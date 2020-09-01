Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 range

Husqvarna Motorcycles have announce the availability of the MY20 Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 range – two Learner Approved street models that feature modern designs and a few new technical features and colours for 2020.

Both models retail for a RRP of $6,195 with a suggested ride away price of $7,095 inclusive of on-road costs. Budget in some bar-end mirrors before you ride it home!

With its fresh and simple approach to motorcycling, the Vitpilen 401 is stripped of all that is unnecessary to guarantee an exciting riding experience. The extremely lightweight chassis – 151 kg without fuel – is matched to the strong performance of the 44 hp single cylinder engine.

The Svartpilen 401 is a progressive, rugged motorcycle with timeless appeal and is perfect for urban exploration. Single cylinder engine, streel trellis frame, low weight and high-performance WP APEX suspension.

Ensuring improved pillion comfort for 2020, both the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 feature extended, bolt-on subframes. A new, quality painted finish with subtle silver and bronze accents highlight the unique Vitpilen and Svartpilen designs.

2020 Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401

Extended sub-frame for increased pillion comfort

Striking new graphics, trim and paint finish

Powerful yet tractable 373 cc, 44 hp, 37 Nm, single cylinder engine

Lightweight and nimble handling

Vitpilen 401: 151 kg without fuel

Svartpilen 401: 152 kg without fuel

LED headlight and tail light

Accessible size: 835 mm seat height

Extremely low fuel consumption and running costs

LAMS approved for new riders

Accompanying the Vitpilen and Svartpilen range is the Functional Clothing Street Collection – a selection of quality items that deliver the highest standards of protection, ideal for modern motorcyclists. Husqvarna Motorcycles also offer an extensive line-up of Accessories – high-quality items that add additional protection, durability and style. View the 2020 Husqvarna Motorcycles Street Gear Guide here.