practice, claiming pole position for the race on the McAMS Yamaha, but it was a hard-fought victory for the Australian as he faced some serious competition in his quest to return to the top step for the first time since 2016.

At the start of the race, Glenn Irwin had hit the front of the pack ahead of brother Andrew and O’Halloran, as disaster struck Silverstone race-winner Kyle Ryde as he crashed out unhurt on the opening lap.

O’Halloran had taken the lead on the second lap, but in a frantic battle for the win, just four laps later Christian Iddon had taken the advantage at the front, after carving his way up the order.

As the VisionTrack Ducati rider led the freight train of riders, Andrew Irwin was also eager to fight his way though and he had moved into second place.

By the tenth lap O’Halloran had dropped back to fourth, as Iddon started coming under fire from the Honda Racing pairing with Andrew and Glenn holding second and third place.

O’Halloran wasn’t defeated though and he moved ahead of the championship leader and then into second place with three laps remaining as he began his fightback to the front.

Iddon was defending hard but it wasn’t enough on the final lap as O’Halloran was able to grab the advantage and hold off the Snetterton race winner, to claim victory by 0.358s for McAMS Yamaha.

The race also proved to be a highlight for the Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki team as Danny Buchan claimed his first podium finish of the season; moving into third place with two laps to go as he pushed the Honda Racing pairing for the final spot in the top three.

The third place for Buchan means that five different manufacturers have now finished on the podium this season as he became the ninth different rider to celebrate a podium result.

Andrew Irwin held off brother Glenn for fourth place at the chequered flag, as his lead in the championship standings was reduced by five points as O’Halloran leapt up to second in the standings ahead of tomorrow’s two races.

Lee Jackson was sixth after getting ahead of Bradley Ray and Josh Brookes in the closing stages of Round 10 with Tarran Mackenzie and Gino Rea completing the top ten.

Jason O’Halloran – P1

“I got a pretty good start and I got into the lead in the early to the middle part of the race, and thought ‘I might try and have a bit of a break’. I saw +0.4 on the board early on and then I didn’t get the opportunity to go again, and in the early part of the races Andrew and Glenn (Irwin) were quite strong, but we were strong in different places of the track. I am sure when they were behind me they struggled and when I was behind them they struggled! I had to bide my time and figure out a couple of places where I was stronger and where I could make some passes. I need to get past Christian (Iddon) with a couple to go as I didn’t want to leave it right until the last minute, so when I got in front, I put my head down, set the fastest lap of the race on the last lap and managed to get the win. It has been a long time between wins. We have had four race in the row now where I have been on the podium. We were so close at Silverstone and even back at Donington we had the speed to win, we just didn’t manage to get there. A huge thanks to McAMS and the whole McAMS Yamaha team they have given me a great bike this weekend, they have given me a great bike all year and we have been fast from the very beginning. It is thanks to them and I am looking forward to two races tomorrow.”

Christian Iddon – P2

“I made a great start from seventh on the grid and just picked them off one by one in the first few laps; the bike felt really strong, particularly on the brakes and I felt really comfortable. At the same time, I didn’t really want to take the lead when I did so I tried to set a manageable pace and hit all my markers particularly when I realised I wasn’t able to make the break. Jason had shadowed me for a long time and when he came by, I was more than a match for him on the brakes, but his mid-corner speed was a lot better than mine. We both set our fastest laps of the race at the end which shows how hard we were trying but second is a good start to the weekend.”

Andrew Irwin – P4

“It was nice to battle again and be back to where I feel like we should be, we started the weekend steady I would say and we took steps throughout practice and qualifying. I think as the weekend progresses and with another two races hopefully we can keep taking some small steps. Fourth is a really good result for me at the minute, it was above my expectations so I’m happy with that, we’ll try to improve tomorrow and do a good job in the two races. ”

Glenn Irwin – P5

“That result was probably our lot, at the halfway stage I had saved my rear tyre quite a lot and felt strong for a podium, I was behind Andrew and he was riding so well and proving difficult to pass, I made a move at passing but lost my rhythm. We have some things to improve on for tomorrow, it’s probably been our most frustrating race so far, but to come away with a fifth in a race where I wasn’t so content probably isn’t so bad. I’m aware there’s a group of guys who weren’t so far behind, so with two more races we need to do our homework tonight and come back stronger.”

Josh Brookes – P8

“I’m smiling through gritted teeth but deep down I’m very disappointed. There’s Josh Brookesnothing I can say to make the result any better but eighth is not where I nor the team need to be. We need to improve in Sunday’s two races, that’s for sure and Christian has proved the bike is capable of challenging for a win so it’s down to me. I’m not going to say any more other than tomorrow’s another day and we’ll come out fighting.”

Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 25m34.442 2 Christian IDDON Ducati +0.358 3 Danny BUCHAN Kawasak +0.804 4 Andrew IRWIN Honda +3.959 5 Glenn IRWIN Honda +4.069 6 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +4.119 7 Bradley RAY BMW +4.359 8 Josh BROOKES Ducati +4.476 9 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +5.884 10 Gino REA Suzuki +14.324 11 Luke MOSSEY BMW +14.773 12 Peter HICKMAN BMW +15.806 13 Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki +22.051 14 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +22.672 15 Keith FARMER Suzuki +25.931 16 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +32.379 17 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +41.226 18 Héctor BARBERÁ BMW +42.599 19 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +50.846 20 Graeme IRWIN Kawasaki +1m01.915 21 Bjorn ESTMENT BMW +1m15.762 22 Brian McCORMACK BMW m35.374 Not Classified DNF Joe FRANCIS BMW 3 Laps DNF Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Kyle RYDE Suzuki / DNF Tom WARD Kawasaki /

British Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 168 2 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 138 3 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 130 4 Christian IDDON (Ducati) 126 5 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 124 6 Kyle RYDE (Suzuki) 114 7 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 108 8 Andrew IRWIN (Honda) 96 9 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 88 10 Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki) 63 11 Bradley RAY (BMW) 57 12 Luke MOSSEY (BMW) 44 13 Ryan VICKERS (Kawasaki) 31 14 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 29 15 Héctor BARBERÁ (BMW) 28 16 Gino REA (Suzuki) 28 17 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 8 18 Joe FRANCIS (BMW) 8 19 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 7 20 Dan LINFOOT (Yamaha) 2 21 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 1 22 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 1 23 Keith FARMER (Suzuki) 1

British Supersport Championship & British GP2 Cup

Brad Jones took his first win of the season in the Quattro British Supersport class, ending team mate Rory Skinner’s dominance. Skinner grabbed the holeshot ahead of his teammate Brad Jones, Lee Johnston and Jamie Perrin. Unable to break away like he has in previous races, Skinner was under constant pressure from Jones, with the leading four covered by less than 0.4s.

Setting the fastest lap of the race, Jones was able to move past on lap five as Perrin moved up to third. Skinner moved straight back into the lead on lap six though, as Harry Truelove closed up in fifth to make it a five rider battle for the win. As the pack came round to complete the end of lap nine, Jones moved back into the lead as Johnston and Trulove found a way past Perrin.

Skinner moved back into the lead as they began the penultimate lap, but he was unable to escape Jones, who moved into the lead as they started the final lap. Fending off a last lap challenge from Skinner, Jones was able to hold on to take his first win of the season with Skinner taking second and Truelove third. Johnston was fourth with Perrin fifth and James Westmoreland sixth. Mason Law was the leading GP2 machine in seventh.

Ben Currie unfortunately recorded a DNF, going down a lap before the end of the 12-lap race.

Race Results

Pos CL RIder ENTRY Time/Gap 1 Brad JONES Yamaha 19m51.618 2 Rory SKINNER Yamaha +0.055 3 Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +1.720 4 Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +1.775 5 Jamie PERRIN Yamaha +2.992 6 James WESTMORELAND Kawasaki +7.912 7 GP2 Mason LAW Spirit +8.170 8 Bradley PERIE Yamaha +8.287 9 GP2 Jack SCOTT Harris +8.469 10 GP2 Tom OLIVER Chassis +9.100 11 GP2 Alastair SEELEY ABM Quattro +11.048 12 GP2 Charlie NESBITT ABM Quattro +16.264 13 Richard KERR Triumph +18.014 14 Ross PATTERSON Yamaha +18.224 15 GP2 Jake ARCHER Kalex +27.622 16 James ROSE Kawasaki +27.770 17 Rob HARTOG MV Agusta +28.094 18 Kurt WIGLEY Yamaha +28.175 19 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +28.941 20 Michael DUNLOP Yamaha +36.143 21 GP2 Jorel BOERBOOM Honda +36.909 22 GP2 Dan JONES FTR +40.812 23 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +40.901 24 Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +41.274 25 Mike NORBURY Kawasaki +51.657 26 Joseph LOUGHLIN Yamaha +56.074 27 Ricky TARREN Yamaha +1m05.297 28 Alan NAYLOR Yamaha +1m36.250 29 Grant McINTOSH Yamaha 1 Lap 30 GP2 Joey THOMPSON Spirit 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Ben CURRIE Kawasaki 1 Lap

Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Rory SKINNER (Yamaha) 170 2 Brad JONES (Yamaha) 102 3 James WESTMORELAND (Kawasaki) 94 4 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 82 5 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 72 6 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 70 7 Richard KERR (Triumph) 54 8 Jamie PERRIN (Yamaha) 43 9 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 40 10 Rob HARTOG (MV Agusta) 38 11 Ross PATTERSON (Yamaha) 36 12 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 32 13 Kurt WIGLEY (Yamaha) 27 14 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 25 15 James ROSE (Kawasaki) 21 16 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 12 17 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 11 18 Ricky TARREN (Yamaha) 8 19 Keenan ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 6 20 Ben WOTTON (Triumph) 6 21 Grant McINTOSH (Yamaha) 5 22 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 5 23 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 3 24 Mike NORBURY (Kawasaki) 1

British Superstock 1000

Lewis Rollo claimed his opening victory of the season in the Superstock 1000 Championship at Oulton Park. It was Chrissy Rouse who grabbed the holeshot to lead the way over the opening few laps, before machine troubles saw him begin to slip back through the field. Taking over front running, Rollo was able to control the race from the front to take victory.

Behind him, Fraser Rogers was able to find his way past Rouse to claim second place, but Rouse was soon back on the pace, moving up to second again on lap 13. Brayden Elliott was hot on their tales, moving up into third place on lap 13. Coming down to the final lap, Rogers slipped through on the final corner but Elliott was able to get back past on the run to the line.

South Australian Billy McConnell finished seventh while Kiwi Shane Richardson and Damon Rees carded 13th and 17th place results respectively.

Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia 22m55.464 2 Chrissy ROUSE BMW 4.838 3 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki 5.627 4 Fraser ROGERS Kawasaki 6.115 5 Tim NEAVE Suzuki 6.518 6 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki 7.430 7 Billy McCONNELL BMW 10.507 8 Danny KENT Kawasaki 11.072 9 Dan LINFOOT BMW 11.516 10 Tom NEAVE Honda 12.877 11 Jordan WEAVING Suzuki 15.889 12 David ALLINGHAM Suzuki 24.484 13 Shane RICHARDSON BMW 24.568 14 Ian HUTCHINSON BMW 28.843 15 Luke JONES Aprilia 29.044 16 Davey TODD Honda 33.907 17 Damon REES BMW 34.129 18 Luke HOPKINS Kawasaki 34.256 19 Michael DUNLOP Suzuki 35.175 20 Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki 38.632 21 Daniel COOPER BMW 38.718 22 Barry TEASDALE Kawasaki 39.367 23 Craig NEVE BMW 39.496 24 Sam WEST BMW 58.246 25 Dani SAEZ GUTERREZ Kawasaki 58.437 26 Tom TUNSTALL Suzuki 58.748 27 Josh WOOD Kawasaki 1:11.424 28 Dave MACKAY Suzuki 1:42.020 29 Nico CIPRIANO Kawasaki 1:47.645 30 Harry JACKSON Suzuki 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Shaun WINFIELD Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki 1 Lap DNF Matt TRUELOVE BMW 2 Laps DNF Stephen SMITH BMW 7 Laps DNF Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 12 Laps

Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 116 2 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 108 3 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 69 4 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 69 5 Damon REES (BMW) 66 6 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 65 7 Danny KENT (Kawasaki) 55 8 Fraser ROGERS (Kawasaki) 48 9 Davey TODD (Honda) 33 10 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 27 11 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 24 12 Jordan WEAVING (Suzuki) 24 13 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 23 14 Joe COLLIER (Suzuki) 23 15 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 21 16 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 20 17 Shane RICHARDSON (BMW) 14 18 Richard COOPER (BMW) 9 19 Leon JEACOCK (Suzuki) 8 20 Shaun WINFIELD (Yamaha) 6 21 David ALLINGHAM (Suzuki) 6 22 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 3 23 Luke HOPKINS (Kawasaki) 2 24 Luke JONES (Aprilia) 1

British Junior Supersport Championship

Brody Crockford claimed his maiden win of the season in an action-packed opening Hel Performance British Junior Supersport race at Oulton Park. The scheduled ten lap race saw a constant change of places at the front, as Adon Davie, Owen Jenner and Crockford all took turns leading the way.

Set to come down to a final lap challenge, a crash at the final corner saw four of the leading six riders tumble out of contention. Crockford eventually took the win ahead of Seth Crump and Andy Smyth, who claimed his maiden British Junior Supersport podium.

Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Brody CROCKFORD Yamaha 17m02.081 2 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki +0.519 3 Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki +12.281 4 James McMANUS Kawasaki +14.453 5 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +14.780 6 Oscar PINSON Kawasaki +14.961 7 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +15.192 8 Jake HOPPER Kawasaki +15.344 9 Joseph THOMAS Kawasaki +15.492 10 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +15.773 11 Kier ARMSTRONG KTM +21.007 12 Lucca ALLEN Kawasaki +21.797 13 Lewis JONES KTM +21.884 14 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +22.178 15 Lynden LEATHERLAND Kawasaki +23.093 16 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +23.720 17 Chloe JONES Yamaha +23.949 18 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +36.576 19 Finn SMART Kawasaki +36.852 20 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +36.983 21 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +41.002 22 Connor SELLORS Kawasaki +57.508 23 Reece COYNE Yamaha +57.691 24 Mcauley LONGMORE Kawasaki +57.797 25 Samuel LAIDLOW Kawasaki +58.073 26 Ben TAYLOR Kawasaki +1m07.362 27 Luke GILBY Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Adon DAVIE Kawasaki 0.000 DNF Owen JENNER Kawasaki 0.081 DNF Osian JONES Kawasaki 0.239 DNF Ash BARNES Kawasaki 0.336 DNF Alessandro VALENTE KTM 6 Laps DNF Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Rossi BANHAM Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Kevin COYNE Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF James ROSE Kawasaki 8 Laps

Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 131 2 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 100 3 Brody CROCKFORD (Yamaha) 85 4 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 66 5 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 60 6 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 59 7 Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki) 49 8 Oscar PINSON (Kawasaki) 48 9 James McMANUS (Kawasaki) 43 10 Ash BARNES (Kawasaki) 41 11 Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki) 36 12 Kier ARMSTRONG (KTM) 33 13 Lewis JONES #25 (KTM) 33 14 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 31 15 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 27 16 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Kawasaki) 26 17 Jake HOPPER (Kawasaki) 20 18 Andrew SMYTH (Kawasaki) 16 19 Chloe JONES (Yamaha) 13 20 Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki) 11 21 Lewis JONES #3 (Kawasaki) 11 22 Finn SMART (Kawasaki) 8 23 Kai DICKINSON (Kawasaki) 7 24 Harris BEECH (Yamaha) 7 25 Lucca ALLEN (Kawasaki) 5 26 Mcauley LONGMORE (Kawasaki) 4 27 Alessandro VALENTE (KTM) 4

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup

Levi Day built on his success at Silverstone by taking the opening race victory at Oulton Park. Josh Day grabbed the holeshot, before Levi Day was soon able to find his way through on lap two. Maintaining his lead at the front, Elliot Pinson had moved up to second but an incident between him and Josh Day saw Pinson crash out, leaving it a two way battle for the win.

Levi came under increasing pressure in the closing stages from reigning champion Josh Day, however Levi was able to respond to claim victory ahead of Josh Day. David Shoubridge eventually secured third place, ahead of John McGuinness who took his best finish of the season so far. Sam Cox was fifth, ahead of Carl Stevens, Neve, Tustin, Jones and Devonport.

Race Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Levi DAY 16m59.281 2 Josh DAY +0.760 3 David SHOUBRIDGE +10.360 4 John McGUINNESS +19.333 5 Samuel COX +20.782 6 Carl STEVENS +21.209 7 Craig NEVE +22.996 8 Michael TUSTIN +23.454 9 Matthew JONES +46.342 10 Lee DEVONPORT +46.570 11 Ben FALLA +50.635 12 Ewan POTTER +55.158 13 Dijon COMPTON +57.850 14 Richard SPENCER-FLEET +58.018 15 Matt STEVENS +1m05.641 16 Hiro ARAZEKI +1m17.499 17 Craig KENNELLY +1m20.688 18 Andre COMPTON 1 Lap 19 Ian FLEETWOOD 1 Lap 20 Mark EVANS 1 Lap 21 Mike LONG 1 Lap 22 Peter HASLER 1 Lap 23 Jimmy BUCHANAN 1 Lap 24 Andy BOOTH 1 Lap 25 Andrew HOWE 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Matthew FLOWER 1 Lap DNF Elliott PINSON 5 Laps DNF Tom STEVENS 6 Laps DNF David JONES 9 Laps

Championship Standings