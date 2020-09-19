2020 British Superbike Championship Round Four
Oulton Park Saturday wrap
Images Dave Yeomans
O’Halloran had been on the pace throughout free practice, claiming pole position for the race on the McAMS Yamaha, but it was a hard-fought victory for the Australian as he faced some serious competition in his quest to return to the top step for the first time since 2016.
At the start of the race, Glenn Irwin had hit the front of the pack ahead of brother Andrew and O’Halloran, as disaster struck Silverstone race-winner Kyle Ryde as he crashed out unhurt on the opening lap.
O’Halloran had taken the lead on the second lap, but in a frantic battle for the win, just four laps later Christian Iddon had taken the advantage at the front, after carving his way up the order.
As the VisionTrack Ducati rider led the freight train of riders, Andrew Irwin was also eager to fight his way though and he had moved into second place.
By the tenth lap O’Halloran had dropped back to fourth, as Iddon started coming under fire from the Honda Racing pairing with Andrew and Glenn holding second and third place.
O’Halloran wasn’t defeated though and he moved ahead of the championship leader and then into second place with three laps remaining as he began his fightback to the front.
Iddon was defending hard but it wasn’t enough on the final lap as O’Halloran was able to grab the advantage and hold off the Snetterton race winner, to claim victory by 0.358s for McAMS Yamaha.
The race also proved to be a highlight for the Rapid Fulfillment FS-3 Kawasaki team as Danny Buchan claimed his first podium finish of the season; moving into third place with two laps to go as he pushed the Honda Racing pairing for the final spot in the top three.
The third place for Buchan means that five different manufacturers have now finished on the podium this season as he became the ninth different rider to celebrate a podium result.
Andrew Irwin held off brother Glenn for fourth place at the chequered flag, as his lead in the championship standings was reduced by five points as O’Halloran leapt up to second in the standings ahead of tomorrow’s two races.
Lee Jackson was sixth after getting ahead of Bradley Ray and Josh Brookes in the closing stages of Round 10 with Tarran Mackenzie and Gino Rea completing the top ten.
Jason O’Halloran – P1
“I got a pretty good start and I got into the lead in the early to the middle part of the race, and thought ‘I might try and have a bit of a break’. I saw +0.4 on the board early on and then I didn’t get the opportunity to go again, and in the early part of the races Andrew and Glenn (Irwin) were quite strong, but we were strong in different places of the track. I am sure when they were behind me they struggled and when I was behind them they struggled! I had to bide my time and figure out a couple of places where I was stronger and where I could make some passes. I need to get past Christian (Iddon) with a couple to go as I didn’t want to leave it right until the last minute, so when I got in front, I put my head down, set the fastest lap of the race on the last lap and managed to get the win. It has been a long time between wins. We have had four race in the row now where I have been on the podium. We were so close at Silverstone and even back at Donington we had the speed to win, we just didn’t manage to get there. A huge thanks to McAMS and the whole McAMS Yamaha team they have given me a great bike this weekend, they have given me a great bike all year and we have been fast from the very beginning. It is thanks to them and I am looking forward to two races tomorrow.”
Christian Iddon – P2
“I made a great start from seventh on the grid and just picked them off one by one in the first few laps; the bike felt really strong, particularly on the brakes and I felt really comfortable. At the same time, I didn’t really want to take the lead when I did so I tried to set a manageable pace and hit all my markers particularly when I realised I wasn’t able to make the break. Jason had shadowed me for a long time and when he came by, I was more than a match for him on the brakes, but his mid-corner speed was a lot better than mine. We both set our fastest laps of the race at the end which shows how hard we were trying but second is a good start to the weekend.”
Andrew Irwin – P4
“It was nice to battle again and be back to where I feel like we should be, we started the weekend steady I would say and we took steps throughout practice and qualifying. I think as the weekend progresses and with another two races hopefully we can keep taking some small steps. Fourth is a really good result for me at the minute, it was above my expectations so I’m happy with that, we’ll try to improve tomorrow and do a good job in the two races. ”
Glenn Irwin – P5
“That result was probably our lot, at the halfway stage I had saved my rear tyre quite a lot and felt strong for a podium, I was behind Andrew and he was riding so well and proving difficult to pass, I made a move at passing but lost my rhythm. We have some things to improve on for tomorrow, it’s probably been our most frustrating race so far, but to come away with a fifth in a race where I wasn’t so content probably isn’t so bad. I’m aware there’s a group of guys who weren’t so far behind, so with two more races we need to do our homework tonight and come back stronger.”
Josh Brookes – P8
“I’m smiling through gritted teeth but deep down I’m very disappointed. There’s Josh Brookesnothing I can say to make the result any better but eighth is not where I nor the team need to be. We need to improve in Sunday’s two races, that’s for sure and Christian has proved the bike is capable of challenging for a win so it’s down to me. I’m not going to say any more other than tomorrow’s another day and we’ll come out fighting.”
Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|25m34.442
|2
|Christian IDDON
|Ducati
|+0.358
|3
|Danny BUCHAN
|Kawasak
|+0.804
|4
|Andrew IRWIN
|Honda
|+3.959
|5
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|+4.069
|6
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+4.119
|7
|Bradley RAY
|BMW
|+4.359
|8
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|+4.476
|9
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|+5.884
|10
|Gino REA
|Suzuki
|+14.324
|11
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW
|+14.773
|12
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+15.806
|13
|Ryan VICKERS
|Kawasaki
|+22.051
|14
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+22.672
|15
|Keith FARMER
|Suzuki
|+25.931
|16
|Taylor MACKENZIE
|BMW
|+32.379
|17
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+41.226
|18
|Héctor BARBERÁ
|BMW
|+42.599
|19
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|+50.846
|20
|Graeme IRWIN
|Kawasaki
|+1m01.915
|21
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|BMW
|+1m15.762
|22
|Brian McCORMACK
|BMW
|m35.374
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Joe FRANCIS
|BMW
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Kyle RYDE
|Suzuki
|/
|DNF
|Tom WARD
|Kawasaki
|/
British Superbike Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Glenn IRWIN (Honda)
|168
|2
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|138
|3
|Josh BROOKES (Ducati)
|130
|4
|Christian IDDON (Ducati)
|126
|5
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|124
|6
|Kyle RYDE (Suzuki)
|114
|7
|Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha)
|108
|8
|Andrew IRWIN (Honda)
|96
|9
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|88
|10
|Danny BUCHAN (Kawasaki)
|63
|11
|Bradley RAY (BMW)
|57
|12
|Luke MOSSEY (BMW)
|44
|13
|Ryan VICKERS (Kawasaki)
|31
|14
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|29
|15
|Héctor BARBERÁ (BMW)
|28
|16
|Gino REA (Suzuki)
|28
|17
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|8
|18
|Joe FRANCIS (BMW)
|8
|19
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|7
|20
|Dan LINFOOT (Yamaha)
|2
|21
|Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW)
|1
|22
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|1
|23
|Keith FARMER (Suzuki)
|1
British Supersport Championship & British GP2 Cup
Brad Jones took his first win of the season in the Quattro British Supersport class, ending team mate Rory Skinner’s dominance. Skinner grabbed the holeshot ahead of his teammate Brad Jones, Lee Johnston and Jamie Perrin. Unable to break away like he has in previous races, Skinner was under constant pressure from Jones, with the leading four covered by less than 0.4s.
Setting the fastest lap of the race, Jones was able to move past on lap five as Perrin moved up to third. Skinner moved straight back into the lead on lap six though, as Harry Truelove closed up in fifth to make it a five rider battle for the win. As the pack came round to complete the end of lap nine, Jones moved back into the lead as Johnston and Trulove found a way past Perrin.
Skinner moved back into the lead as they began the penultimate lap, but he was unable to escape Jones, who moved into the lead as they started the final lap. Fending off a last lap challenge from Skinner, Jones was able to hold on to take his first win of the season with Skinner taking second and Truelove third. Johnston was fourth with Perrin fifth and James Westmoreland sixth. Mason Law was the leading GP2 machine in seventh.
Ben Currie unfortunately recorded a DNF, going down a lap before the end of the 12-lap race.
Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|RIder
|ENTRY
|Time/Gap
|1
|Brad JONES
|Yamaha
|19m51.618
|2
|Rory SKINNER
|Yamaha
|+0.055
|3
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+1.720
|4
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+1.775
|5
|Jamie PERRIN
|Yamaha
|+2.992
|6
|James WESTMORELAND
|Kawasaki
|+7.912
|7
|GP2
|Mason LAW
|Spirit
|+8.170
|8
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|+8.287
|9
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|Harris
|+8.469
|10
|GP2
|Tom OLIVER
|Chassis
|+9.100
|11
|GP2
|Alastair SEELEY
|ABM Quattro
|+11.048
|12
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|ABM Quattro
|+16.264
|13
|Richard KERR
|Triumph
|+18.014
|14
|Ross PATTERSON
|Yamaha
|+18.224
|15
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|Kalex
|+27.622
|16
|James ROSE
|Kawasaki
|+27.770
|17
|Rob HARTOG
|MV Agusta
|+28.094
|18
|Kurt WIGLEY
|Yamaha
|+28.175
|19
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis Factory
|+28.941
|20
|Michael DUNLOP
|Yamaha
|+36.143
|21
|GP2
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Honda
|+36.909
|22
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|FTR
|+40.812
|23
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+40.901
|24
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+41.274
|25
|Mike NORBURY
|Kawasaki
|+51.657
|26
|Joseph LOUGHLIN
|Yamaha
|+56.074
|27
|Ricky TARREN
|Yamaha
|+1m05.297
|28
|Alan NAYLOR
|Yamaha
|+1m36.250
|29
|Grant McINTOSH
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|30
|GP2
|Joey THOMPSON
|Spirit
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Rory SKINNER (Yamaha)
|170
|2
|Brad JONES (Yamaha)
|102
|3
|James WESTMORELAND (Kawasaki)
|94
|4
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|82
|5
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|72
|6
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|70
|7
|Richard KERR (Triumph)
|54
|8
|Jamie PERRIN (Yamaha)
|43
|9
|Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki)
|40
|10
|Rob HARTOG (MV Agusta)
|38
|11
|Ross PATTERSON (Yamaha)
|36
|12
|Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha)
|32
|13
|Kurt WIGLEY (Yamaha)
|27
|14
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|25
|15
|James ROSE (Kawasaki)
|21
|16
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|12
|17
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|11
|18
|Ricky TARREN (Yamaha)
|8
|19
|Keenan ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki)
|6
|20
|Ben WOTTON (Triumph)
|6
|21
|Grant McINTOSH (Yamaha)
|5
|22
|Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha)
|5
|23
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|3
|24
|Mike NORBURY (Kawasaki)
|1
British Superstock 1000
Lewis Rollo claimed his opening victory of the season in the Superstock 1000 Championship at Oulton Park. It was Chrissy Rouse who grabbed the holeshot to lead the way over the opening few laps, before machine troubles saw him begin to slip back through the field. Taking over front running, Rollo was able to control the race from the front to take victory.
Behind him, Fraser Rogers was able to find his way past Rouse to claim second place, but Rouse was soon back on the pace, moving up to second again on lap 13. Brayden Elliott was hot on their tales, moving up into third place on lap 13. Coming down to the final lap, Rogers slipped through on the final corner but Elliott was able to get back past on the run to the line.
South Australian Billy McConnell finished seventh while Kiwi Shane Richardson and Damon Rees carded 13th and 17th place results respectively.
Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|22m55.464
|2
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|4.838
|3
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Suzuki
|5.627
|4
|Fraser ROGERS
|Kawasaki
|6.115
|5
|Tim NEAVE
|Suzuki
|6.518
|6
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|7.430
|7
|Billy McCONNELL
|BMW
|10.507
|8
|Danny KENT
|Kawasaki
|11.072
|9
|Dan LINFOOT
|BMW
|11.516
|10
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|12.877
|11
|Jordan WEAVING
|Suzuki
|15.889
|12
|David ALLINGHAM
|Suzuki
|24.484
|13
|Shane RICHARDSON
|BMW
|24.568
|14
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|BMW
|28.843
|15
|Luke JONES
|Aprilia
|29.044
|16
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|33.907
|17
|Damon REES
|BMW
|34.129
|18
|Luke HOPKINS
|Kawasaki
|34.256
|19
|Michael DUNLOP
|Suzuki
|35.175
|20
|Lee WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|38.632
|21
|Daniel COOPER
|BMW
|38.718
|22
|Barry TEASDALE
|Kawasaki
|39.367
|23
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|39.496
|24
|Sam WEST
|BMW
|58.246
|25
|Dani SAEZ GUTERREZ
|Kawasaki
|58.437
|26
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Suzuki
|58.748
|27
|Josh WOOD
|Kawasaki
|1:11.424
|28
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|1:42.020
|29
|Nico CIPRIANO
|Kawasaki
|1:47.645
|30
|Harry JACKSON
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Matt TRUELOVE
|BMW
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Stephen SMITH
|BMW
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Chrissy ROUSE (BMW)
|116
|2
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|108
|3
|Tim NEAVE (Suzuki)
|69
|4
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|69
|5
|Damon REES (BMW)
|66
|6
|Billy McCONNELL (BMW)
|65
|7
|Danny KENT (Kawasaki)
|55
|8
|Fraser ROGERS (Kawasaki)
|48
|9
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|33
|10
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|27
|11
|Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW)
|24
|12
|Jordan WEAVING (Suzuki)
|24
|13
|Matt TRUELOVE (BMW)
|23
|14
|Joe COLLIER (Suzuki)
|23
|15
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki)
|21
|16
|Dan LINFOOT (BMW)
|20
|17
|Shane RICHARDSON (BMW)
|14
|18
|Richard COOPER (BMW)
|9
|19
|Leon JEACOCK (Suzuki)
|8
|20
|Shaun WINFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|21
|David ALLINGHAM (Suzuki)
|6
|22
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|3
|23
|Luke HOPKINS (Kawasaki)
|2
|24
|Luke JONES (Aprilia)
|1
British Junior Supersport Championship
Brody Crockford claimed his maiden win of the season in an action-packed opening Hel Performance British Junior Supersport race at Oulton Park. The scheduled ten lap race saw a constant change of places at the front, as Adon Davie, Owen Jenner and Crockford all took turns leading the way.
Set to come down to a final lap challenge, a crash at the final corner saw four of the leading six riders tumble out of contention. Crockford eventually took the win ahead of Seth Crump and Andy Smyth, who claimed his maiden British Junior Supersport podium.
Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Brody CROCKFORD
|Yamaha
|17m02.081
|2
|Seth CRUMP
|Kawasaki
|+0.519
|3
|Andrew SMYTH
|Kawasaki
|+12.281
|4
|James McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+14.453
|5
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+14.780
|6
|Oscar PINSON
|Kawasaki
|+14.961
|7
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|+15.192
|8
|Jake HOPPER
|Kawasaki
|+15.344
|9
|Joseph THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+15.492
|10
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+15.773
|11
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|KTM
|+21.007
|12
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kawasaki
|+21.797
|13
|Lewis JONES
|KTM
|+21.884
|14
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+22.178
|15
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Kawasaki
|+23.093
|16
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+23.720
|17
|Chloe JONES
|Yamaha
|+23.949
|18
|Christopher JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|+36.576
|19
|Finn SMART
|Kawasaki
|+36.852
|20
|Kai DICKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+36.983
|21
|Bradley WILSON
|Kawasaki
|+41.002
|22
|Connor SELLORS
|Kawasaki
|+57.508
|23
|Reece COYNE
|Yamaha
|+57.691
|24
|Mcauley LONGMORE
|Kawasaki
|+57.797
|25
|Samuel LAIDLOW
|Kawasaki
|+58.073
|26
|Ben TAYLOR
|Kawasaki
|+1m07.362
|27
|Luke GILBY
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Adon DAVIE
|Kawasaki
|0.000
|DNF
|Owen JENNER
|Kawasaki
|0.081
|DNF
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|0.239
|DNF
|Ash BARNES
|Kawasaki
|0.336
|DNF
|Alessandro VALENTE
|KTM
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Rossi BANHAM
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Kevin COYNE
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|James ROSE
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Owen JENNER (Kawasaki)
|131
|2
|Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki)
|100
|3
|Brody CROCKFORD (Yamaha)
|85
|4
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|66
|5
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|60
|6
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|59
|7
|Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki)
|49
|8
|Oscar PINSON (Kawasaki)
|48
|9
|James McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|43
|10
|Ash BARNES (Kawasaki)
|41
|11
|Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|36
|12
|Kier ARMSTRONG (KTM)
|33
|13
|Lewis JONES #25 (KTM)
|33
|14
|Kam DIXON (Kawasaki)
|31
|15
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|27
|16
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Kawasaki)
|26
|17
|Jake HOPPER (Kawasaki)
|20
|18
|Andrew SMYTH (Kawasaki)
|16
|19
|Chloe JONES (Yamaha)
|13
|20
|Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki)
|11
|21
|Lewis JONES #3 (Kawasaki)
|11
|22
|Finn SMART (Kawasaki)
|8
|23
|Kai DICKINSON (Kawasaki)
|7
|24
|Harris BEECH (Yamaha)
|7
|25
|Lucca ALLEN (Kawasaki)
|5
|26
|Mcauley LONGMORE (Kawasaki)
|4
|27
|Alessandro VALENTE (KTM)
|4
Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup
Levi Day built on his success at Silverstone by taking the opening race victory at Oulton Park. Josh Day grabbed the holeshot, before Levi Day was soon able to find his way through on lap two. Maintaining his lead at the front, Elliot Pinson had moved up to second but an incident between him and Josh Day saw Pinson crash out, leaving it a two way battle for the win.
Levi came under increasing pressure in the closing stages from reigning champion Josh Day, however Levi was able to respond to claim victory ahead of Josh Day. David Shoubridge eventually secured third place, ahead of John McGuinness who took his best finish of the season so far. Sam Cox was fifth, ahead of Carl Stevens, Neve, Tustin, Jones and Devonport.
Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Time/Gap
|1
|Levi DAY
|16m59.281
|2
|Josh DAY
|+0.760
|3
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|+10.360
|4
|John McGUINNESS
|+19.333
|5
|Samuel COX
|+20.782
|6
|Carl STEVENS
|+21.209
|7
|Craig NEVE
|+22.996
|8
|Michael TUSTIN
|+23.454
|9
|Matthew JONES
|+46.342
|10
|Lee DEVONPORT
|+46.570
|11
|Ben FALLA
|+50.635
|12
|Ewan POTTER
|+55.158
|13
|Dijon COMPTON
|+57.850
|14
|Richard SPENCER-FLEET
|+58.018
|15
|Matt STEVENS
|+1m05.641
|16
|Hiro ARAZEKI
|+1m17.499
|17
|Craig KENNELLY
|+1m20.688
|18
|Andre COMPTON
|1 Lap
|19
|Ian FLEETWOOD
|1 Lap
|20
|Mark EVANS
|1 Lap
|21
|Mike LONG
|1 Lap
|22
|Peter HASLER
|1 Lap
|23
|Jimmy BUCHANAN
|1 Lap
|24
|Andy BOOTH
|1 Lap
|25
|Andrew HOWE
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Matthew FLOWER
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Elliott PINSON
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Tom STEVENS
|6 Laps
|DNF
|David JONES
|9 Laps
Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh DAY
|100
|2
|Elliott PINSON
|65
|3
|Levi DAY
|64
|4
|Edmund BEST
|42
|5
|Craig NEVE
|41
|6
|Samuel COX
|40
|7
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|35
|8
|John McGUINNESS
|35
|9
|Michael TUSTIN
|29
|10
|Mark CHEETHAM
|28
|11
|Dijon COMPTON
|21
|12
|Carl STEVENS
|21
|13
|Richard SPENCER-FLEET
|10
|14
|Hiro ARAZEKI
|9
|15
|Sam MIDDLEMAS
|6
|16
|Ben FALLA
|4
|17
|Matthew JONES
|3
|18
|Matt STEVENS
|3
|19
|Ewan POTTER
|3
|20
|Peter HASLER
|1