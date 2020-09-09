The 2020 season of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship has been called off. As a result of stronger border restrictions and quarantine procedures, many of the international teams and riders will not be able to travel to the host venues. In agreement with FIM Asia and the teams and riders, series promoters Two Wheels Motor Racing has decided to cancel the 2020 edition.

This will be the first time in the Championship’s 25-year history that a season has had to be cancelled. But the current global health crisis remains a source of concern with cross-country travel largely restricted in many countries.

Ron Hogg, Director, Two Wheels Motor Racing

“We have exhausted all possibilities to bring everyone together for at least a few more rounds to meet the minimum requirements to declare a 2020 champion. Regrettably, without any prospect of deregulation of immigration restriction on visitors in sight, we have had no choice but to declare the cancellation of the 2020 season. With no possibility of continuing the season, this effectively renders the 2020 Championship null and void and no champions will be declared for this year. We extend our apologies and regrets to all the fans of Asian racing who have been looking forward to the re-scheduled start of the series. We also extend our sincere apologies to the stakeholders involved, especially our sponsors and circuit partners. We thank everyone for their kind understanding and cooperation. Meanwhile, rest assured, Two Wheels Motor Racing is planning for a great season in 2021.”

Stephan Carapiet, President, FIM Asia

“The cancellation of the 2020 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is really very disappointing, but we must accept the decision of the different countries regarding the national laws for quarantine requirements that takes into account the safety measures for the health of the population in general. In these difficult times, I want to thank all the efforts made by our promoter Two Wheels Motor Racing. Let’s look forward to a comeback in 2021. In the meantime, I hope everyone continues to stay safe.”